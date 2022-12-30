Read full article on original website
Warnings of excessive rainfall and flash flooding for millions in California
Warnings of excessive rainfall and flash flooding have been issued for millions of people in California again this week after a powerful storm over New Year’s Eve left one person dead and thousands evacuated. Heavy rain and high-elevation snow is likely to impact the West Coast, particularly central and northern California, from Wednesday when the next surge of precipitation will move onshore. The latest forecast states that two to four inches of rain is expected across much of northern and central California. More than 10 inches is forecast in localized areas along a 150-mile stretch from Redwood Coast south...
The 'energy gap' nobody wants to tussle with
Many Western states have declared they will achieve all-renewable electrical goals in just two decades. Call me naïve, but haven’t energy experts predicted that wind, sun and other alternative energy sources aren’t up to the job? Alice Jackson, former CEO of Xcel energy’s Colorado operation, was blunt at a renewable energy conference in February 2020: “We can reliably run our grid with up to 70% renewables. Add batteries to the mix and that number goes up to...
