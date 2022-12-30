Read full article on original website
After record drug deaths, there have been major reforms in addiction treatment
The Justice Department is suing AmerisourceBergen over opioids. In their civil lawsuit, federal prosecutors accuse the drug wholesale distributors of failing to notify the government about suspicious opioid orders. It's just the latest chapter in a pivotal year for the opioid crisis. More people died than ever before from drug overdoses as street fentanyl flooded communities. But there have also been major reforms in addiction treatment. This year, drug companies also agreed to pay more than $50 billion to help communities recover from the opioid epidemic. NPR's addiction correspondent Brian Mann joins us now to take stock. Brian, so many people are still dying. Why does the opioid crisis keep getting worse?
Leftist Lula da Silva is sworn in as president to lead a divided Brazil
Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was sworn in as Brazil's president on Sunday in the capital of Brasilia to assume office for the third time. The leftist narrowly beat far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in an October runoff election, marking a stunning political comeback — just three years after da Silva was released from prison on corruption charges and 12 years after his first two terms as president.
2022 was a deadly (but hopeful) year in America's opioid crisis
When the history of America's long, devastating opioid crisis is finally written, 2022 may be remembered as both a low point and a turning point. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests the avalanche of overdose deaths — driven largely by the spread of illicit fentanyl --may have crested in March.
Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
Departing Senate budget chiefs leave a legacy of bipartisanship in a fraught era
Just before leaving town for the year, the Senate of the 117th Congress stood and applauded the work and careers of two colleagues who were about to retire, Sens. Pat Leahy of Vermont and Richard Shelby of Alabama. The gesture was a salute to the men as senators and as...
Bills share update on Hamlin's scary collapse, Idaho suspect's lawyer drops bombshell and more top headlines
At least 10 people are dead and 20 escaped after a prison riot in Juárez, Mexico
At least 20 escaped inmates are now on the loose after a riot in one of Mexico's most notorious prisons turned into a deadly jailbreak on Sunday. At least 10 people were killed. The state prosecutor said in a statement that the Mexican military, the national guard and local police...
President Biden has made choosing diverse federal judges a priority
The Senate confirmed 97 federal judges during President Biden's first two years in office, setting records for the sheer numbers of jurists and their diversity. In the end, federal courts may be one of Biden's deepest legacies, since judges often get the last word on what the law means and how it plays out in people's lives.
Sesame becomes 9th major food allergen in US
On Jan. 1, sesame became the ninth food to be added to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's list of major food allergen
Farmworkers brace for more time in the shadows after latest effort fails in Congress
Undocumented farmworkers say they are bracing for two more years of "living in the shadows" after lawmakers failed to pass immigration and farm labor laws during the 117th Congress. One such worker is Maria, an undocumented farmworker in Idaho who asked for her last name to be omitted because of...
Why one NPR correspondent finally ditched DVDs for streaming
Tonight, lots of people will skip the parties and instead curl up with a good movie on any one of a number of streaming services, maybe even falling asleep before the credits roll and long before the countdown to 2023. Scott Horsley may be among them because this year he finally joined the streaming revolution after dropping his old-fashioned DVD by mail service. We thought this was a good chance to check in on the streaming landscape. Scott is, of course, NPR's chief economics correspondent, who joins us now. Hi, Scott.
Where minimum wage hikes are taking effect in the new year
The minimum wage rose in nearly half of all U.S. states.
Musicians use rhythm and harmony to heal America's toxic divide
It's a chilly night in the Texas Hill Country, but inside the Arcadia Theater in the town of Kerrville there is a blithe spirit afoot. The crowd is swaying to Miles and Miles of Texas played by Asleep at The Wheel, the Grammy-winning Western Swing band. The audience is a...
Republicans plan more attacks on ESG. Investors still plan to focus on climate risk
Republicans are planning to use their control of the House of Representatives in 2023 to intensify attacks on companies that account for climate-related risks when they're making investment decisions. GOP officials in Washington and more than a dozen states say they're focusing on firms that are using their financial power...
Russia launches new wave of missiles into Ukraine
All of Ukraine spent much of Thursday morning under air raid alerts after Russia launched its largest air barrage in nearly two weeks. Sirens rang out in cities near the Russian border to the country's relatively peaceful west. The scale of the damage remained unclear, but Ukrainian air defenses repelled several drones and missiles throughout the attack.
How a scrappy African start-up could forever change the world of vaccines
Imagine a world with vaccines not just for global threats like measles and COVID but for all the diseases that afflict people in the world's poorest countries – illnesses that are largely ignored but devastating, such as tuberculosis, dengue and lassa fever. And even for the ongoing epidemic of HIV.
Some GOP leaders say Republican Santos 'lied' about career and Jewish heritage
Congressman-elect George Santos from New York now acknowledges he misled voters about big parts of his life story before winning a seat on Long Island last month. "A lot of people overstate on their resumes or twist a little bit or (sic) engranduate themselves," Santos told WABC radio. "I'm not saying I'm not guilty of that."
Countries across the world ring in the new year
The year 2022 turned to 2023 in time zones across the world, starting in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. Some of the first people who celebrated 2023 live in Kiribati, an island country in the Pacific Ocean, with a population of less than 122,000 people. Australia, which is one...
