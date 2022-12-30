ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Largest Ice Maze Ever Opens in Minnesota This Weekend

If cabin fever is already setting in at your house, it's time to get the family out for an adventure. Get some fresh air by exploring the largest ice maze to ever come to Minnesota in Eagan:. Minnesota Ice is thrilled to partner with Viking Lakes to bring the Twin...
EAGAN, MN
Minnesota High School Band Honored with Performing in Rose Parade

As someone who played the alto sax from fifth grade until a senior in high school, I found it incredibly cool to see the 2023 Rose Parade and watch as a Minnesota High School Marching Band made their way through the route in Pasadena, California on January 2, ahead of the iconic Rose Bowl, which this year was played between Utah and Penn State.
PASADENA, CA
Mail issues continue in Twin Cities, across Minnesota

LAKEVILLE, Minn. — Persistent mail delivery issues in Minnesota have prompted action from the state's Congressional leaders. Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Rep. Angie Craig both sent letters to U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy late last week, demanding answers about delayed service. Klobuchar cited "significant" issues in the Duluth and Twin Cities areas, while Craig said some constituents reported not receiving mail for two weeks.
MINNESOTA STATE
Icy Roads in Rochester Area, Travel Not Advised in SW Minnesota

Worthington, MN (KROC-AM News)- Officials are advising motorists against traveling in the southwestern corner of Minnesota. MnDOT said Tuesday morning that heavy snow with strong winds has reduced visibility in Rock and Nobles Counties. The no travel advisory includes I-90 from Worthington to the South Dakota border, Hwy. 75 from Luverne to the Iowa border and Hwy. 59 from north of Worthington to the Iowa border.
ROCHESTER, MN
City by City: Itasca County, Washburn, Northern Minnesota

Itasca County, MN- The Minnesota DNR has begun winter contingency pumping Canisteo Mine Pit in Itasca County. The pumping will cause water levels to drop, creating a gap between winter ice cover and the unfrozen water surface. The DNR said that would result in unsafe ice conditions across the entire pit. “We would like to make sure that people stay off the Canisteo and those other bodies of water during the winter just to make sure that everyone stays safe,” Michael Liljegren with the DNR said. Winter pumping at the Canisteo Pit will ensure infrastructure in Bovey will continue to divert groundwater away from residential structures.
ITASCA COUNTY, MN
Warnings now posted for the first winter storm of 2023

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Winter storm warnings have now been issued for portions of southeast South Dakota, southwest Minnesota, and northwest Iowa. The warning, which includes Sioux Falls. beings at noon on Monday and extends until 6:00 Tuesday evening. Just a few miles north of Sioux Falls, the winter storm warnings begin at 6:00 Monday morning. Heavy snow is expected with total accumulations of 5 to 14 inches around Sioux Falls, and 10 to 18 inches in other parts of the listening area. The heaviest snowfall, 1 to 2 inches per hour, is expected Monday night into Tuesday morning.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Arne Carlson, others demand investigation into U of M President Joan Gabel’s Securian ties

A WCCO-TV story says, “A regent, a law professor and former Gov. Arne Carlson are demanding state and federal agencies investigate University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel’s role on a financial board. Regent Darrin Rosha, University of Minnesota law professor Richard Painter and Carlson sent a letter to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the state attorney general alleging Gabel’s position on Securian Financial’s board is a conflict of interest, the Star Tribune reported Friday. The university pays about $4.6 million annually to Securian Financial affiliate Minnesota Life to cover employee life insurance. Rosha, Painter and Carlson say in their letter that Gabel’s position on the board raises questions about who is serving university employees’ interests.”
MINNESOTA STATE
Snowstorm incoming: What the models are showing

A winter storm is going to blast parts Minnesota late Monday and Tuesday but there still isn't clarity on where the highest snow totals will be. The National Weather Service continues to mention how this storm system is packed with moisture, so much so that it could drop as much precipitation by itself as MSP receives in a typical January.
MINNESOTA STATE
New laws taking effect Jan. 1 in Minnesota

(ABC 6 News) – A handful of new laws have taken effect on Sunday in Minnesota. Most of these new laws were passed during the 2022 legislative session. One of those laws is postnatal care coverage will be required. This law was passed in 2021 which made changes to private and public health coverage. As of Jan. 1, 2023, health plans will be required to cover the following:
MINNESOTA STATE
