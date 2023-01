Grand Rapids Police tell FOX 17 Mya Kelly was shot in front of her two children, ages 1 and 3.

Kelly was shot and killed on December 26th in a home on Canton St. Her death was quickly ruled a homicide, though a suspect has not been identified at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at (616) 456-3380 or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.