Detroit, MI

Tv20detroit.com

Detroit Weather: Heavy rain returns tonight

Tonight and Tuesday: More fog develops with rain becoming widespread and heavy at times, with 3/4"-1" likely in most areas. A few spots south of Detroit could go over an inch. High Tuesday around 60°. Winds: ENE 5-10 mph. Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and highs in the...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Meet the first babies born in the New Year in metro Detroit

(WXYZ) — Congratulations to the parents of the first babies born in the New Year in metro Detroit!. Samiyah Grace arrived shortly after midnight at Ascension St. John Hospital. Mayven Pierre Clark arrived at 12:22 a.m. on January 1 at DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital, according to a spokesperson for DMC.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit Police make 2 arrests in cases of weekend violence

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit Police are releasing new info in connection with a violent weekend to start the new year. Six people were shot, including one killed, and another victim was stabbed to death in a separate case. Now, we are learning of two arrests just made. Following a...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

22-year-old Shelby Township man killed in hit-and-run

(WXYZ) — The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find the person who struck and killed a 22-year-old Shelby Township man. Officials say the crash happened around 5:49 a.m. on Sunday on Rochester Road near Whims Lane in Oakland Township. The victim,...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Former Madonna University president, Sister Rose Marie Kujawa, dies at 79

(WXYZ) — Sister Rose Marie Kujawa, former president of Madonna University, has passed away at 79, the university confirms. In a press release, Madonna University said Sr. Rose Marie died on December 29, just one month before her 80th birthday. She served as the university's sixth president from 2001 to 2015.
LIVONIA, MI

