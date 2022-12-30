Winklevoss suggested that Barry Silbert have an emergency meeting with Gemini team. The Gemini Earn users are exhausted and in a bind, as Winklevoss noted in his letter. Cameron Winklevoss, co-founder of Gemini, expressed frustration in an open letter to Barry Silbert, CEO of Digital Currency Group (DCG), about the company’s slow response in regards to stopping Genesis withdrawals. About 340,000 Earn customers are still waiting for withdrawals to be restored, and he addressed their plight. Collectively, the users had entrusted over $900 million, he claimed. To sum up, Winklevoss suggested that Barry Silbert have an emergency meeting with the Gemini management.

23 HOURS AGO