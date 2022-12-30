Read full article on original website
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 8:37 a.m. EST
4 alive in ‘miracle’ after car plunges off California cliff. MONTARA, Calif. (AP) — Officials say a 4-year-old girl, a 9-year-old boy and two adults survived after their car plunged off a Northern California cliff along the Pacific Coast Highway near an area known as Devil’s Slide that’s known for fatal wrecks. The Tesla sedan plummeted more than 250 feet from the highway and crashed into a rocky outcropping on Monday morning. Brian Pottenger, a battalion chief for Coastside Fire Protection District/Cal Fire, says crashes along Devil’s Slide, a steep, rocky and winding coastal area south of San Francisco, rarely end with survivors. Officials are investigating what caused the Tesla to go off the highway.
Christmas tree disposal options across Spokane, North Idaho
SPOKANE, Wash. – The new year is here, which usually entails the time our holiday decorations start to come down, including Christmas trees. You may be wondering what to do with your tree when you’re ready for it to be out of the house. Well, there are a few options.
US may execute its first openly transgender woman
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Unless Missouri Gov. Mike Parson grants clemency, Amber McLaughlin will become the first openly transgender woman executed in the U.S. She is scheduled to die by injection Tuesday for killing a former girlfriend in 2003. A judge sentenced McLaughlin to death after a jury deadlocked on the sentence. McLaughlin was convicted of first-degree murder and rape in 2006. A court in 2016 ordered a new sentencing hearing, but a federal appeals court panel reinstated the death penalty in 2021. McLaughlin’s attorney says there are no court appeals pending. The clemency request focuses on several issues, including McLaughlin’s traumatic childhood and mental health issues, which the jury never heard in her trial.
Historic term begins in Michigan as Whitmer, others sworn in
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was sworn in alongside other Democratic leaders as she officially began her second term in office after winning reelection in the 2022 midterms. Whitmer promised to work across the aisle even though Democrats will have full control of the state government for the next two years for the first time since 1983. She also pledged to pursue “common sense” gun reform, to continue investing in K-12 education and to tackle climate change. By law, the next legislative session will begin the second Wednesday in January, and the state’s budget will be among the priorities lawmakers tackle as they carry a nearly $6 billion surplus into the new year.
Lujan Grisham begins second term as New Mexico governor
Democrat Michelle Lujan Grisham has officially started her second term as New Mexico governor. She promised “progress — not paralysis — is in fact our destiny” after taking the oath of office during a public ceremony Sunday in Santa Fe. The day’s festivities included performances by Native American dancers and a mariachi band. The governor’s ball was scheduled for the evening, with tickets going for $1,000 per person. Lujan Grisham and the Democrat-controlled Legislature are expected to take advantage of a more than favorable financial forecast as they set spending priorities during the upcoming session. Among the top orders of business will be addressing persistent public safety concerns and dismal educational outcomes for New Mexico students.
Welfare scandal sharpens contrasts in long-poor Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Temporary Assistance for Needy Families is supposed to help some of the poorest people, and Mississippi has long been one of the poorest states in the U.S. But a welfare misspending scandal in Republican-led Mississippi has ensnared high-profile people, including retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre. Advocates for economically vulnerable residents say it’s shameful that money intended as a hand up was used, instead, on programs pushed by the wealthy and well-connected. A former director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services is among five people who have pleaded guilty to criminal charges tied to the misspending.
California braces for more rain after New Year’s Eve deluge
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Residents in California’s vast Central Valley region are bracing for another round of powerful storms. Flooding from a New Year’s Eve storm killed one person and forced the evacuation of people in low-lying areas. That included 1,075 inmates at the Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center. Inmates were taken to nearby jails. County officials are monitoring conditions to decide when to bring the inmates back. The rain had mostly stopped by Sunday afternoon. Another smaller storm is expected Monday night. More powerful systems are forecasted for Wednesday and again this weekend. The National Weather Service is warning about more flooding.
Inmates allege Texas to use unsafe drugs for executions
HOUSTON (AP) — Three Texas death row inmates allege that the state’s prison system plans to use expired and unsafe drugs to carry out their executions early this year. That would violate state law. Texas prison officials insist their supply of drugs used to put inmates to death is safe. The first execution, of Robert Fratta, is set for Jan. 10. The state’s highest criminal court of appeals put the lawsuit from Fratta, Wesley Ruiz and John Balentine on hold Friday while it considers an appeal by the Texas Attorney General’s Office. The state wants the case to be decided by a criminal court, not a civil one.
Democrats take control as Minnesota Legislature convenes
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Democrats took full control of state government as the Minnesota Legislature convened for its 2023 session Tuesday. It’s the first time in eight years that Democrats have controlled both chambers as well as the governor’s office. House leaders have promised a busy January, with the first hearing on abortion rights legislation set for Thursday. But the main job of the session will be using an enormous $17.6 billion surplus to craft a two-year budget. Gov. Tim Walz says his priority for the money will be education. Marijuana legalization is also expected to be a major issue this session.
