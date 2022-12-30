Chattanooga, TN - Fifth seeded and 24th ranked Jacob Ferreira defeated Iowa State's Joel Devine by an 8-3 decision in the fifth place match at 184 pounds as The Southern Scuffle, presented by Compound Sportswear, concluded Monday night. Starting the day in the championship semifinals, Ferreira dropped a hard-fought 3-2...

CHATTANOOGA, TN ・ 21 HOURS AGO