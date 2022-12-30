ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holmdel, NJ

News 12

Police: 1 dead in shooting in Neptune Township

Police say one person is dead after a shooting in a home in Neptune Township. They say the shooting took place on Drummond Avenue. The Monmouth County prosecutor is working in conjunction with the Neptune Township police to investigate the incident. This is still a developing story.
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ
centraljersey.com

Somerset County Prosecutor: Ewing woman charged with pocketing ‘monthly rent, security deposits’ at Montgomery Township apartment complex

A 44-year-old Ewing woman has been charged with theft by deception for allegedly pocketing monthly rent and security deposits on the part of an apartment complex in Montgomery Township from 2019 to 2022, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald and Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Chief of County Detectives John W. Fodor and Montgomery Township Police Captain/Director Silvio Bet.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Kearny police seeking public’s help to locate resident, 28, last seen in Newark

The Kearny Police Department is seeking the public’s help to locate a 28-year-old resident last seen in Newark, they announced on Facebook this afternoon. “The Kearny Police Department has received a missing persons report for Mr. Robert Cestari, a 28 year old Kearny resident. Mr. Cestari‘s last known location was Newark, NJ,” the post says.
KEARNY, NJ
PIX11

Newark police officer hit by vehicle fleeing crime scene: officials

NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — A Newark police officer was injured when hit by a vehicle fleeing the scene of a crime Saturday, officials said. The incident happened near Goldsmith Avenue and Hobson Street around 3:45 a.m., according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé Newark police witnessed four men attempting to steal a GPS from […]
NEWARK, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Mavis Discount Tire employee accused of stealing store deposit

DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Mavis Discount Tire employee has been charged with stealing the store’s deposit, according to police. On Dec. 28, police responded to Mavis Discount Tire in Denville Township for a report of a theft, police said. After a brief investigation, it was...
wrnjradio.com

Man charged after harassing residents at Warren County motel

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A Warren County man was charged last month after he was allegedly harassing residents at a motel in Washington Township, according to police. On Dec. 11, at around 7:46 p.m., police responded to the Hickory Hill Motel, located at 276 Route 31 in...
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Police Search For Wawa Shoplifter

MANCHESTER – Township Police are hoping the public can help identify the man seen on surveillance video shoplifting a number of items from Wawa. Police released the photo of the man accused of taking items from the Wawa in the Whiting section of town. Anyone with information regarding this...
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

NJ Man Turns Himself in After Brutal Murder in Monmouth County

The murder of a man in Oceanport late Friday night is under investigation but the suspect has turned himself into police in Neptune Township. Oceanport Police responded to Gosselin Avenue in Fort Monmouth around 9:40 on Friday night and found 41-year old Amad Jones, who previously resided in Oceanport, on the road suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, according to Monmouth County Proseucutor Raymond Santiago.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk Radio

