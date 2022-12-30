Top ranked USC trailed Georgia for 24 minutes Monday night in Athens, but Brea Beal hit a three-pointer with 5:44 to play in the third quarter to put the Gamecocks on top 35-33 and they went on to a 68-51 win in Athens. The Gamecocks went on a 9-0 during that stretch to turn the game in their favor.

ATHENS, GA ・ 20 HOURS AGO