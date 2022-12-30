ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westport, CT

Nancy on Norwalk

Norwalk video: East Avenue flooded under the railroad bridge

NORWALK, Conn. — A NancyOnNorwalk reader submitted a video of flooding under the East Avenue train bridge, saying it happened Dec. 15. “Wondering if there is a formal city response to the flooding at the {East Norwalk} train station bridge work every time it rains hard? If it’s not painful enough the area has been under construction for weeks/months and is constantly a mess with a prison like yard now next to East Ave pizza filled with trucks and a very {un}aesthetic chain link fence, it also floods all the time. Last Thursday night there was 3’ of water and I called the police before someone was hurt,” he said.
NORWALK, CT
westportjournal.com

New year, same blue-wrapped eyesore at Old Mill Beach

WESTPORT — When the town and the owners of 233 Hillspoint Road settled a lawsuit over unpermitted construction elements six months ago, there was hope the years-long saga over the highly visible beachside property might finally be over. But since the Zoning Board of Appeals approved the settlement in...
WESTPORT, CT
DoingItLocal

City of Bridgeport Receives Funds

Bridgeport, CT – The City of Bridgeport is set to receive funding from the recent 2023 Bipartisan Omnibus Spending Bill that was passed to assist municipal governments. The $1.7 trillion bill allows towns and cities throughout Connecticut to receive funding for projects under the process that was once known as “earmarking.” The practice allocates large pots of money to lawmakers to aid their state and respective districts. In the case of Bridgeport, Congressman Jim Himes, Senator Chris Murphy, and Senator Richard Blumenthal have all submitted requests that were approved for projects that would take place in the Park City.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
westportjournal.com

One of the saltiest houses on Saugatuck Shores might soon fall

WESTPORT — One of the oldest houses on Saugatuck Shores might soon come down to make way for a new, FEMA-compliant structure twice its size. The Colonial Revival house at 14 Cockenoe Drive was built around 1936, according to land records, or 1938, according to the applicant. East of...
WESTPORT, CT
westportjournal.com

Letter: ‘Sensible Zoning’ group wants new approach for Saugatuck

An open letter to the editor of Westport Journal and fellow Westport citizens:. A group of lifelong and longtime Westporters has joined to form the Saugatuck Sensible Zoning Committee (SSZC). We urge you and your readers to look closer at the Dec. 12 Westport P&Z Commission decision to approve Text...
WESTPORT, CT
connecticuthistory.org

Connecticut Turnpike Opens – Today in History: January 2

On January 2, 1958, Governor Abraham Ribicoff officially opened the Connecticut Turnpike—today the Governor John Davis Lodge Turnpike—to traffic. Ten months later, the last three miles, including the bridges over the Mianus and Byram rivers, opened connecting the Stamford area to the New England Thruway. At the time of construction the Connecticut Turnpike was the longest urban highway in the country.
CONNECTICUT STATE
therealdeal.com

Yellowstone buys Fairfield County apartment complex for $49M

CBRE procured real estate investment firm Yellowstone Property Group in the purchase of a large apartment complex in Norwalk, Connecticut, last week. The Ramsey, New Jersey-based firm purchased the 164-unit Reserve41 complex at 41 Wolfpit Avenue for 48.7 million $from Norpointe LLC, a partnership led by Greenwich-based real estate investment firm Belpointe, the CT Insider reported.
NORWALK, CT
ctexaminer.com

Abdelouahab Hattab Dies and Where’s the Oversight?

The Connecticut Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that Abdelouahab Hattab died of carbon monoxide poisoning. But he really died of something I call illegal apartmenting. It’s an insidious industry in Stamford. Hattab, who would have turned 47 on Jan. 1, was found naked, curled in a fetal...
STAMFORD, CT
westportjournal.com

Cathy Talmadge dies at 71; RTM member, respected volunteer

WESTPORT — Cathy Talmadge, a Representative Town Meeting member and respected community volunteer, died Dec. 30, 2022. Talmadge, 71, died from esophageal cancer, which was unrelated to kidney problems she’d had the last seven years, according to an email from her family to RTM members. In December, the...
WESTPORT, CT
WTNH

Haven Hot Chicken to celebrate Norwalk location with 300 sandwich giveaway

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — A fan-favorite, Nashville-style chicken restaurant is celebrating its newest location in a big way. Haven Hot Chicken is planning on doing a 300-sandwich giveaway for the grand opening of its newest restaurant! The New Haven-based chicken spot is opening its doors in Norwalk sometime this month, according to restaurant officials. Online, […]
NORWALK, CT
WTNH

Old Saybrook rallies around restaurant that flooded on Christmas

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — After receiving a call Christmas morning, Len DiBella knew it was going to be bad. But it wasn’t until he arrived at Luigi’s Restaurant that he saw the full extent of the damage. “It was like an indoor monsoon,” DiBella said. “Just water cascading everywhere — out of the ceiling […]
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
darientimes.com

One dies in Stamford crash on Greenwich Ave. police say

STAMFORD — A 31-year-old Stamford resident died Sunday morning, after the car jumped a sidewalk and hit a tree, police said. Police said the 2019 Honda was driving south on Greenwich Avenue around 6:10 a.m. when it crossed over the roadway, into the northbound lane, before striking the tree.
STAMFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Searching for Missing Stamford Man

Stamford police are asking for the public’s help to find a man who has been missing since Saturday and said they consider his disappearance suspicious. Police said family members last saw Errol Whyte, 63, at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Bridgeport and he was on his way home to Stamford but did not arrive.
STAMFORD, CT
WTNH

44-year-old woman shot in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 44-year-old woman was taken to a hospital Friday afternoon after being shot in New Haven, according to police. Police responded to the area at about 7 p.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter alert for the area of Ferry Street, between Chatham and Limerick streets. Officials have not released any information […]
NEW HAVEN, CT

