Columbia, SC

Cooke leads #Gamecocks to come from behind win at Georgia 68-51 (AUDIO)

Top ranked USC trailed Georgia for 24 minutes Monday night in Athens, but Brea Beal hit a three-pointer with 5:44 to play in the third quarter to put the Gamecocks on top 35-33 and they went on to a 68-51 win in Athens. The Gamecocks went on a 9-0 during that stretch to turn the game in their favor.
#STRecruiting: Transfer OT Sidney Fugar calls #Gamecocks his favorite after being offered Sunday

USC remains active in the NCAA Transfer Portal with the Gamecocks seeking to add a veteran offensive tackle to their 2023 class. Sunday the Gamecocks offered Sidney Fugar (6-6 330), a transfer from Western Illinois with three years of eligibility remaining. Fugar has been talking with offensive analyst and fill-in offensive line coach Lonnie Teasley, and the conversations have gone well from both sides.
