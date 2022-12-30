ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dominic Calvert-Lewin returns as Everton look to end year on positive note

By Andy Hampson
 3 days ago

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is back in contention for Saturday’s tough Premier League trip to champions Manchester City .

The England international missed the Boxing Day defeat by Wolves due to a lack of match fitness after struggling with a number of injury issues this season.

Calvert-Lewin’s potential availability is a boost for manager Frank Lampard with his side just one point above the bottom three.

“He is in the squad,” said Lampard at his pre-match press conference.

However, the former England and Chelsea midfielder was unable to confirm whether the forward would be ready to start at the Etihad Stadium. “We’ll see,” Lampard said.

Calvert-Lewin has made just six appearances this season and Everton, who have scored a mere 12 goals in their 16 Premier League games, have badly missed his influence in front goal.

Lampard said: “We lost Richarlison and haven’t had Dominic, barring a few games. When you lose that firepower it might not be easy to replace in terms of pure goals and output.

“Having Dominic back in the fold is a great thing for us because players who can make the difference at the top end of the pitch like that mean points. It’s as simple as that.”

The issue is something Lampard could look to address in the upcoming transfer window.

He said: “We will look and see what we can do in the January window. We will look at what options we have but we have to look at it within our own parameters. We are looking at lots of players.”

Scoring goals is not a problem that has affected champions City this season following their signing of the prolific Erling Haaland.

The Norwegian has scored 26 goals in just 20 appearances in all competitions since his summer move from Borussia Dortmund.

Lampard said: “With a player of that talent, at any moment they can hurt you in their own way.

“It is a difficult task (to stop him) because of his qualities and his power. There is nothing but respect when you watch him from afar but when you go against him you have to try not to give him the spaces that he wants. We have to do our best to do that.

“It’s a tough game but these are the challenges the Premier League gives you. We’ll have to give everything and remain organised, but also have a belief we can go there and impose ourselves.”

The manner of Everton’s loss to Wolves, when the Toffees conceded a last-minute goal to Rayan Ait-Nouri, has added to fans’ frustration over performances and results this season.

Lampard said: “It was a cruel way to lose. We played a pretty good game.

“It is normal fans were disappointed, we all were after that result and the nature of it.

“Maybe we got it wrong slightly, but not to a massive degree.

“It is a two-way thing. We have to perform – and I believe we did against Wolves – and then the crowd will back us. That makes us a strong unit.”

Mikel Arteta urges Arsenal to stay realistic during Premier League title chase

Mikel Arteta says Arsenal must remain realistic as they bid to move 10 points clear at the top of the Premier League.The Gunners failed to qualify for the Champions League last season but have emerged as unlikely title contenders this term on the back of 14 wins from 16 games.Arteta’s pacesetters host third-placed Newcastle on Tuesday evening with an opportunity to increase their healthy seven-point cushion on second-placed Manchester City, who travel to Chelsea on Thursday.More to come in 2023 👊Happy new year, Gooners ❤️ pic.twitter.com/1yVv4TPZJ6— Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 31, 2022While the Spaniard has no desire to prevent Arsenal fans...
Bournemouth boss Gary O’Neil hopes to recreate ‘special’ Old Trafford memory

Gary O’Neil is plotting a repeat of one of his favourite football memories when he leads beleaguered Bournemouth into Tuesday’s Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford.O’Neil was part of a struggling Norwich side that claimed a stunning 2-1 win over Louis van Gaal’s team in December 2015 with goals from Cameron Jerome and Alex Tettey.And O’Neil knows he will need to summon similar magic as the virus-hit Cherries head north on the back of what he described as the worst performance of his tenure in the 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace on New Year’s Eve.“I won there...
Brentford vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League result and final score after Bryan Mbeumo seals win

Liverpool’s poor defending cost them dearly as Brentford claimed another famous scalp with a 3-1 victory.An Ibrahima Konate own goal and Yoane Wissa’s header put the Bees in control, prompting angry Reds boss Jurgen Klopp to substitute key defender Virgil van Dijk at half-time.Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain pulled one back but Bryan Mbeumo killed the Reds off as they lost more ground in the race for a top-four Premier League finish.It was a case of no Ivan Toney, no problem for Brentford as Liverpool went the same way as Manchester United and Manchester City this season. Read More Liverpool need a midfield makeover as they embark on next chapterCody Gakpo fills an immediate need for Liverpool but could be Jurgen Klopp’s next long-term central project
Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool could not deal with Brentford’s ‘chaos’

