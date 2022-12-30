ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis Revealed

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin "suffered a cardiac arrest" prior to collapsing on the field and being transported to a nearby hospital during the team's postponed Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, the Bills confirmed in an update shared on their official Twitter account early Tuesday (January 3) morning.
thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
Larry Brown Sports

Bills share update on Damar Hamlin following cardiac arrest

The Buffalo Bills issued an update on the health status of Damar Hamlin early Tuesday morning. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins during the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bills and Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Hamlin immediately received medical attention after collapsing. The... The post Bills share update on Damar Hamlin following cardiac arrest appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Larry Brown Sports

Damar Hamlin’s family issues statement

The family of Damar Hamlin issued a statement on Tuesday thanking all of those who have shown support for the Buffalo Bills defensive back after what transpired the night before. The Hamlin family thanked first responders and the staff at University of Cincinnati Medical Center for providing “exceptional care to Damar.” They also thanked the... The post Damar Hamlin’s family issues statement appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Larry Brown Sports

Friend shares medical update on Damar Hamlin

A friend of Damar Hamlin shared a medical update regarding the status of the Buffalo Bills safety. Jordon Rooney, who runs the sports marketing company Jaster Athletes, shared an update via Twitter Monday night about the status of Hamlin. Update on Damar: His vitals are back to normal and they have put him to sleep... The post Friend shares medical update on Damar Hamlin appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.

