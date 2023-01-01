ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Revelers pack Times Square to ring in 2023

ABCNY
ABCNY
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bz2rG_0jyavcGV00

New York City rang in 2023 with a dazzling Saturday night spectacle in iconic Times Square, anchoring celebrations across the United States.

The ball dropped as huge crowds counted down the seconds into 2023, culminating in raucous cheers and a deluge of confetti glittering amid the jumbo screens, neon, pulsing lights and soggy streets.

Last year, a scaled-back crowd of about 15,000 in-person mask-wearing spectators watched the ball descend while basking in the lights and hoopla. Because of pandemic rules, it was far fewer than the tens of thousands of revelers who usually descend on the world-famous square.

Before the ball dropped, there were heavy thoughts about the past year and the new one to come.

"2023 is about resurgence - resurgence of the world after COVID-19 and after the war in Ukraine. We want it to end," said Arjun Singh as he took in the scene at Times Square.

