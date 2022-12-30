Brazil is holding football legend Pele's funeral in the stadium where he played some of the best matches of his career.Pele, whose full name was Edson Arantes do Nascimento, died on 29 December after a long battle with colon cancer. He was 82.Santos, the club where Pele played, said in a statement that the public will be able to pay their final respects at Vila Belmiro Stadium, outside Sao Paulo. His casket will be carried through the streets of Santos and will pass in front of the home of his 100-year-old mother, Celeste.The coffin carrying the three-time World...

22 HOURS AGO