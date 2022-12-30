Read full article on original website
News 12
Police: 1 dead in shooting in Neptune Township
Police say one person is dead after a shooting in a home in Neptune Township. They say the shooting took place on Drummond Avenue. The Monmouth County prosecutor is working in conjunction with the Neptune Township police to investigate the incident. This is still a developing story.
Somerset County Prosecutor: Ewing woman charged with pocketing ‘monthly rent, security deposits’ at Montgomery Township apartment complex
A 44-year-old Ewing woman has been charged with theft by deception for allegedly pocketing monthly rent and security deposits on the part of an apartment complex in Montgomery Township from 2019 to 2022, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald and Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Chief of County Detectives John W. Fodor and Montgomery Township Police Captain/Director Silvio Bet.
Police: Trenton man, 23, killed in three-vehicle Route 1 crash
SOUTH BRUNSWICK — A 23-year-old Mercer County man was killed in a three-vehicle crash very early Saturday, police said. Malachi Marseille, of Trenton, was driving a Toyota Camry southbound on Route 1, when he lost control near Greenview Avenue, according to South Brunswick police. The Camry hit two other...
Police shoot, kill man during exchange of gunfire at N.J. motel, authorities say
A man being sought on an attempted murder charge was shot and killed by police during an exchange of gunfire at a New Jersey motel on New Year’s Eve, authorities said Sunday. The man’s name was not released by the Attorney General’s Office, which investigates all fatalities involving encounters...
hudsoncountyview.com
Kearny police seeking public’s help to locate resident, 28, last seen in Newark
The Kearny Police Department is seeking the public’s help to locate a 28-year-old resident last seen in Newark, they announced on Facebook this afternoon. “The Kearny Police Department has received a missing persons report for Mr. Robert Cestari, a 28 year old Kearny resident. Mr. Cestari‘s last known location was Newark, NJ,” the post says.
Franklin Twp., NJ, Police Investigate Armed Robbery at Liquor Store on Route 40
Police in Franklin Township have released a surveillance photo of a suspect wanted for the armed robbery of a liquor store on Route 40. Police say the robbery took place Friday, December 30, at about 6:30 PM at Newfield Discount Liquors. The man reportedly was armed with a handgun. Here's...
NJ Driver, 26, Killed In I-95 Police Pursuit In Maryland: AG
A 26-year-old New Jersey woman died when she lost control of her vehicle during a nine-mile police pursuit on I-95 in Maryland on New Year's Weekend, authorities said.A Maryland state trooper tried to pull over Julie Clark, of Tenafly, while she was driving erratically on the highway in Cecil Count…
thelakewoodscoop.com
BREAKING: Authorities Investigating Armed Bank Robbery in Jackson [VIDEO & PHOTOS]
Authorities are investigating an armed bank robbery that occurred in Jackson moments ago. The incident happened at approximately 4:15 PM. Police tell TLS the suspect entered the TD Bank and demanded money while displaying a knife. He then fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of money. TLS has learned...
Newark police officer hit by vehicle fleeing crime scene: officials
NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — A Newark police officer was injured when hit by a vehicle fleeing the scene of a crime Saturday, officials said. The incident happened near Goldsmith Avenue and Hobson Street around 3:45 a.m., according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé Newark police witnessed four men attempting to steal a GPS from […]
wrnjradio.com
Mavis Discount Tire employee accused of stealing store deposit
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Mavis Discount Tire employee has been charged with stealing the store’s deposit, according to police. On Dec. 28, police responded to Mavis Discount Tire in Denville Township for a report of a theft, police said. After a brief investigation, it was...
Man Charged For Fatally Stabbing Teen in Camden, NJ, Just 4 Hours into 2023
At midnight Sunday, residents of Camden welcomed the new year. Less than four hours later, the city registered its first homicide of 2023. Police say 20-year-old Jonathan Flores-Chila has been charged with aggravated manslaughter for fatally stabbing a 16-year-old male. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says,. On Sunday, January...
wrnjradio.com
Man charged after harassing residents at Warren County motel
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A Warren County man was charged last month after he was allegedly harassing residents at a motel in Washington Township, according to police. On Dec. 11, at around 7:46 p.m., police responded to the Hickory Hill Motel, located at 276 Route 31 in...
Fishermen who died in fall through ice at N.J. reservoir are identified
The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office on Monday identified the two men who are believed to have drowned on Friday at the Split Rock Reservoir after falling through the ice. The victims were identified as Stanislaw Grezesik, 64, of Clifton, and Tadeusz Florczuk, 76, of Passaic. An autopsy was scheduled...
N.J. mansion where brazen 1921 robbery involving socialite Brooke Astor took place is for sale
On Nov. 1, 1921, a burglar broke into Anthony Kuser’s mansion on Mountain Top Road in Bernardsville and chloroformed the multimillionaire and 17 other occupants while they slept. The thief absconded with 40 pieces of jewelry valued at $20,000.
Police Search For Wawa Shoplifter
MANCHESTER – Township Police are hoping the public can help identify the man seen on surveillance video shoplifting a number of items from Wawa. Police released the photo of the man accused of taking items from the Wawa in the Whiting section of town. Anyone with information regarding this...
NJ Man Turns Himself in After Brutal Murder in Monmouth County
The murder of a man in Oceanport late Friday night is under investigation but the suspect has turned himself into police in Neptune Township. Oceanport Police responded to Gosselin Avenue in Fort Monmouth around 9:40 on Friday night and found 41-year old Amad Jones, who previously resided in Oceanport, on the road suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, according to Monmouth County Proseucutor Raymond Santiago.
Ex-Con Had Coke, Oxy, Loaded Gun Within Child's Reach In Hackensack Apartment: Authorities
An ex-con with a lengthy rap sheet had cocaine, oxycodone and a loaded gun within reach of his young child in one of gentrified Hackensack’s newest apartment buildings, authorities said. Hassan Akeem Coleman, 36, kept the drugs, weapon and ammo in a sliding drawer in the kitchen of his...
MANHUNT ENDS: Fugitive Sought For Shooting Woman In Elmwood Park Killed In Gunfight With Police
UPDATE: An ex-con wanted for shooting a New Milford woman in Elmwood Park was killed in an exchange of gunfire with law enforcement officers at a Route 46 motel, state authorities confirmed. James Allandale, 61, opened fire on officers who found him at the Knights Inn Pinebook before midnight on...
Police release photos of ‘person of interest’ in death of woman found near busy highway on Christmas
Police are seeking help identifying a person of interest in their investigation into the death of a woman whose body was found on the shoulder of a busy highway in Mercer County on Christmas day. The West Windsor Police Department on Saturday shared a grainy photo of the person of...
NJ son, 44, arrested for killing father, 75, during argument
A 44-year-old man was charged for allegedly killing his father early Friday morning in Winslow Township, according to the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office.
