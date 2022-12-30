Read full article on original website
Related
Largest Ice Maze Ever Opens in Minnesota This Weekend
If cabin fever is already setting in at your house, it's time to get the family out for an adventure. Get some fresh air by exploring the largest ice maze to ever come to Minnesota in Eagan:. Minnesota Ice is thrilled to partner with Viking Lakes to bring the Twin...
Minnesota High School Band Honored with Performing in Rose Parade
As someone who played the alto sax from fifth grade until a senior in high school, I found it incredibly cool to see the 2023 Rose Parade and watch as a Minnesota High School Marching Band made their way through the route in Pasadena, California on January 2, ahead of the iconic Rose Bowl, which this year was played between Utah and Penn State.
Mail issues continue in Twin Cities, across Minnesota
LAKEVILLE, Minn. — Persistent mail delivery issues in Minnesota have prompted action from the state's Congressional leaders. Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Rep. Angie Craig both sent letters to U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy late last week, demanding answers about delayed service. Klobuchar cited "significant" issues in the Duluth and Twin Cities areas, while Craig said some constituents reported not receiving mail for two weeks.
Weather Outlook for January in Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- We are expecting a significant winter snowstorm here in this first week of January, but what are meteorologists expecting for the rest of the month?. The Climate Prediction Center is out with its monthly forecast for the month of January. They say the month is looking...
Icy Roads in Rochester Area, Travel Not Advised in SW Minnesota
Worthington, MN (KROC-AM News)- Officials are advising motorists against traveling in the southwestern corner of Minnesota. MnDOT said Tuesday morning that heavy snow with strong winds has reduced visibility in Rock and Nobles Counties. The no travel advisory includes I-90 from Worthington to the South Dakota border, Hwy. 75 from Luverne to the Iowa border and Hwy. 59 from north of Worthington to the Iowa border.
Perfect Minnesota Home For Sale Features Brewery, Ice Rink, Pool, And Was Owned By Minnesota Twins Player (PHOTOS)
Every year, I look back at some of my favorite stories that I've ever written and this, by far, is #1. If this house ever goes back on the market, I am calling dibs! It truly is the perfect Minnesota home. Perfect Minnesota Home For Sale Features Brewery, Ice Rink,...
Death of 2 Kids Reason for Latest Recall in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois
204,000 blankets sold throughout Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and nationwide have been recalled by Target due to the deaths of two children. Blanket Recalled By Minnesota-Based Target Due to Death of 2 Children. Check your Christmas gifts and stash of blankets in your kids' rooms. According to the Consumer Product...
Minnesota businessman released after being detained in Ethiopia
MINNEAPOLIS — A Minnesota businessman detained Dec. 30 at Bole International Airport in Ethiopia has now been released and is on his way home, according to multiple people familiar with the detainment. Nuurasuu Tufaa told KARE 11 on Monday that his father, Tashitaa Tufaa — owner and CEO of...
The 10 Worst Named Towns In North Dakota & Minnesota
Okay, fear not. This is not a sophomoric article about "ris·qué" town names in North Dakota or Minnesota. Somebody cue Beavis and Butthead and their signature giggles. This will be a "safe" article to read at work or at home. As you might know, if you have ever...
northernnewsnow.com
City by City: Itasca County, Washburn, Northern Minnesota
Itasca County, MN- The Minnesota DNR has begun winter contingency pumping Canisteo Mine Pit in Itasca County. The pumping will cause water levels to drop, creating a gap between winter ice cover and the unfrozen water surface. The DNR said that would result in unsafe ice conditions across the entire pit. “We would like to make sure that people stay off the Canisteo and those other bodies of water during the winter just to make sure that everyone stays safe,” Michael Liljegren with the DNR said. Winter pumping at the Canisteo Pit will ensure infrastructure in Bovey will continue to divert groundwater away from residential structures.
fox9.com
The first baby of 2023: Baby born at stroke of midnight at Maple Grove Hospital
MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (FOX 9) - It is a very happy start to the new year for one Minnesota family, as a mother gave birth to likely the first baby born in 2023 at Maple Grove Hospital, officials say. Isabelle Alice Koopman was born to her parents Ashley and Cameron...
