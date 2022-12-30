Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTAP
Obituary: Schneeberger, Verlin Clyde
Verlin Clyde Schneeberger, 74, of Lower Salem, Ohio, passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023, at his residence. He was born on July 4, 1948, in Marr, Ohio, to the late Clyde and Oneida (Rose) Schneeberger. Verlin had worked as a supervisor for Winan’s at DuPont. He was a member...
WTAP
Obituary: Hess, John Edwin
John Edwin Hess, 71, of Parkersburg, went to be with the Lord on December 12, 2022. He was born on August 17, 1951, in St Mary’s, West Virginia, a son of the late Edgar Hess and Betty (Hoce) Hess. John retired from E. I. Dupont in 2013 as a...
WTAP
Obituary: Kitson, John M.
John M. Kitson, Jr., 76, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on January 2, 2023, at Camden Clark Medical Center, WVU. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
Welcome to the first baby of 2023 in the Ohio Valley!
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – With a new year comes new holidays, celebrations, and birthdays. Congratulations to the first New Year’s baby born at WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital! On Jan. 1 at 9:19 am, Sara Stimpert and Raymond Baker of Clarington welcomed their first son, Toby Allen into the world and he was delivered by Dr. […]
meigsindypress.com
Meigs County Resident Indicted by Gallia Grand Jury
Meigs County Resident Indicted by Gallia Grand Jury. Editor’s Note: All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. An indictment is one part of the legal process. It is not a conviction. Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announces that the Gallia County Grand Jury...
Ripley, West Virginia, CVB Director dies
RIPLEY, WV (WOWK) — Director of the Ripley Convention and Visitors Bureau, Mike Ruben, has died, according to Ripley Mayor Carolyn Rader. Ruben served as the voice of the Ripley High School sports teams, including football, basketball and baseball. He was also the voice of the Thundering Herd at one point. At the end of […]
WTAP
Obituary: Wilson, Mary L.
Mary L. Wilson, 87, of Washington, WV, died Sunday, January 1, 2023, at her residence. She was born in Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of the late Howard V. and Clara E. (Givens) Barker. She was a member of Pond Creek Baptist Church and is currently a member of Fairlawn Baptist...
WTAP
Obituary: Hutchison, John
John Hutchison, 79, of Marietta, OH, passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Harmar Place. He was born on December 1, 1943, in New Matamoras, OH, to the late John Forest and Gladys F. Heiney Hutchison. John graduated from Matamoras High School in 1961. After graduation, he served in...
West Virginia schools releasing early on Tuesday due to high water
UPDATE: Cameron Elementary School and Cameron High School will be dismissed today, Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 12:30 pm because of flooding. All other public schools in Marshall County will dismiss at 1:00 pm due to flooding throughout the county. Some schools in West Virginia are releasing early due to high waters and forecasted […]
WTAP
Obituary: Bradford, Betty L.
Betty L. Bradford, 92, of Marietta, left this earth to sing with the Angels at 12:55 am, Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Waterview Pointe in Marietta. She was born April 8, 1930, in Reno, Ohio, to Homer and Genevieve Wiggans Poole. Betty graduate from Marietta High School and was employed at First Bank for 40 years before retiring. She was a lifelong member of Reno Christian Church and also attended the Marietta Church of Christ, and was a member of Ladies Civitian.
WTAP
Local libraries will create reading challenges to promote increased reading
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Did you have New Years resolution of reading more books?. If so, some local libraries are promoting new, competitive ways to read more. Belpre public library and Parkersburg South library are hosting reading challenges. The Parkersburg South reading challenge is broken into three smaller segments throughout...
WTAP
Obituary: McMurray, Elsie Louise Hardman
Elsie Louise Hardman McMurray, 91, of Mentor, OH, via Parkersburg, WV, departed this life on Friday, December 30, 2022. She was born September 27, 1931, up Chestnut Lick in Lockney, WV. Daughter of the late Walker Hardman and Dorothy Putman Hardman. Elsie attended Normantown High School and graduated in 1949....
WTAP
Obituary: Gilliland, Shirley Mae
Shirley Mae Gilliland (nee Greuey), 78, of Waterford, died Friday, December 30, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital with loving family at her side. She was born December 24, 1944, to Ima (Wainwright) and Thomas Greuey and raised on a small farm in Malta, Ohio. Shirley graduated from M&M High School...
WTAP
Obituary: Arnold, Lloyd James
Lloyd James Arnold, 86, of Parkersburg, died Monday, January 2, 2023. He was born in Rockport, WV, a son of the late James Henry and Laura Desie (Carothers) Arnold. He retired after forty-two years from Walker. He was a member of Union Valley Baptist Church and enjoyed the work he did there. He was a United States Army veteran and a member of the GMR Choir. He enjoyed raising his family, farming, and hunting.
WTAP
Obituary: Pickens, Bryan Lee
Bryan Lee Pickens, 66, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on 12/31/2022 from natural causes. Bryan was born on November 3rd, 1956, to Emmett William and Agnes Ann Pickens in Parkersburg. He loved to hunt, fish, and spend time in nature, along with spending time with friends and family and, most...
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Webster County, Mineral County and more will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM unless otherwise noted.
WTAP
Single car runs into building along Williams Hwy
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - At 4:22 p.m., Sunday evening a call reported that a single car had run into a building along Williams Hwy. The building took significant damage but no person involved in the crash was transported to the hospital. The Williamstown police and fire department reported to the...
WTAP
Lily Spencer is first baby of the new year at Camden Clark Medical Center
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Lily Spencer was born on New Years day and she gets to claim the title of being the first baby born in the year of 2023 at Camden Clark Medical Center. For the Spencer family it is an exciting time but a birthday they weren’t expecting...
WTAP
Obituary: Smith, Carl Lee
Carl Lee Smith, 90, of Parkersburg, passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at the Parkersburg Care Center. There will be no services at this time. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Smith family.
WTAP
Obituary: Britton, Phyllis Ann
Phyllis Ann Britton, age 74, of Cabin Run Community, West Union, WV, departed this life peacefully on December 29, 2022, at her residence. She was born on January 11, 1948, in Kopperston, WV, the daughter of the late Amos and Tennessee Parsley Duncan. Phyllis was an LPN, having worked mostly...
Comments / 0