US headed for recession and another inflation spike in 2023, famed investor Michael Burry says
The U.S. economy is likely poised to tumble into a recession and experience another inflation surge in 2023, according to hedge fund investor Michael Burry.
Venezuela Plans to Monitor Crypto Transactions in Real Time
Sudeban stated it is developing a system to monitor financial transactions in real-time. The government is looking into how much money is changing hands in the crypto markets. To prevent a devaluation of the bolivar, the Venezuelan government plans to monitor P2P cryptocurrency transactions. On December 20th, Venezuela’s banking watchdog Sudeban said that, with the support of Sunacrip, the country’s cryptocurrency regulator, it is developing a system to monitor financial transactions in real-time.
Biden plans to renominate stalled picks for federal posts on Tuesday -source
WASHINGTON, Jan 3 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden plans as early as Tuesday to renominate his picks for a slate of federal posts including the Internal Revenue Service commissioner, Federal Aviation Administration administrator and ambassador to India, an official said.
Rishi Sunak pledges more military support for Ukraine as PM condemns ‘abhorrent’ drone attacks
The UK will provide more military equipment to Ukraine in the weeks ahead, Downing Street has revealed after Rishi Sunak agreed to “intensify” cooperation with president Volodymyr Zelensky.No 10 said the prime minister told the president that moves were underway “to provide further equipment in the coming weeks and months to secure Ukraine’s victory on the battlefield”.Mr Zelensky suggested that “concrete decisions” had been made on fresh military equipment after he talked about “further defence cooperation” with the British PM.“We agreed to intensify our efforts to bring victory closer this year already. We already have concrete decisions for this,” the...
Miner US Limited the Most Trustable and Certified Hash Mining Service
If you are interested to know more about Miner US Limited you can check out the : Miner US Limited Introduction Video. Cloud mining is a method for mining a cryptocurrency, such as bitcoin, using rented cloud computing power and without installing and directly running the necessary hardware and software. Cloud mining firms enable account creation and remote participation in cryptocurrency mining for a nominal fee, making mining accessible to a greater number of people worldwide. Since this type of mining is performed in the cloud, equipment maintenance and direct energy costs are reduced.
Central African Republic (CAR) Delays Listing of Sango Coin
Sango Coin’s marketing staff apparently made the announcement on a Telegram channel. CAR planned to add the coin to its listing by the end of 2022. After being the first African nation to legalize bitcoin over eight months ago. The Central African Republic (CAR) has announced it would not list its “Sango” digital currency. Sango Coin’s marketing staff apparently made the announcement in a Telegram channel, citing “current market conditions” as the reason.
India Pushing For Global Crypto Regulations With G20 Presidency
The 172-page report touches on topics including blockchain-based assets. The volatility in the crypto assets market was cited as one of the major dangers. This past Thursday, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), India’s central bank, published its monthly Financial Stability Report (FSR) for the month of December. The 172-page report touches on topics including blockchain-based assets, CBDCs issued by governments, and decentralized finance (DeFi).
Former Russian President Backs Digital Fiat Currencies Over Fiat
This week, Dmitry shared his predictions for the year 2023 in a series of funny postings. Medvedev stated oil will cost $150 a barrel, and natural gas would cost more than $5,000. Russia’s interim leader between Vladimir Putin’s two terms as president Dmitry Medvedev claims that the Bretton Woods monetary...
Crypto Mining Firm Bitfarms CEO Steps Down Amid Bear Market Woes
Geoffrey Morphy is promoted from president and COO to CEO. Bitfarms was established in Canada in 2017 by Grodzki and Nicolas Bonta. Bitfarms’ CEO, Emiliano Grodzki, has resigned in the wake of the bear market, following a long line of leaders in the cryptocurrency industry who have left their posts this year. Geoffrey Morphy is promoted from president and COO to CEO at the mining firm.
Australia Surpasses El Salvador in Number of Crypto ATMs
Australia has installed 219 cryptocurrency ATMs as we enter the year 2023. The nation put in place 99 cryptocurrency ATMs in the last three months of 2022. Shortly after being the fourth-largest crypto ATM hub in the world, El Salvador was overtaken by Australia. To the dismay of Bitcoin (BTC) pioneers in El Salvador, Australia has installed 216 cryptocurrency ATMs as we enter the year 2023, pushing the Central American nation further down the list.
Revenue of Bitcoin Miners Plummets to $9.55 Billion in 2022
The problem worsened when the value of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies fell. According to statistics, bitcoin miners earned about $15 billion in 2021. Crypto miners were at risk due to the lengthy downturn market that was compounded by a slew of major disasters. Defaulted loans, quarterly losses, and record-breaking increases in Bitcoin hashrate were just a few of the problems miners were experiencing. There was selling pressure as a result of all these reasons cutting into miners’ profits.
Russia Plans to Establish New Power Plants Amid Mining Surge
People are consuming more power, which might strain the system’s infrastructure. Republic of Khakassia and the Irkutsk Oblast grids are under the most strain right now. Nikolay Shulginov, Russia’s Minister of Energy, has acknowledged the growing demand for energy from cryptocurrency miners in certain regions of Siberia. Media agencies covering cryptocurrency said that he said that more power plants may be needed to accommodate demand.
Turkey Announces Blockchain-based Digital Identity Application
People’s digital data may remain accessible on their portable devices. Several blockchain-based initiatives have been launched by Turkey over the years. Blockchain technology will be used in Turkey’s online public service login procedure. The Turkish government’s digital portal E-Devlet. Via which residents may access a variety of government services. Will soon require users to authenticate their identities using a blockchain-based digital identity before granting access.
