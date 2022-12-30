Read full article on original website
Norwalk video: East Avenue flooded under the railroad bridge
NORWALK, Conn. — A NancyOnNorwalk reader submitted a video of flooding under the East Avenue train bridge, saying it happened Dec. 15. “Wondering if there is a formal city response to the flooding at the {East Norwalk} train station bridge work every time it rains hard? If it’s not painful enough the area has been under construction for weeks/months and is constantly a mess with a prison like yard now next to East Ave pizza filled with trucks and a very {un}aesthetic chain link fence, it also floods all the time. Last Thursday night there was 3’ of water and I called the police before someone was hurt,” he said.
westportjournal.com
New year, same blue-wrapped eyesore at Old Mill Beach
WESTPORT — When the town and the owners of 233 Hillspoint Road settled a lawsuit over unpermitted construction elements six months ago, there was hope the years-long saga over the highly visible beachside property might finally be over. But since the Zoning Board of Appeals approved the settlement in...
DoingItLocal
City of Bridgeport Receives Funds
Bridgeport, CT – The City of Bridgeport is set to receive funding from the recent 2023 Bipartisan Omnibus Spending Bill that was passed to assist municipal governments. The $1.7 trillion bill allows towns and cities throughout Connecticut to receive funding for projects under the process that was once known as “earmarking.” The practice allocates large pots of money to lawmakers to aid their state and respective districts. In the case of Bridgeport, Congressman Jim Himes, Senator Chris Murphy, and Senator Richard Blumenthal have all submitted requests that were approved for projects that would take place in the Park City.
westportjournal.com
One of the saltiest houses on Saugatuck Shores might soon fall
WESTPORT — One of the oldest houses on Saugatuck Shores might soon come down to make way for a new, FEMA-compliant structure twice its size. The Colonial Revival house at 14 Cockenoe Drive was built around 1936, according to land records, or 1938, according to the applicant. East of...
Gallons of cooking oil spilled onto I-95 in New Haven, closing two lanes for several hours
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The right two lanes on Interstate 95 Southbound were shut down for several hours Monday morning after a truck spilled cooking grease in New Haven over the Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge. Troop G responded to a report of a large spill on in the area...
westportjournal.com
Letter: ‘Sensible Zoning’ group wants new approach for Saugatuck
An open letter to the editor of Westport Journal and fellow Westport citizens:. A group of lifelong and longtime Westporters has joined to form the Saugatuck Sensible Zoning Committee (SSZC). We urge you and your readers to look closer at the Dec. 12 Westport P&Z Commission decision to approve Text...
connecticuthistory.org
Connecticut Turnpike Opens – Today in History: January 2
On January 2, 1958, Governor Abraham Ribicoff officially opened the Connecticut Turnpike—today the Governor John Davis Lodge Turnpike—to traffic. Ten months later, the last three miles, including the bridges over the Mianus and Byram rivers, opened connecting the Stamford area to the New England Thruway. At the time of construction the Connecticut Turnpike was the longest urban highway in the country.
therealdeal.com
Yellowstone buys Fairfield County apartment complex for $49M
CBRE procured real estate investment firm Yellowstone Property Group in the purchase of a large apartment complex in Norwalk, Connecticut, last week. The Ramsey, New Jersey-based firm purchased the 164-unit Reserve41 complex at 41 Wolfpit Avenue for 48.7 million $from Norpointe LLC, a partnership led by Greenwich-based real estate investment firm Belpointe, the CT Insider reported.
ctexaminer.com
Abdelouahab Hattab Dies and Where’s the Oversight?
The Connecticut Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that Abdelouahab Hattab died of carbon monoxide poisoning. But he really died of something I call illegal apartmenting. It’s an insidious industry in Stamford. Hattab, who would have turned 47 on Jan. 1, was found naked, curled in a fetal...
westportjournal.com
Cathy Talmadge dies at 71; RTM member, respected volunteer
WESTPORT — Cathy Talmadge, a Representative Town Meeting member and respected community volunteer, died Dec. 30, 2022. Talmadge, 71, died from esophageal cancer, which was unrelated to kidney problems she’d had the last seven years, according to an email from her family to RTM members. In December, the...
Haven Hot Chicken to celebrate Norwalk location with 300 sandwich giveaway
NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — A fan-favorite, Nashville-style chicken restaurant is celebrating its newest location in a big way. Haven Hot Chicken is planning on doing a 300-sandwich giveaway for the grand opening of its newest restaurant! The New Haven-based chicken spot is opening its doors in Norwalk sometime this month, according to restaurant officials. Online, […]
Probate Judge Torch Passed At Carchia’s Swearing In Ceremony
Surrounded by family, friends, fellow Democratic politicos, and his two probate court predecessors, Americo Carchia took the oath of office as New Haven’s new probate judge during a lunchtime celebration at a waterfront Morris Cove restaurant. That was the scene Monday midday at Amarante’s Sea Cliff restaurant at 62...
Police: Over a dozen tires slashed at hotel near MacArthur Airport
Police say the incidents happened at the Clarion Hotel & Conference Center on Veterans Memorial Highway.
45 Years After Disappearance Of CT Teen, Police Renew Call For Information
Police have renewed a call for information about a Connecticut man who disappeared shortly after his high school graduation 45 years ago.Samuel Byrd was last seen in June 1977 after his graduation from Hamden High School, when he was 18 years old, the New Haven Police Department said in an announce…
Jan 1 homicide on Route 15 in Hamden CT
January 1 shooting in Hamden, Connecticut, on Route 15 results in one death and three injuries among the four people who were aboard their vehicle
darientimes.com
7 construction projects in the Stamford/Greenwich area to watch in 2023: 'It all will be worth it'
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Construction is booming in Greenwich, Stamford and the surrounding areas. It’s not just apartment buildings either. Big projects are underway — many with completion dates earmarked for 2023 — that can mean more dollars in city and town coffers.
Old Saybrook rallies around restaurant that flooded on Christmas
OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — After receiving a call Christmas morning, Len DiBella knew it was going to be bad. But it wasn’t until he arrived at Luigi’s Restaurant that he saw the full extent of the damage. “It was like an indoor monsoon,” DiBella said. “Just water cascading everywhere — out of the ceiling […]
darientimes.com
One dies in Stamford crash on Greenwich Ave. police say
STAMFORD — A 31-year-old Stamford resident died Sunday morning, after the car jumped a sidewalk and hit a tree, police said. Police said the 2019 Honda was driving south on Greenwich Avenue around 6:10 a.m. when it crossed over the roadway, into the northbound lane, before striking the tree.
NBC Connecticut
Police Searching for Missing Stamford Man
Stamford police are asking for the public’s help to find a man who has been missing since Saturday and said they consider his disappearance suspicious. Police said family members last saw Errol Whyte, 63, at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Bridgeport and he was on his way home to Stamford but did not arrive.
44-year-old woman shot in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 44-year-old woman was taken to a hospital Friday afternoon after being shot in New Haven, according to police. Police responded to the area at about 7 p.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter alert for the area of Ferry Street, between Chatham and Limerick streets. Officials have not released any information […]
