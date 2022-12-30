ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MN

northernnewsnow.com

City by City: Itasca County, Washburn, Northern Minnesota

Itasca County, MN- The Minnesota DNR has begun winter contingency pumping Canisteo Mine Pit in Itasca County. The pumping will cause water levels to drop, creating a gap between winter ice cover and the unfrozen water surface. The DNR said that would result in unsafe ice conditions across the entire pit. “We would like to make sure that people stay off the Canisteo and those other bodies of water during the winter just to make sure that everyone stays safe,” Michael Liljegren with the DNR said. Winter pumping at the Canisteo Pit will ensure infrastructure in Bovey will continue to divert groundwater away from residential structures.
ITASCA COUNTY, MN
KARE 11

Mail issues continue in Twin Cities, across Minnesota

LAKEVILLE, Minn. — Persistent mail delivery issues in Minnesota have prompted action from the state's Congressional leaders. Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Rep. Angie Craig both sent letters to U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy late last week, demanding answers about delayed service. Klobuchar cited "significant" issues in the Duluth and Twin Cities areas, while Craig said some constituents reported not receiving mail for two weeks.
MINNESOTA STATE
katcountry989.com

Snow Expected Into Wednesday

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Portions of the Northland are under a Winter Weather Advisory and a Winter Storm Warning Tuesday afternoon through much of Wednesday. Southern St. Louis and all of Carlton Counties could see 3 to six inches of snow with gusty winds with a Winter Weather Advisory from noon Tuesday to noon on Wednesday.
CARLTON COUNTY, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Gas price tick up in Minnesota and nationally

(Undated)--Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have risen 8.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.02 gallon today, (Monday) according to GasBuddy's survey of 2,856 stations in Minnesota. Prices in Minnesota are 21.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 5.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
MINNESOTA STATE
krwc1360.com

Battle Lines Already Forming on Marijuana Legalization Discussion

The 2023 Minnesota Legislative Session opens today (Tuesday), and already the battle lines are being drawn on the topic of legalizing marijuana in the state. A group called Minnesotans Against Marijuana Legalization will release a scorecard to grade lawmakers on how well they address key issues surrounding legalization of recreational marijuana, including traffic and workplace safety, education, and regulation to enforce what they call reasonable age limitations on purchase and use.
MINNESOTA STATE
trfradio.com

Injury Reported in Single Vehicle Accident Sunday

An Iron area woman was injured in a single vehicle accident Sunday in Saint Louis County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol Renee Joan Brandt, (34) was injured when the southbound 2004 Ford Explorer she was driving went off a snow and ice covered roadway at Highway 53 and 9th Avenue West. According to the report the vehicle landed on its side. Brandt was taken to Virginia Hospital and treated for injuries troopers at the scene described as non-life threatening. She was wearing a seat-belt at the time of the accident reported just before 2pm.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
KAAL-TV

New laws taking effect Jan. 1 in Minnesota

(ABC 6 News) – A handful of new laws have taken effect on Sunday in Minnesota. Most of these new laws were passed during the 2022 legislative session. One of those laws is postnatal care coverage will be required. This law was passed in 2021 which made changes to private and public health coverage. As of Jan. 1, 2023, health plans will be required to cover the following:
MINNESOTA STATE
Southern Minnesota News

National Weather Service issues winter storm warning for SW MN starting Tuesday

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for southwest Minnesota, starting Tuesday afternoon. Affected counties include Redwood, Renville, Brown, Kandiyohi, Lac qui Parle, Chippewa, Yellow Medicine, Sibley, Meeker, McLeod, Pope, Stearns and Swift counties. WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 11 inches and...
MINNESOTA STATE
Crookston Daily Times

ASK A TROOPER

Of the Minnesota State Patrol Question: If I am driving down a two lane road and a State Trooper is driving toward me with their flashing lights on, am I supposed to move over? Answer: When approaching any authorized emergency vehicle equipped with emergency lights, the driver of each other vehicle shall yield the right-of-way and shall immediately drive to a position parallel to and as close as possible to the righthand edge or curb of the highway clear of any intersection, and shall stop and remain in this position until the authorized emergency vehicle has passed, except when otherwise directed by a police officer. A portion of state statutes were used with permission from the Office of the Revisor of Statutes.
MINNESOTA STATE
thefulcrum.us

Video: Minnesota Gov. Walz asks fellow Democrats to ‘Think Big’ when it comes to fixing voting issues

Voters stood up for democracy this year, electing Democrats who campaigned heavily on preserving it. Take Minnesota, where Democrats are in charge of both chambers for the first time in eight years. Plus, Governor Tim Walz is asking his fellow Democrats to "think big" when it comes to voting issues. Gov. Walz of Minnesota joined The ReidOut to discuss.
MINNESOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

Two-year-old dies in St. Cloud after eating fentanyl

(St. Cloud, MN) -- The St. Cloud Police Department is reporting a significant increase in the number of deaths from the drug fentanyl in 2022. As of Thursday, there were 19 fatal overdoses in St. Cloud, 16 of which were from fentanyl. Officers say one of those deaths was a two-year-old child who accidentally ate the drug. Fentanyl is extremely dangerous due to its high potency. Drug dealers intentionally mix it with other drugs as a way to increase their profits. Authorities warn it often leads to overdoses and death because people don't know they are ingesting it.
SAINT CLOUD, MN

