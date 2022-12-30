Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Apple, Johnson & Johnson, CSX, American International Group and CenterPoint Energy
Chicago, IL – January 3, 2023 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Apple Inc. AAPL, Johnson & Johnson JNJ, CSX Corp. CSX, American International Group, Inc. AIG and CenterPoint Energy, Inc. CNP.
NASDAQ
Better Growth Stock: Zoom Video Communications vs. C3.ai
Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) and C3.ai (NYSE: AI) were both red-hot growth stocks back in late 2020. Zoom's stock closed at an all-time high of $568.34 in October, while C3.ai hit a record of $177.47 in December. But over the following two years, both stocks crumbled as investors realized...
NASDAQ
Better Large-Cap Buy: Roche Holding or Gilead Sciences Stock?
Roche Holding (OTC: RHHBY) and Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) both saw increased sales during the pandemic, due in part to their COVID-19 products. For Gilead, it was its COVD-19 antiviral, Veklury, and for Roche, its revenue was boosted mostly by coronavirus tests. Now the large-cap drug companies are looking for...
NASDAQ
Will ADM (ADM) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
If you are looking for a stock that has a solid history of beating earnings estimates and is in a good position to maintain the trend in its next quarterly report, you should consider Archer Daniels Midland (ADM). This company, which is in the Zacks Agriculture - Operations industry, shows potential for another earnings beat.
NASDAQ
Will e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
Looking for a stock that has been consistently beating earnings estimates and might be well positioned to keep the streak alive in its next quarterly report? E.l.f. Beauty (ELF), which belongs to the Zacks Cosmetics industry, could be a great candidate to consider. This cosmetics company has seen a nice...
NASDAQ
3 Dividend Kings to Buy for 2023
Top dividend stocks have risen to the occasion during the market downturn and provided investors superior returns while padding their investment accounts with some extra cash. Three great examples are PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP), Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL), and Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG). All have significantly outperformed the S&P 500 index. These companies have solid financials, earn regular sales at grocery stores, and have at least a 50-year streak of growing dividends to shareholders -- earning them the coveted label of Dividend King.
NASDAQ
Top Stocks To Buy In 2023? 2 Tech Stocks To Watch
Technology stocks, also known as tech stocks, are shares of companies that produce and sell technology products and services. These companies can range from small startups to large, well-established firms, and they can operate in a variety of tech-related industries, such as software, hardware, the internet, and telecommunications. Tech stocks...
NASDAQ
Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?
There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide. The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.
NASDAQ
Can Shiba Inu Propel to a $10 Billion Market Cap in 2023?
With 2022 now all but in the books, cryptocurrency investors will be happy to start fresh in 2023 after the crypto winter has gripped the entire industry and brought the momentum that started to build in 2021 to a screeching halt. The meme token Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) has not...
NASDAQ
Invest Like Warren Buffett: Buy These 3 Stocks for the Next Bull Market
Warren Buffett has been shopping this year. In the years leading up to 2022, the famed value investor had been sitting on a growing stockpile of cash and was more prone to repurchasing shares of his own company, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), than buying other stocks at what he viewed as mostly overpriced. This contrarian thinking has served Buffett and company well, and with the bear market hitting the reset on stock valuations this year, the Oracle of Omaha has begun buying businesses again in earnest.
NASDAQ
Where Will ASML Stock Be in 3 Years?
Semiconductor bellwether ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) had a forgettable 2022, with the stock slipping about 31% during the year. But the Dutch company, whose equipment is critical to the manufacturing of the advanced chips that power several applications ranging from smartphones to data centers, ended the year strongly with a nice rally.
NASDAQ
Down 24% in 2022, Is Verizon an Excellent Dividend Stock to Buy for 2023?
Verizon's (NYSE: VZ) business is relatively sticky, with consumers reluctant to cancel their internet services. This video will determine if Verizon is an excellent dividend stock to buy. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Dec. 30, 2022. The video was published on Jan. 1, 2023. 10 stocks we...
NASDAQ
Why UnitedHealth (UNH) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
Have you been searching for a stock that might be well-positioned to maintain its earnings-beat streak in its upcoming report? It is worth considering UnitedHealth Group (UNH), which belongs to the Zacks Medical - HMOs industry. This largest U.S. health insurer has an established record of topping earnings estimates, especially...
NASDAQ
Down 19% to 36%, These 3 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks Are No-Brainer Buys for 2023
With 2022 in the books, many investors are probably thankful that the worst calendar year for the stock market since 2008 is over. Although the stock market rarely posts back-to-back down years, it could still happen. So buying quality companies and holding them through periods of volatility is paramount for outlasting a prolonged bear market.
NASDAQ
2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Before They Soar
One of the basic principles of investing in stocks is to "buy low." That is a lot easier to do when equity markets are going through a downturn, like the one we experienced in 2022. Plenty of attractive stocks are trading at much lower levels than just a year ago, but that won't last forever.
NASDAQ
Here's What to Expect From Petrobras' (PBR) Incoming CEO
The new chief executive of Brazil's state-run energy giant Petroleo Brasileiro S.A., or Petrobras PBR is likely to shift the company’s focus away from deep water drilling toward renewables. Jean-Paul Prates — named by president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as the next CEO — further indicated that he plans to alter the fuel pricing policy that is currently aligned to global oil prices.
NASDAQ
Should You Invest in the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB)?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Industrials - Engineering and Construction segment of the equity market, the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 05/01/2006. Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency,...
NASDAQ
Why Paccar (PCAR) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
Looking for a stock that has been consistently beating earnings estimates and might be well positioned to keep the streak alive in its next quarterly report? Paccar (PCAR), which belongs to the Zacks Automotive - Domestic industry, could be a great candidate to consider. This truck maker has seen a...
NASDAQ
Axos Financial (AX) Upgraded to Buy: Here's What You Should Know
Axos Financial (AX) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This rating change essentially reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The sole determinant of the Zacks rating is...
NASDAQ
Is a Raise Enough to Make This Dividend Stock a Buy?
Spice and condiment company McCormick & Company (NYSE: MKC) recently announced a 5% dividend raise, its 37th consecutive year of giving more money per share to investors. McCormick still dominates the spices aisle at your local grocery store, so if a rising dividend is your top priority, by all means, enjoy the raise.
Comments / 0