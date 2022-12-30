Read full article on original website
Jenkins boys and girls back in action tonight
The Jenkins Cavaliers boys are 9-5 and next play tonight at Owsley County. The Jenkins Lady Cavaliers are now 6-3 and will next begin play in the 15th Region All A Tournament this evening at 6:30pm against Phelps at the Appalachain Wireless Arena in Pikeville .
Police don’t believe any ETSU students involved in fatal Monarch shooting
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City police do not believe any East Tennessee State University students were involved in a fatal shooting at a nearby apartment complex on New Year’s Day. The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) reports officers responded to the shooting inside the Monarch Apartments on University Parkway Sunday. A previous release […]
HC’s Noah becomes 11th member of 2,000-point club
Harlan County junior guard Trent Noah became the 11th member of the 2,000-point club in the county when he scored 20 points in the Black Bears’ win over Gatlinburg-Pittman Tenn., on Friday in the finals of the Smoky Mountain Winter Classic. Noah is the first player from HCHS to...
Greene Co. state of emergency lifted
A boil water notice and state of emergency are now over in Greene County. Leaders say conditions with the water system have improved.
Kingsport police investigating fatal shooting in Sevier Terrace community
A police investigation is underway Monday night in Kingsport.
20-year-old dead after crash in Pike County, Kentucky
ELKHORN CITY, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky State Police (KSP) Pikeville Post says troopers responded to a fatal, single-vehicle crash that left a 20-year-old dead in Pike County. According to police, the crash happened on Dec. 30, 2022, around 10:35 p.m. on U.S. Route 460 in Elkhorn City. Troopers found that Chase Caudill, 20, of Fedscreek, […]
Police investigating deadly crash in Pike County
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A crash late last week left one Pike County man dead. Kentucky State Police troopers say it happened just after 10:30 Friday night on U.S. 460 in Elkhorn City. When police got to the scene, they discovered a car, driven by Chase Caudill, 20, of...
Energy, mental health, UVA Wise on SW Va. legislative agenda
GATE CITY — While bills have not been prefiled yet for the 2023 Virginia General Assembly session, House of Delegates Majority Leader Terry Kilgore says the Southwest Virginia delegation already has a core agenda for the session, which starts Jan. 11. With redistricting after the 2020 U.S. Census, legislative...
Stolen from twice: JC family loses home in fire and is victim of robbery
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Within the course of four months, the Bennett family lost almost everything they had worked for. In the early morning hours of Sept. 17, their home caught on fire, destroying the entire back half of the home. Melissa and Bobby Bennett have three boys together. “Thirty years of a marriage […]
Local restaurant helps Jonesborough community without water
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — After days of Washington County, Tennessee residents being without water, crews were able to restore water to the entire Jonesborough Utility System on Saturday evening. Crews worked to finish up the last portion of the county still without water on Saturday. During this water restoration process, crews restored water to […]
Monday Night Shooting In Kingsport, Leaves One Adult Male Dead, Investigation Ongoing
A man is dead after an overnight shooting incident in a residential neighborhood of Kingsport. Details are limited from Kingsport Police at this time, but units arrived at the 500 block of Bellvue Avenue in Sevier Terrace area shortly after 800pm Monday in reference to a shooting. Police say one adult male is deceased from an apparent gunshot wound. In a press release, police say they believe this was an isolated incident and there is currently no reason to believe there is any further danger to the general public. The investigation is ongoing and no further details will be released by police until an appropriate time in the investigation.
2022 in Review: Tri-Cities Best Winners
This story is part of Tri-Cities Best, a viewer-vote-driven section of News Channel 11’s community coverage. (WJHL) – Tri-Cities small business owners and staff have been hard at work over the last year, and News Channel 11’s Tri-Cities Best has spotlighted several after our viewers voted them as their favorites. BEST BEER: TENNESSEE HILLS BREWSTILLERY […]
TWRA: Fisherman dead after falling into Cherokee Lake
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) — An East Tennessee man is dead after falling into Cherokee Lake on Saturday morning. According to a release from the TWRA, Jeremy Gene Keen, 47, of Morristown, and his 14-year-old son were trolling in an aluminum Jon boat when Keen fell into the water around 7:54 a.m. near Kidwell’s Ridge Access […]
Vehicle shot in Kingsport, investigation underway, police say
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — A vehicle was shot in Kingsport and an investigation is underway, according to police. The Kingsport Police Department responded to a shots fired report in the area of Robertson Street and Nelson Street at around 11 p.m. Friday. Officers found spent shell casings in the area and an apparently unoccupied vehicle was found to have been shot.
Update: State of emergency & Boil water notice to end in Greene County
Officials say that the boil water notice, and the state of emergency in Greene County are officially ending at 12 p.m. Saturday. This comes after conditions of the entire water system have improved. Also, the gains in pressure and capacity are sufficiently sustainable to reconnect car washes, according Greeneville Water...
State of Virginia cracking down on drunk driving ahead of the New Year
Bristol, Va. (WCYB) — According to state officials, from Thanksgiving 2021 to New Years 2022, there were 16 due to alcohol related crashes in the Bristol area. Now, state officials are continuing to crackdown on drunk driving ahead of the new year. We just want to advise people the...
KSP: Harlan County missing woman
From KSP Post 10 - Kentucky State Police is needing assistance locating a missing person in Harlan County. KSP was notified Saturday December 24th that Betty Fields (33) walked away from her mothers residence on December 22nd. She was last seen wearing black pants and a neon green jacket walking...
Repeat offender arrested in Wise Virginia after making threats to 911 call center
On Friday, December 30, at approximately 3:30 pm, Wise County central dispatch received a 911 call in which threats were made. The calls indicated there were multiple bomb threats at the Wise County Justice Center and the Wise County Courthouse. Several agencies responded and aided with the evacuations. Once searches were completed at both buildings, the threats were deemed to be false.
Hunt of a lifetime: Elk population thrives in Southwest Virginia to allow lottery hunt
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Six hunters in Southwest Virginia were given the chance to claim a prize few can boast in the Commonwealth – a mature bull elk. In October, the hunters participated in the first elk hunt in the Elk Management Zone (EMZ) located in Buchanan, Dickenson and Wise counties.
