After record drug deaths, there have been major reforms in addiction treatment

The Justice Department is suing AmerisourceBergen over opioids. In their civil lawsuit, federal prosecutors accuse the drug wholesale distributors of failing to notify the government about suspicious opioid orders. It's just the latest chapter in a pivotal year for the opioid crisis. More people died than ever before from drug overdoses as street fentanyl flooded communities. But there have also been major reforms in addiction treatment. This year, drug companies also agreed to pay more than $50 billion to help communities recover from the opioid epidemic. NPR's addiction correspondent Brian Mann joins us now to take stock. Brian, so many people are still dying. Why does the opioid crisis keep getting worse?
Leftist Lula da Silva is sworn in as president to lead a divided Brazil

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was sworn in as Brazil's president on Sunday in the capital of Brasilia to assume office for the third time. The leftist narrowly beat far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in an October runoff election, marking a stunning political comeback — just three years after da Silva was released from prison on corruption charges and 12 years after his first two terms as president.
2022 was a deadly (but hopeful) year in America's opioid crisis

When the history of America's long, devastating opioid crisis is finally written, 2022 may be remembered as both a low point and a turning point. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests the avalanche of overdose deaths — driven largely by the spread of illicit fentanyl --may have crested in March.
Why one NPR correspondent finally ditched DVDs for streaming

Tonight, lots of people will skip the parties and instead curl up with a good movie on any one of a number of streaming services, maybe even falling asleep before the credits roll and long before the countdown to 2023. Scott Horsley may be among them because this year he finally joined the streaming revolution after dropping his old-fashioned DVD by mail service. We thought this was a good chance to check in on the streaming landscape. Scott is, of course, NPR's chief economics correspondent, who joins us now. Hi, Scott.
Russia launches new wave of missiles into Ukraine

All of Ukraine spent much of Thursday morning under air raid alerts after Russia launched its largest air barrage in nearly two weeks. Sirens rang out in cities near the Russian border to the country's relatively peaceful west. The scale of the damage remained unclear, but Ukrainian air defenses repelled several drones and missiles throughout the attack.
How a scrappy African start-up could forever change the world of vaccines

Imagine a world with vaccines not just for global threats like measles and COVID but for all the diseases that afflict people in the world's poorest countries – illnesses that are largely ignored but devastating, such as tuberculosis, dengue and lassa fever. And even for the ongoing epidemic of HIV.
Some GOP leaders say Republican Santos 'lied' about career and Jewish heritage

Congressman-elect George Santos from New York now acknowledges he misled voters about big parts of his life story before winning a seat on Long Island last month. "A lot of people overstate on their resumes or twist a little bit or (sic) engranduate themselves," Santos told WABC radio. "I'm not saying I'm not guilty of that."
Countries across the world ring in the new year

The year 2022 turned to 2023 in time zones across the world, starting in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. Some of the first people who celebrated 2023 live in Kiribati, an island country in the Pacific Ocean, with a population of less than 122,000 people. Australia, which is one...
