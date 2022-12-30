Read full article on original website
Related
WTHI
"We vote you in office...help us!" Wabash Valley residents discuss what they'd like to see during 2023 Indiana legislative session
INDIANA (WTHI) - We're just one week away from the beginning of Indiana's 2023 legislative session. Area voters are making their voices heard on what they'd like to see lawmakers take action on. News 10 went out and talked with several voters earlier today about what they'd like to see...
warricknews.com
New law directs Indiana medical providers to offer lead testing for young children in new year
Hoosier parents of children younger than age 6 can expect to be asked in the new year if they want their child tested for potential lead exposure. A new Indiana law obligates all health care providers to offer lead testing to their young patients, ideally at their 1-year or 2-year child checkups, or as close as possible to those appointments.
Indiana’s 2022 graduation rates stagnant, but disparities persist among student groups
Graduation rates for Indiana’s 2022 high school class remained mostly unchanged compared to the year prior, but certain student groups still lag behind their peers. Data shows 86.61% of Hoosier students in the Class of 2022 reached graduation, according to a new report released Friday by the Indiana Department of Education (IDOE). That’s almost the […] The post Indiana’s 2022 graduation rates stagnant, but disparities persist among student groups appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
New 2023 Indiana Law Requires Healthcare Providers to Offer New Blood Test for Children Under 6
A new year means a few new laws will go into effect in the state of Indiana. One of which applies only to healthcare providers, but can have an impact on the life of your child. House Enrolled Act 1313 Goes Into Effect on January 1st, 2023. Authored by State...
city-countyobserver.com
HEALTH DEPARTMENT URGES PARENTS TO HAVE CHILDREN TESTED FOR LEAD
The Indiana Department of Health is encouraging all parents to have their children younger than age 6 tested for lead exposure as part of legislation that takes effect Jan. 1, 2023. House Enrolled Act 1313 requires all healthcare providers serving children to offer lead testing to their patients, ideally at...
WANE-TV
Health department urges families to test for lead exposure in kids
INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – The Indiana Department of Health is urging parents to have children younger than age 6 tested for lead exposure. The state’s health department made the announcement ahead of legislation that goes into effect Sunday. IDOH is partnering with other organizations in the state to provide information about the dangers of lead to families in Allen County and around Indiana.
WRBI Radio
New statewide policy on vehicle pursuits now in effect in Indiana
— A new statewide policy on minimum standards for vehicle pursuits went into effect on New Year’s Day Sunday. It was in November that the Law Enforcement Training Board (LETB) established the Uniform Statewide Policy on Minimum Standards for Vehicle Pursuits and it was required to be incorporated into the policies, procedures, and general orders of all Indiana law enforcement agencies no later than January 1.
wbiw.com
Indiana Department of Education announces 2022 Graduation Rates
INDIANA — The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) released the 2022 state graduation rates, with data showing 86.61% of students in the Class of 2022 graduating. “Graduating high school is an important milestone as students transition to their next step, whether that’s employment, enrollment, or enlistment leading to service,” said Dr. Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education. “As we seek new and innovative ways to ensure students are best prepared for their future, we must continue to rethink how those four years are structured. This includes increasing the number of students having access to a high-value postsecondary credential before graduation, increasing access to high-quality work-based learning opportunities that allow for additional skill development, as well as providing flexibility for high schools – allowing them to focus on strategic, rigorous coursework that is purposeful for each student’s unique path.”
WISH-TV
Indiana Child Services: Fatalities due to maltreatment rose in 2021
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana officials on Friday reported 10 additional child fatalities from “caregiver maltreatment” in 2021 than a year earlier. The total of caregiving maltreatment deaths increased to 60 in 2021 from 50 in 2020, the Indiana Department of Child Services says in its annual report for 2021. The department takes a year to prepare the report, which was issued as 2022 nears its end.
Welcome to the world: Illinois, Indiana hospitals celebrate first babies of 2023
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The new year is underway and with that, there are new additions who met their parents and the world for the first time. Hospitals around Illinois and Indiana are celebrating their first deliveries of 2023. Prepare to have your faces scrunched for a while as we introduce you to these precious infants. Advocate Health Care Aalora was born at Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove at 12:37 a.m. Sunday.Aalora weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces, and 18 inches long. She will live in southwest suburban Lemont with parents Lopa and Aashish Vyas and her big brother.AdventHealth BolingbrookAdventHealth in Bolingbrook welcomed Zaviyar at...
wbiw.com
Gov. Holcomb makes appointments to various boards and commissions
INDIANA — Governor Eric J. Holcomb today announced several appointments to various state boards and commissions including Jerry Roach, of Orleans, to the Board of Safety Review. Board of Safety Review. The governor made one new appointment to the board, who will serve until July 31, 2025:. Jerry Roach...
WANE-TV
Families celebrate the new year early at Indiana museum
INDIANAPOLIS (WTTV) – Residents young and old attended the New Year’s Eve event at the Indiana State Museum. Hundreds of adults and kids came out to celebrate the New Year at the museum. Families welcomed 2023 with glittering tattoos, music, and a dance party at all three levels...
Reminder: New turn signal law in effect in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — A new turn signal law went into effect at the start of the new year that chops out a specific measured distance in which a turn signal is required to be used before a turn. Previously, Indiana law required vehicles to signal 200 feet before a turn or lane change, or 300 feet […]
News Now Warsaw
Election filing period begins Wednesday
WARSAW — Municipal election season in Indiana kicks off on Wednesday with the start of the candidate filing period. Elections will be held in Warsaw, Winona Lake, Syracuse and eight other smaller towns — Claypool, Etna Green, Leesburg, Mentone, North Webster, Pierceton, Sidney and Silver Lake. The filing...
Washington Examiner
Indiana launches student-success dashboard for students, teachers
(The Center Square) – Indiana Department of Education launched a student-success dashboard to give students and educators a clearer view of each student’s progress toward graduation. The Indiana Graduates Prepared to Succeed Dashboard, nicknamed Indiana GPS, was developed over the course of a year in response to House...
wdrb.com
Indiana's health department encouraging children younger than 6 to be tested for lead exposure
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Indiana Department of Health is encouraging all parents to have children younger than 6 tested for lead exposure. House Enrolled Act 1313 goes into effect on Jan. 1. It requires all children's healthcare providers to offer lead testing to patients, ideally during their 1- and 2-year checkups.
WNDU
Indiana Dept. of Health urges parents to have children tested for led under new law
126 food service workers at hospitals in Fort Wayne, Warsaw to be laid off. Morrison Healthcare has served a notice to the state that it will lose its food service contract with Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne and Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital in Warsaw. Irish fans arrive in Jacksonville ahead of...
indypolitics.org
NORMLizing Indiana’s Cannabis Laws
Indy Politics speaks with representatives from NORML Indiana, the organization that has been pushing for the legalization of marijuana. We discuss the likelihood of that occurring in the next session of the Indiana General Assembly. The Leon-Tailored Audio runs a total of 30 minutes. The first segment is 20 minutes;...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
indypolitics.org
State Chamber On 2023 Session
Indy Politics talks with Indiana State Chamber President Kevin Brinegar regarding the organization’s 2023 legislative agenda. We discuss workforce development, the budget, taxes and education. The Leon-Tailored Audio runs for about 19 minutes.
Comments / 3