Weather-Related Closings and Announcements for Tuesday, January 3rd, 2023
A wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, and snow fell across southeast Minnesota overnight and has created difficult travel conditions throughout the area. Real-time road conditions are always available for you to check before heading out on our free app. Because of the inclement weather some area schools decided to...
North Dakota: Unplug This Appliance Or Your Home Could Be Toast
Fire is being blamed on an appliance in the kitchen.
fox9.com
MN Lottery's Minnesota Millionaire Raffle sells two $1 million tickets
ROSEVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnesota starts 2023 with two more millionaires, according to the Minnesota Lottery. The Lottery announced two $1,000,000 tickets were sold in the Minnesota Millionaire Raffle. The two tickets were sold a Kwik Trip in Oak Park Heights and a Lunds & Byerlys in St. Louis...
Winter storm and ice storm warnings issued in Minnesota
A winter storm warning over I-35 in Eagan on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. The Twin Cities and a large area of Minnesota is in a winter storm warning for Monday and Tuesday, while a slice of far southern Minnesota is in an ice storm warning for the same period.
kelo.com
Warnings now posted for the first winter storm of 2023
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Winter storm warnings have now been issued for portions of southeast South Dakota, southwest Minnesota, and northwest Iowa. The warning, which includes Sioux Falls. beings at noon on Monday and extends until 6:00 Tuesday evening. Just a few miles north of Sioux Falls, the winter storm warnings begin at 6:00 Monday morning. Heavy snow is expected with total accumulations of 5 to 14 inches around Sioux Falls, and 10 to 18 inches in other parts of the listening area. The heaviest snowfall, 1 to 2 inches per hour, is expected Monday night into Tuesday morning.
Arne Carlson, others demand investigation into U of M President Joan Gabel’s Securian ties
A WCCO-TV story says, “A regent, a law professor and former Gov. Arne Carlson are demanding state and federal agencies investigate University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel’s role on a financial board. Regent Darrin Rosha, University of Minnesota law professor Richard Painter and Carlson sent a letter to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the state attorney general alleging Gabel’s position on Securian Financial’s board is a conflict of interest, the Star Tribune reported Friday. The university pays about $4.6 million annually to Securian Financial affiliate Minnesota Life to cover employee life insurance. Rosha, Painter and Carlson say in their letter that Gabel’s position on the board raises questions about who is serving university employees’ interests.”
Snowstorm incoming: What the models are showing
A winter storm is going to blast parts Minnesota late Monday and Tuesday but there still isn't clarity on where the highest snow totals will be. The National Weather Service continues to mention how this storm system is packed with moisture, so much so that it could drop as much precipitation by itself as MSP receives in a typical January.
KAAL-TV
New laws taking effect Jan. 1 in Minnesota
(ABC 6 News) – A handful of new laws have taken effect on Sunday in Minnesota. Most of these new laws were passed during the 2022 legislative session. One of those laws is postnatal care coverage will be required. This law was passed in 2021 which made changes to private and public health coverage. As of Jan. 1, 2023, health plans will be required to cover the following:
VIDEO: Minnesota Goats Are Ready To Eat Your Christmas Tree!
"Wherever there's a need for a goat, I'll get a goat in there!" The G.O.A.T. Christmas tree removal system is available an hour from Rochester, Minnesota, or IN Rochester if you want to rent the machines to do it. Well, not machines, really. Animals. And by animals, I mean goats!
AM 1390 KRFO
Faribault, MN
20K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
KRFO 1390 brings you your local news, sports and weather, as well as the classic hits you love. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://krforadio.com
Comments / 0