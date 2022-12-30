Read full article on original website
City by City: Itasca County, Washburn, Northern Minnesota
Itasca County, MN- The Minnesota DNR has begun winter contingency pumping Canisteo Mine Pit in Itasca County. The pumping will cause water levels to drop, creating a gap between winter ice cover and the unfrozen water surface. The DNR said that would result in unsafe ice conditions across the entire pit. “We would like to make sure that people stay off the Canisteo and those other bodies of water during the winter just to make sure that everyone stays safe,” Michael Liljegren with the DNR said. Winter pumping at the Canisteo Pit will ensure infrastructure in Bovey will continue to divert groundwater away from residential structures.
Mail issues continue in Twin Cities, across Minnesota
LAKEVILLE, Minn. — Persistent mail delivery issues in Minnesota have prompted action from the state's Congressional leaders. Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Rep. Angie Craig both sent letters to U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy late last week, demanding answers about delayed service. Klobuchar cited "significant" issues in the Duluth and Twin Cities areas, while Craig said some constituents reported not receiving mail for two weeks.
Snow Expected Into Wednesday
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Portions of the Northland are under a Winter Weather Advisory and a Winter Storm Warning Tuesday afternoon through much of Wednesday. Southern St. Louis and all of Carlton Counties could see 3 to six inches of snow with gusty winds with a Winter Weather Advisory from noon Tuesday to noon on Wednesday.
Minnesota weather: Current road conditions [6 a.m. Tuesday]
Difficult travel conditions are expected in parts of Minnesota on Tuesday as freezing rain and heavy snow falls. FOX 9's Bill Keller has the latest, as of 6 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Weather-Related Closings and Announcements for Tuesday, January 3rd, 2023
A wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, and snow fell across southeast Minnesota overnight and has created difficult travel conditions throughout the area. Real-time road conditions are always available for you to check before heading out on our free app. Because of the inclement weather some area schools decided to...
Gas price tick up in Minnesota and nationally
(Undated)--Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have risen 8.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.02 gallon today, (Monday) according to GasBuddy's survey of 2,856 stations in Minnesota. Prices in Minnesota are 21.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 5.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
North Dakota: Unplug This Appliance Or Your Home Could Be Toast
Fire is being blamed on an appliance in the kitchen.
Battle Lines Already Forming on Marijuana Legalization Discussion
The 2023 Minnesota Legislative Session opens today (Tuesday), and already the battle lines are being drawn on the topic of legalizing marijuana in the state. A group called Minnesotans Against Marijuana Legalization will release a scorecard to grade lawmakers on how well they address key issues surrounding legalization of recreational marijuana, including traffic and workplace safety, education, and regulation to enforce what they call reasonable age limitations on purchase and use.
Injury Reported in Single Vehicle Accident Sunday
An Iron area woman was injured in a single vehicle accident Sunday in Saint Louis County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol Renee Joan Brandt, (34) was injured when the southbound 2004 Ford Explorer she was driving went off a snow and ice covered roadway at Highway 53 and 9th Avenue West. According to the report the vehicle landed on its side. Brandt was taken to Virginia Hospital and treated for injuries troopers at the scene described as non-life threatening. She was wearing a seat-belt at the time of the accident reported just before 2pm.
Winter storm warning goes into effect for this area Tuesday morning
(Undated) - A winter storm is heading toward a large part of Minnesota. A winter storm warning starts at 3 a.m. tomorrow for Lac qui Parle, Chippewa, Yellow Medicine, Renville, Sibley, Redwood, Brown, Kandiyohi, Meeker, McLeod, Pope, Stearns and Swift counties. The storm warning stays in effect through Midnight Tuesday evening.
Winter storm and ice storm warnings issued in Minnesota
A winter storm warning over I-35 in Eagan on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. The Twin Cities and a large area of Minnesota is in a winter storm warning for Monday and Tuesday, while a slice of far southern Minnesota is in an ice storm warning for the same period.
Weather Outlook for January in Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- We are expecting a significant winter snowstorm here in this first week of January, but what are meteorologists expecting for the rest of the month?. The Climate Prediction Center is out with its monthly forecast for the month of January. They say the month is looking...
New laws taking effect Jan. 1 in Minnesota
(ABC 6 News) – A handful of new laws have taken effect on Sunday in Minnesota. Most of these new laws were passed during the 2022 legislative session. One of those laws is postnatal care coverage will be required. This law was passed in 2021 which made changes to private and public health coverage. As of Jan. 1, 2023, health plans will be required to cover the following:
National Weather Service issues winter storm warning for SW MN starting Tuesday
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for southwest Minnesota, starting Tuesday afternoon. Affected counties include Redwood, Renville, Brown, Kandiyohi, Lac qui Parle, Chippewa, Yellow Medicine, Sibley, Meeker, McLeod, Pope, Stearns and Swift counties. WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 11 inches and...
ASK A TROOPER
Of the Minnesota State Patrol Question: If I am driving down a two lane road and a State Trooper is driving toward me with their flashing lights on, am I supposed to move over? Answer: When approaching any authorized emergency vehicle equipped with emergency lights, the driver of each other vehicle shall yield the right-of-way and shall immediately drive to a position parallel to and as close as possible to the righthand edge or curb of the highway clear of any intersection, and shall stop and remain in this position until the authorized emergency vehicle has passed, except when otherwise directed by a police officer. A portion of state statutes were used with permission from the Office of the Revisor of Statutes.
The 10 Worst Named Towns In North Dakota & Minnesota
Okay, fear not. This is not a sophomoric article about "ris·qué" town names in North Dakota or Minnesota. Somebody cue Beavis and Butthead and their signature giggles. This will be a "safe" article to read at work or at home. As you might know, if you have ever...
The first baby of 2023: Baby born at stroke of midnight at Maple Grove Hospital
MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (FOX 9) - It is a very happy start to the new year for one Minnesota family, as a mother gave birth to likely the first baby born in 2023 at Maple Grove Hospital, officials say. Isabelle Alice Koopman was born to her parents Ashley and Cameron...
Video: Minnesota Gov. Walz asks fellow Democrats to ‘Think Big’ when it comes to fixing voting issues
Voters stood up for democracy this year, electing Democrats who campaigned heavily on preserving it. Take Minnesota, where Democrats are in charge of both chambers for the first time in eight years. Plus, Governor Tim Walz is asking his fellow Democrats to "think big" when it comes to voting issues. Gov. Walz of Minnesota joined The ReidOut to discuss.
Two-year-old dies in St. Cloud after eating fentanyl
(St. Cloud, MN) -- The St. Cloud Police Department is reporting a significant increase in the number of deaths from the drug fentanyl in 2022. As of Thursday, there were 19 fatal overdoses in St. Cloud, 16 of which were from fentanyl. Officers say one of those deaths was a two-year-old child who accidentally ate the drug. Fentanyl is extremely dangerous due to its high potency. Drug dealers intentionally mix it with other drugs as a way to increase their profits. Authorities warn it often leads to overdoses and death because people don't know they are ingesting it.
Minnesota Millionaire Raffle $1 million tickets sold in Oak Park Heights and St. Louis Park
ROSEVILLE, Minn. (KFGO) – Two Minnesota Millionaire Raffle players woke up New Year’s Day to discover that their tickets are worth $1 million. The businesses that sold the winning tickets will receive $5,000 bonuses. The million dollar tickets were sold at Kwik Trip in Oak Park Heights and Lunds-Byerlys in St. Louis Park.
