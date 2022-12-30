White Noise Cast: Where You've Seen The Actors From The Netflix Movie Before

As the 2022 movie schedule draws to a close, Netflix has released one of its most anticipated titles yet: White Noise . The new Noah Baumbach movie, which centers on a family trying to stick together (and keep their wits about them) in the wake of a mysterious and incredibly deadly airborne toxic event, sees the filmmaker once again work with life and creative partner Greta Gerwig as well as frequent collaborator Adam Driver.

And while those two Academy Award-nominated actors are instantly recognizable by most, it’s a different story for other members of the White Noise cast. That being said, we have put together a quick yet comprehensive guide to all the major stars of the Golden Globe nominated movie that became one of the new titles on Netflix in the final days of the year.

Adam Driver (Jack)

Noah Baumbach’s absurdist dramedy puts its primary focus on Jack ( played by Adam Driver ), a professor of “Hitler studies” whose life and career are thrown into disarray when a train crash brings a toxic cloud of chemical waste to his town.

Driver has worked with Baumbach a total of five times, including White Noise , with the most widely recognizable movie being 2019’s Marriage Story . One of the biggest movie stars of the past decade, the former Girls actor has been front and center in multiple Star Wars movies with his portrayal of Kylo Ren, Ridley Scott movies like The Last Duel and House of Gucci , and various comedies including Logan Lucky , BlacKkKlansman , and The Dead Don’t Die , to name only a few.

Greta Gerwig (Babette)

Next up for the White Noise cast is Greta Gerwig, who takes on the role of Jack’s (fourth) wife, Babette.

Over the course of the past decade, Gerwig has gone from being one of the most promising up-and-coming voices in front of the camera to one of the most exciting filmmakers with highly-decorated movies like Lady Bird and Little Women , both of which earned her Academy Award nominations in the two screenplay categories. Gerwig has also appeared in and written movies like Frances Ha and Mistress America . Her other movie appearances include Greenberg , Jackie , 20th Century Women , and Isle of Dogs . Gerwig is also directing the upcoming Barbie movie .

Don Cheadle (Murray)

Don Cheadle appears in the White Noise cast as Murray, Jack’s colleague and a professor of American Culture attempting to start an “Elvis studies” field before the mysterious calamity makes a mess of things.

Cheadle, whose Armor Wars Disney+ series will instead be turned into a movie , has remained quite busy the past few years, even outside of his multiple appearances as James “Rhodey” Rhodes, aka War Machine. Throughout his career, Cheadle has given commanding performances in movies like Boogie Nights , Hotel Rwanda , Traffic , Crash , and the Ocean’s trilogy, portraying munitions expert Basher Tarr.

Raffey Cassidy (Denise)

Playing Denise, one of the children in Jack and Babette’s blended family in the White Noise cast, is Raffey Cassidy.

Although not as recognizable as the three major stars at the top of the list, Cassidy has built up a nice resume for herself the past decade-plus, including recurring roles on shows like Mr. Selfridge and 32 Brinkum Street . During that same stretch of time, Cassidy has landed roles in movies like Dark Shadows , Tomorrowland , The Killing of a Sacred Deer , and Vox Lux , to name a few.

Sam Nivola (Heinrich)

Taking on the role of Jack’s son Heinrich in White Noise is Sam Nivola, who is a relative newcomer compared to other members of the cast.

Prior to landing a role in the White Noise cast, Nivola appeared in the 2021 anthology film With/In , with small roles on Doll & Em and River of Fundament .

May Nivola (Steffie)

May Nivola shows up in White Noise as Steffie, one of Jack’s children from a previous marriage.

Nivola has only been acting for the past decade, and during that time has appeared in movies like the anthology piece With/In , the Amazon original series The Pursuit of Love , and Head Full of Honey .

Jodie Turner-Smith (Winnie)

Next up for the White Noise cast is Jodie Turner-Smith, who takes on the role of a chemist named Winnie.

Since coming into prominence with her portrayal of Sgt. Azima Kandie on the TNT action-drama series The Last Ship , Turner-Smith has appeared on TV shows like Nightflyers and Anne Boleyn , as well as a list of decorated movies that includes the fantastic crime drama Queen & Slim and After Yang . She has also appeared in titles such as The Neon Demon , Lemon , The Independent , and Without Remorse .

André L. Benjamin (Lasher)

André L. Benjamin, better known by his stage name André 3000, shows up in White Noise as Lasher, one of Jack’s colleagues at the College-on-the-Hill.

The co-founding member of Atlanta hip hop duo Outkast was one of the many musicians-turned-actors who found success on the silver screen in the early 2000s, including roles in movies like Be Cool , Four Brothers , Idlewild , and Semi-Pro , as well as a number of different TV series like The Shield , American Crime , and Class of 3000 . In 2013, André 3000 portrayed the late trailblazer Jimi Hendrix in Jimi: All Is by My Side .

Sam Gold (Alfonse)

Sam Gold appears in White Noise as Alfonse, the head of the American Environments department at the same college where Jack works.

Although he appears in an acting role in the White Noise cast, Gold is known more as a theater director, both on and off Broadway. In 2015, Gold was awarded a Tony for his direction of the musical Fun Home , a production that earned him multiple other prestigious awards and nominations, according to Playbill .

Carlos Jacott (Grappa)

Carlos Jacott shows up in White Noise as Grappa, one of Jack’s fellow professors with a habit of engaging in odd conversations with his colleagues.

Jacott has been working with Noah Baumbach since 1995’s Kicking and Screaming , which served as the feature film debut for both actor and director. Since then, Jacott has appeared in movies like Grosse Pointe Blank , Being John Malkovich , and Marriage Story . During that stretch of time, Jacott has also landed roles on a list of TV shows that includes Seinfeld , The West Wing , Medium , Psych , and Big Love .

Lars Eidinger (Mr. Gray)

Taking on the role of Dylar (a drug that eliminates the fear of death) developer Mr. Gray in White Noise is Lars Eidinger.

Fans of the incredibly expensive Netflix show Sense8 will probably recognize Eidinger from his four-episode run on the sci-fi series, and if not, then maybe the 2022 HBO series Irma Vep . He has also appeared in movies like Dumbo , High Life , Personal Shopper , and Clouds of Sils Maria , to name a few.

Francis Jue (Dr. Lu)

Playing the role of Dr. Lu in White Noise is Francis Jue.

Longtime fans of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (especially when it comes to side characters) will most likely recognize Jue from his portrayal of Judge Steven Ong on the long-running crime procedural. His other TV appearances include Hightown , Madame Secretary , Elementary , and The Good Wife .

Barbara Sukowa (Sister Hermann Marie)

And then there is Barbara Sukowa, who appears in White Noise as Sister Hermann Marie.

Over the years, Sukowa has received praise for performances in movies like Two of Us , Gloria Bell , Hannah Arendt , Vision , Europa , and Voyager , to name only a few. She also appears on the Apple TV+ series Servant .

White Noise is currently streaming for anyone with a Netflix subscription.

Stream White Noise on Netflix.