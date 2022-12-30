ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WUSA

Blake Lively Shows Off Bare Baby Bump, Jokes Her Workout Program Is Not Working

Blake Lively is poking fun at her fitness routine. On Monday, the 35-year-old actress shared a hilarious update on her workout journey. "been doing @donsaladino ‘s workout program for months now. Something isn’t working," the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants actress captioned the post. Next to the caption was a picture of Lively and her trainer posing at the start of her workout, beside a recent photo which shows the actress' growing baby bump.
WUSA

Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar and 'The View' Co-Hosts Pay Emotional Tribute to Barbara Walters On Air

Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar and the hosts of The View paid tribute to the late Barbara Walters on Tuesday. The legendary Emmy Award-winning broadcast journalism pioneer and co-creator of the daytime talk show died on Friday at 93 years old. ABC News confirmed the news, though no cause of death has yet been given. Disney CEO Bob Iger tweeted that Walters died on Friday evening at her home in New York.
WUSA

Matthew Lawrence Dating TLC's Chilli After Cheryl Burke Divorce

Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas and Matthew Lawrence are making things Instagram official with a little song and dance!. The TLC singer and Brotherly Love actor shared a joint Instagram post over the New Year's weekend that featured a video of them singing and dancing in matching pajamas, to A-ha's "Take on Me." "#onesiegang #wecute," the singer tagged within the video's caption.
HAWAII STATE
WUSA

'Sister Wives' Recap: Robyn Refers to Herself as 'Kody's Whipping Boy'

Robyn Brown is fed up with her former sister wives. As Kody Brown's last remaining wife, the Sister Wives star has plenty to say during part 2 of the show's One-on-One special with host Sukanya Krishnan. The tearful mother of five says she's till mourning the loss of the sister...
WUSA

'Bridgerton' Prequel 'Queen Charlotte' Debuts First Photo of Young Lady Danbury

To ring in the new year, Netflix unveiled the first photo of the character, played by Arsema Thomas (pronouns: she/her/they/them) in her TV debut, from the anticipated Bridgerton prequel, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. The upcoming limited series centers on young Queen Charlotte's rise to prominence and power and introduces...
WUSA

Anita Pointer, GRAMMY-Winning Pointer Sisters Singer, Dead at 74

Anita Pointer has died. The GRAMMY-winning founding member of The Pointer Sisters died surrounded by her family on New Year's Eve, her publicist, Roger Neal, said in a press release. She was 74. Anita, whose daughter, Jada, died in 2003, was remembered by her surviving family -- her sister, Ruth,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WUSA

Ava Phillippe Starts 'the New Year Off With a Bang' With Emergency Room Visit

Ava Phillippe's New Year's Eve didn't exactly go off without a hitch. The 23-year-old daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe took to Instagram on Saturday to reveal that she wound up in the emergency room on the last day of 2022. "Starting the new year off with a bang…well,...
WUSA

'Sister Wives' Recap: Kody Says Christine Painted Him in a Bad Light So Future Men Would Date Her

Kody Brown says that not only is his ex, Christine Brown, raking his name through the mud, he believes she's doing so for a very specific purpose. The Sister Wivesstar sat down for part 2 of the TLC reality series' One-on-One special with host Sukanya Krishnan, where there was plenty of discussion about Christine's decision to leave her ex and their family behind.

Comments / 0

Community Policy