Jurgen Klopp admitted Liverpool could not deal with Brentford’s unique brand of “chaos” as they slipped to a damaging defeat.Liverpool’s poor defending cost them dearly against Brentford’s canny set-pieces as Thomas Frank’s side claimed another famous scalp with a 3-1 victory.Ibrahima Konate scored an own goal from one corner and Yoane Wissa had two goals disallowed for offside from two more corners before putting the hosts 2-0 ahead before half-time with a fine header.😁 Three point feeling#BrentfordFC | #BRELIV pic.twitter.com/WgsZAxA5TF— Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) January 2, 2023That was only after Darwin Nunez had added to his growing catalogue of wasted opportunities...
Brentford capitalise on Liverpool’s poor defending to claim famous scalp

Liverpool’s poor defending cost them dearly as Brentford claimed another famous scalp with a 3-1 victory.An Ibrahima Konate own goal and Yoane Wissa’s header put the Bees in control, prompting angry Reds boss Jurgen Klopp to substitute key defender Virgil van Dijk at half-time.Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain pulled one back but Bryan Mbeumo killed the Reds off as they lost more ground in the race for a top-four Premier League finish.It was a case of no Ivan Toney, no problem for Brentford as Liverpool went the same way as Manchester United and Manchester City this season.Despite Thomas Frank’s upbeat assessment of the...
Alexis Mac Allister in no rush to leave Brighton after World Cup success

Alexis Mac Allister has insisted he is in no rush to leave Brighton after helping Argentina to World Cup glory.Mac Allister has only just returned to Sussex after a fortnight in his homeland celebrating his nation’s success in Qatar but, with the transfer window now open, speculation about his future is likely to ramp up.The 24-year-old has been linked with the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea since raising his stock considerably with some fine displays at the World Cup, but he signed a new Brighton contract in October committing his future until 2025, and has said he is happy on...
Brentford’s Yoane Wissa and Bryan Mbeumo rip through Liverpool in stunning victory

Back in August, it might have seemed unimaginable for Brentford to top their 4-0 thrashing of Manchester United, but they came close here against Liverpool. They had the ball in the net four times in the first half, at least, as Liverpool lost their heads and suffered a defeat that is as damaging as it is embarrassing. Perhaps the harshest truth that Jurgen Klopp must face is that his team looked like the version of Manchester United those on Merseyside have enjoyed mocking in recent years: weak defensively, lacking leadership across the pitch and facing a real fight to make...
Matt Proudfoot leaves England setup following Eddie Jones’ departure

Matt Proudfoot has left his role as England forwards coach less than a month after Eddie Jones’ exit as head coach.Jones was sacked by the Rugby Football Union after a disappointing 2022, with Steve Borthwick hired as his successor as England look for a good performance in the Six Nations and then the World Cup later this year.Proudfoot, a South Africa-born former Scotland international, took on the forwards coach role in January 2020 after Neal Hatley’s departure to Bath, having served as an assistant for the Springboks in their 2019 World Cup victory.RFU executive director of performance rugby Conor O’Shea...
It’s never enough – Michael Carrick wants more from high-flying Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick demanded more from his side after they returned to the Championship play-off spots.Matt Crooks’ brace and Chuba Akpom’s late strike earned a deserved 3-1 win at Birmingham.Tahith Chong pulled a goal back for the mid-table hosts to give them hope before Akpom rubber-stamped Boro’s sixth win in their last seven games.Carrick has lifted Boro from fourth-bottom to fifth since being appointed in October but told his players they cannot let up.He said: “It’s never enough, we said that at half-time and after the game. I’m really proud of the lads but it’s never enough.“We have to...
Twitter users delighted as Brighton welcome back Mac Allister with confetti

It rained blue and white confetti as Argentinian World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister was welcomed back to Brighton by an applauding crowd on Monday.Mac Allister, donning his medal, returned to Sussex after a fortnight in his homeland celebrating the nation’s success in Qatar with Twitter users delighted at the video that showed the midfielder being celebrated by the staff and team at Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club.The 24-year-old lifts the World Cup trophy as cannons of blue and white confetti are set off.The club’s tweet quickly accrued over five million views and more than 120,000 likes as those...
