'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown's Daughter Praises Janelle: 'I Love Her Getting Confident'
Sister Wives star Gwendlyn Brown is starting off the New Year by continuing to give her candid takes on episodes of the TLC reality series. The 21-year-old daughter of Christine and Kody Brown posted her second YouTube recap of a season 17 episode of the hit show and, once again, didn't hold back.
Blake Lively Shows Off Bare Baby Bump, Jokes Her Workout Program Is Not Working
Blake Lively is poking fun at her fitness routine. On Monday, the 35-year-old actress shared a hilarious update on her workout journey. "been doing @donsaladino ‘s workout program for months now. Something isn’t working," the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants actress captioned the post. Next to the caption was a picture of Lively and her trainer posing at the start of her workout, beside a recent photo which shows the actress' growing baby bump.
Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar and 'The View' Co-Hosts Pay Emotional Tribute to Barbara Walters On Air
Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar and the hosts of The View paid tribute to the late Barbara Walters on Tuesday. The legendary Emmy Award-winning broadcast journalism pioneer and co-creator of the daytime talk show died on Friday at 93 years old. ABC News confirmed the news, though no cause of death has yet been given. Disney CEO Bob Iger tweeted that Walters died on Friday evening at her home in New York.
'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Brown Shares How Watching the Show Affects Relationship With Dad Kody
Gwendlyn Brown is opening up about her relationship with her father, Kody Brown. The 21-year-old daughter of Kody and his ex-wife, Christine Brown, posted a new YouTube recap of a recent episode of the family's TLC series, Sister Wives. In it, a fan asked if seeing what Kody says about...
Matthew Lawrence Dating TLC's Chilli After Cheryl Burke Divorce
Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas and Matthew Lawrence are making things Instagram official with a little song and dance!. The TLC singer and Brotherly Love actor shared a joint Instagram post over the New Year's weekend that featured a video of them singing and dancing in matching pajamas, to A-ha's "Take on Me." "#onesiegang #wecute," the singer tagged within the video's caption.
'Sister Wives' Recap: Robyn Refers to Herself as 'Kody's Whipping Boy'
Robyn Brown is fed up with her former sister wives. As Kody Brown's last remaining wife, the Sister Wives star has plenty to say during part 2 of the show's One-on-One special with host Sukanya Krishnan. The tearful mother of five says she's till mourning the loss of the sister...
'Bridgerton' Prequel 'Queen Charlotte' Debuts First Photo of Young Lady Danbury
To ring in the new year, Netflix unveiled the first photo of the character, played by Arsema Thomas (pronouns: she/her/they/them) in her TV debut, from the anticipated Bridgerton prequel, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. The upcoming limited series centers on young Queen Charlotte's rise to prominence and power and introduces...
'90 Day Fiancé' Tell-All: Liz Reveals She Caught Big Ed on an Asian Dating App
When it comes to Big Ed and Liz's on-again, off-again relationship, it's complicated. The two appeared on part one of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After's tell-all special that aired on Sunday on TLC, sharing that they got back together but also live separately and didn't even share a hotel room while filming the tell-all in New York.
Anita Pointer, GRAMMY-Winning Pointer Sisters Singer, Dead at 74
Anita Pointer has died. The GRAMMY-winning founding member of The Pointer Sisters died surrounded by her family on New Year's Eve, her publicist, Roger Neal, said in a press release. She was 74. Anita, whose daughter, Jada, died in 2003, was remembered by her surviving family -- her sister, Ruth,...
Cher Celebrates New Year's Eve With Alexander 'A.E.' Edwards Amid Engagement Speculation
Cher and Alexander "A.E." Edwards rang in 2023 together! The 76-year-old singer took to Twitter on New Year's Eve to share a pic from their festivities, and made sure to show off the massive diamond ring her 36-year-old music executive beau got her for Christmas. The shot shows Cher smiling...
Ava Phillippe Starts 'the New Year Off With a Bang' With Emergency Room Visit
Ava Phillippe's New Year's Eve didn't exactly go off without a hitch. The 23-year-old daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe took to Instagram on Saturday to reveal that she wound up in the emergency room on the last day of 2022. "Starting the new year off with a bang…well,...
'Sister Wives' Recap: Kody Says Christine Painted Him in a Bad Light So Future Men Would Date Her
Kody Brown says that not only is his ex, Christine Brown, raking his name through the mud, he believes she's doing so for a very specific purpose. The Sister Wivesstar sat down for part 2 of the TLC reality series' One-on-One special with host Sukanya Krishnan, where there was plenty of discussion about Christine's decision to leave her ex and their family behind.
Sara Bareilles Announces Engagement to Joe Tippett: 'You Are Exactly Who I Want'
Kicking off the new year by taking things to the next level! Sara Bareilles is engaged to her boyfriend, Joe Tippett!. The "Love Song" singer took to Instagram on Dec. 31 to announce the exciting news, alongside a sweet snapshot of herself and the Morning Show actor smiling and gazing into one another's eyes.
