Racine Roundup on TMJ4: Pfeffer farm and garden, literary contest, and the Lee family’s pregnancy announcement

One Of Top 5 Cheapest City To Live In US Is Located In Wisconsin
Located in Wisconsin is one of the top five cheapest cities to live in the United States. I do not know if you have noticed, everything has gotten so expensive. I went to the grocery store and it cost me over $200. It blew my mind. Gas is approaching $5 per gallon. I am hoping things return to normal soon because the cost of living is ridiculous.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha drum circle helps ring in New Year at Southport Beach House
Dozens ranked in the New Year with a high-energy community drum circle at the lakefront Sunday. Heather Poyner organized the Arctic Circle New Year’s Day Drumming at noon outside the historic Southport Beach House, 7825 First Ave. Poyner, of Rhythm in the Round Drum Circles, has organized the lakeside event since 2002.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Missouri man who drove to Wisconsin during 2020 Kenosha protests sentenced on gun charges
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Missouri man who has stated to be against Antifa and Black Lives Matter has been sentenced to federal prison on gun-related charges stemming from the 2020 protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin. On December 29, Michael Karmo, a 42-year-old from Hartsville, Missouri, was sentenced to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
kenosha.com
7 best bloody marys in Kenosha
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. In honor of National Bloody Mary Day (Jan. 1), Kenosha.com embarked on a county-wide tour in search of the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Elkhorn child enticement, girls approached, men sought
ELKHORN, Wis. - Elkhorn police are looking for two men after a reported child enticement on Monday, Jan. 2 around 10:30 a.m. near Market Street and Chelsea Drive. Police said two girls, ages 6 and 7, were on their bikes on the sidewalk when a light green car pulled up with two men inside. They were wearing matching green T-shirts.
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin nail salon sees business decline with rise of inflation
THIENSVILLE, Wis. — Inflation has most consumers tightening their budgets. In many cases, non-essential goods and services, such as trips to the nail salon, are the first to be cut. Bay Vongsavath owns Bay’s Nail Spa in Thiensville. She said her business has been down, but she understands...
spectrumnews1.com
Oh, baby! Meet some of the first Wisconsin babies born in 2023.
WISCONSIN — Some Wisconsin families are celebrating the new year with a new bundle of joy. At 12:11 a.m. today, Caleb Jimmie Liddell was born at the Aurora Sinai Medical Center to mom Clela Liddell and dad Nielthaniel Taylor. Baby Caleb weighed 5 pounds and 9 ounces and was...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
William Allen Guenther
RACINE – William Allen Guenther, age 75, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, December 4, 2022, following a heart attack. Born in Racine April 12, 1947, he was the youngest of four brothers and resided in Racine for most of his life. William, who was known as Bill to friends,...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | REAL ESTATE | Sign installed at Ross Dress for Less on Paradise Drive in West Bend, WI
West Bend, WI – A facade sign has been installed at the new Ross Dress for Less in West Bend, WI. It was June 23, 2022 when neighbors were hit with the news Office Max was closing on Paradise Drive. Washington County Insider on YouTube. Located in the West...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Racine house fire ‘1st emergency of 2023,’ no injuries
RACINE, Wis. – There were no injuries when a home in Racine caught fire early Sunday, Jan. 1 near Hamilton and Carlisle. A Racine fire captain said it was their first emergency of 2023. The fire broke out just after midnight, called in by passersby. They reported the front...
wlip.com
Zion Man Arrested After Pursuit from Kenosha County Into Lake County
ZION, IL (WLIP)–A Zion man was arrested after a police chase late last week that started in Kenosha County. Pleasant Prairie Police say Devin Dussault was wanted for several charges, including felony stalking, when his vehicle was located in the predawn hours last Friday. A high speed pursuit then...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Speeding Milwaukee driver killed Menomonee Falls man, 2 others hurt
MILWAUKEE - A Menomonee Falls man, 52, died at the hospital after a two-car crash Sunday morning, Jan. 1 near 98th and Good Hope. Police said a speeding driver struck the vehicle containing three people from Menomonee Falls, two men (ages 76 and 52) and a woman, age 78. The...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine shooting near 11th and Washington Avenue; 2 people dead
RACINE, Wis. - Racine police reported two people dead after a shooting near 11th and Washington Avenue early Sunday, Jan. 1. Officials told FOX6 News there are no shooters in custody. FOX6 News has a crew on the scene, and we will update this post as soon as new information...
CBS 58
Community mourns two killed in South Milwaukee
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- South Milwaukee police are searching for a killer after a startling discovery was made last night. Two teens were found dead in a car outside an apartment complex. We're on a dead end street. On the other side of that fence are some trees...
Waukesha man last seen Monday morning found safe; Silver Alert canceled
WAUKESHA, Wis. — A Waukesha man who had last been seen Monday morning has been found safe, officials said. Waukesha police said Gerald Dowdy, 82, left his home at around 7:50 a.m. in a red Toyota Corolla, which police said was out of character and he has not driven in about four months. As of 4 p.m., he has been...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee homicide; victim's father searches for answers
Mario Redmond Jr. was killed on Milwaukee's north side in November 2022. A month later, his father is determined to find answers to his son's death.
kenosha.com
Happy New Year, Kenosha! Here’s a toast to 2023
For decades, Collins was an active member of Kenosha’s civic and political realm. The former Wilson Elementary school teacher was the Kenosha County Clerk and later served 12 years as Kenosha County Executive. It’s time for those of us who have paper calendars to turn the page … 2022...
52-year-old Menomonee Falls man killed in crash on W. Good Hope Rd., police say
It happened at about 7:30 a.m. Sunday on the 9800 block of W. Good Hope Rd. According to a news release, a 21-year-old Milwaukee man was driving eastbound "at a high rate of speed" when he crashed.
