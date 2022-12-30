ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkersburg, WV

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WTAP

Obituary: Schneeberger, Verlin Clyde

Verlin Clyde Schneeberger, 74, of Lower Salem, Ohio, passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023, at his residence. He was born on July 4, 1948, in Marr, Ohio, to the late Clyde and Oneida (Rose) Schneeberger. Verlin had worked as a supervisor for Winan’s at DuPont. He was a member...
LOWER SALEM, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Hess, John Edwin

John Edwin Hess, 71, of Parkersburg, went to be with the Lord on December 12, 2022. He was born on August 17, 1951, in St Mary’s, West Virginia, a son of the late Edgar Hess and Betty (Hoce) Hess. John retired from E. I. Dupont in 2013 as a...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Kitson, John M.

John M. Kitson, Jr., 76, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on January 2, 2023, at Camden Clark Medical Center, WVU. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTRF- 7News

Welcome to the first baby of 2023 in the Ohio Valley!

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – With a new year comes new holidays, celebrations, and birthdays. Congratulations to the first New Year’s baby born at WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital! On Jan. 1 at 9:19 am, Sara Stimpert and Raymond Baker of Clarington welcomed their first son, Toby Allen into the world and he was delivered by Dr. […]
WHEELING, WV
meigsindypress.com

Meigs County Resident Indicted by Gallia Grand Jury

Meigs County Resident Indicted by Gallia Grand Jury. Editor’s Note: All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. An indictment is one part of the legal process. It is not a conviction. Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announces that the Gallia County Grand Jury...
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Ripley, West Virginia, CVB Director dies

RIPLEY, WV (WOWK) — Director of the Ripley Convention and Visitors Bureau, Mike Ruben, has died, according to Ripley Mayor Carolyn Rader. Ruben served as the voice of the Ripley High School sports teams, including football, basketball and baseball. He was also the voice of the Thundering Herd at one point. At the end of […]
RIPLEY, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Wilson, Mary L.

Mary L. Wilson, 87, of Washington, WV, died Sunday, January 1, 2023, at her residence. She was born in Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of the late Howard V. and Clara E. (Givens) Barker. She was a member of Pond Creek Baptist Church and is currently a member of Fairlawn Baptist...
WASHINGTON, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Hutchison, John

John Hutchison, 79, of Marietta, OH, passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Harmar Place. He was born on December 1, 1943, in New Matamoras, OH, to the late John Forest and Gladys F. Heiney Hutchison. John graduated from Matamoras High School in 1961. After graduation, he served in...
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Bradford, Betty L.

Betty L. Bradford, 92, of Marietta, left this earth to sing with the Angels at 12:55 am, Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Waterview Pointe in Marietta. She was born April 8, 1930, in Reno, Ohio, to Homer and Genevieve Wiggans Poole. Betty graduate from Marietta High School and was employed at First Bank for 40 years before retiring. She was a lifelong member of Reno Christian Church and also attended the Marietta Church of Christ, and was a member of Ladies Civitian.
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Local libraries will create reading challenges to promote increased reading

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Did you have New Years resolution of reading more books?. If so, some local libraries are promoting new, competitive ways to read more. Belpre public library and Parkersburg South library are hosting reading challenges. The Parkersburg South reading challenge is broken into three smaller segments throughout...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: McMurray, Elsie Louise Hardman

Elsie Louise Hardman McMurray, 91, of Mentor, OH, via Parkersburg, WV, departed this life on Friday, December 30, 2022. She was born September 27, 1931, up Chestnut Lick in Lockney, WV. Daughter of the late Walker Hardman and Dorothy Putman Hardman. Elsie attended Normantown High School and graduated in 1949....
MENTOR, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Gilliland, Shirley Mae

Shirley Mae Gilliland (nee Greuey), 78, of Waterford, died Friday, December 30, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital with loving family at her side. She was born December 24, 1944, to Ima (Wainwright) and Thomas Greuey and raised on a small farm in Malta, Ohio. Shirley graduated from M&M High School...
WATERFORD, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Arnold, Lloyd James

Lloyd James Arnold, 86, of Parkersburg, died Monday, January 2, 2023. He was born in Rockport, WV, a son of the late James Henry and Laura Desie (Carothers) Arnold. He retired after forty-two years from Walker. He was a member of Union Valley Baptist Church and enjoyed the work he did there. He was a United States Army veteran and a member of the GMR Choir. He enjoyed raising his family, farming, and hunting.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Pickens, Bryan Lee

Bryan Lee Pickens, 66, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on 12/31/2022 from natural causes. Bryan was born on November 3rd, 1956, to Emmett William and Agnes Ann Pickens in Parkersburg. He loved to hunt, fish, and spend time in nature, along with spending time with friends and family and, most...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Lootpress

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Webster County, Mineral County and more will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM unless otherwise noted.
WEBSTER COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Single car runs into building along Williams Hwy

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - At 4:22 p.m., Sunday evening a call reported that a single car had run into a building along Williams Hwy. The building took significant damage but no person involved in the crash was transported to the hospital. The Williamstown police and fire department reported to the...
WILLIAMSTOWN, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Smith, Carl Lee

Carl Lee Smith, 90, of Parkersburg, passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at the Parkersburg Care Center. There will be no services at this time. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Smith family.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Britton, Phyllis Ann

Phyllis Ann Britton, age 74, of Cabin Run Community, West Union, WV, departed this life peacefully on December 29, 2022, at her residence. She was born on January 11, 1948, in Kopperston, WV, the daughter of the late Amos and Tennessee Parsley Duncan. Phyllis was an LPN, having worked mostly...
WEST UNION, WV

