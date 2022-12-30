ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jurupa Valley, CA

Murder suspect's attorney, former classmate speak out

The man accused of killing four college students in Idaho will be in a Monroe County courtroom Tuesday afternoon. Bryan Kohberger is expected to waive extradition following his arrest last week. In the meantime, a former classmate of his in the Poconos is telling us more about his background. Kohberger...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Suspect in Idaho killings waives extradition at hearing in Monroe

STROUDSBURG, Pa. - A suspect in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students appeared in court Tuesday afternoon. Bryan Kohberger, 28, appeared at an extradition hearing at the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg. Kohberger waived extradition, meaning the process of transporting him back to Idaho will be quicker.
STROUDSBURG, PA
Rose Parade

Rose Parade avoids California rain as it welcomes New Year. Flower-covered floats, marching bands and equestrian units celebrated the New Year as the 134th Rose Parade slipped through a gap in California’s siege of drenching storms. Pasadena’s annual floral spectacle offers the optimistic theme of “Turning the Corner” for 2023 and former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords of Arizona, who survived being shot in 2011, served as grand marshal on Monday. The parade is held on Jan. 2 when New Year’s Day falls on a Sunday. Downpours pounded Southern California over the weekend and spared the parade but then returned Monday evening during the Rose Bowl college football game between Utah and Penn State.
PASADENA, CA
Man killed in Lower Heidelberg crash identified

LOWER HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. - The Berks County Coroner's Office has identified a man killed in a Lower Heidelberg crash on December 30. They said 39-year-old Demerious Smith of Exeter Township died in the two-car collision on the 500 block of Brownsville Road Friday afternoon. Initial emergency dispatches reported an...
LOWER HEIDELBERG TOWNSHIP, PA
Home-care provider that serves Reading, Bethlehem areas acquired by Help at Home

Open Systems Healthcare, which provides in-home care in the Lehigh Valley and Reading area, has sold some of its operations to a larger rival. Help at Home said in a statement Tuesday that it has acquired Open Systems' operations in Pennsylvania and Delaware. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The deal makes Help at Home stronger in Pennsylvania and adds a new market in Delaware.
READING, PA
Michigan Whitmer Inauguration

Historic term begins in Michigan as Whitmer, others sworn in. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was sworn in alongside other Democratic leaders as she officially began her second term in office after winning reelection in the 2022 midterms. Whitmer promised to work across the aisle even though Democrats will have full control of the state government for the next two years for the first time since 1983. She also pledged to pursue “common sense” gun reform, to continue investing in K-12 education and to tackle climate change. By law, the next legislative session will begin the second Wednesday in January, and the state’s budget will be among the priorities lawmakers tackle as they carry a nearly $6 billion surplus into the new year.
MICHIGAN STATE
New gym, children's indoor playground coming soon to South Mall

SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - A new fitness facility along with a venue for children to let loose and have fun are coming soon to a Lehigh County shopping center. SuperSets, which promises to help customers "get the body you deserve," is expected to open within a couple of months in a 19,000-square-foot space at the back of the South Mall, 3300 Lehigh St., Salisbury Township, owner Ed Frack said.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Penn State fans cheer on Gov. Mifflin grad in Rose Bowl

SPRING TWP, Pa. – Decked out from head to toe in Nittany Lions gear, Penn State fans were out in full swing at P.J. Whelihan's in Spring Township. Diehard fans — like Berks County Penn State Alumni Association President Dominic Defreece — were there to watch Penn State in the Rose Bowl.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

