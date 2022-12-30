Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kroger Customers Urged To Check For Fraudulent Charges - Protect Yourself From Shopping ScamsTy D.Moraine, OH
Cold Case Files: An Ohio Grandmother Vanished Days After The New Year HolidayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDayton, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Police Warns Kroger Customers in OhioBryan DijkhuizenMoraine, OH
Bring in the New Year, by enjoying First Friday, January 6, in downtown Dayton, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Heavy rain and gusty winds start tonight
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Monday is quite warm with highs near 60 and overcast. A few showers are possible in the evening. Overnight we can expect some moderate to heavy rainfall and even a few rumbles of thunder. Winds increase tonight and can become gusty. Tuesday will be wet and...
New Year's baby born at Kettering Health main campus
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The first baby of the New Year in the Dayton region is being welcomed by their parents. A baby girl was born at Kettering Health main campus at 3 a.m. Sunday, according to a hospital spokesperson. The hospital spokesperson says Anaya Meet Soni weighed seven pounds,...
2 new airlines coming to CVG in 2023
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - There are two new airlines taking flight out of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport in 2023. Breeze Airways is starting service to San Francisco and Charleston, S.C. on Feb. 8. Initially, Breeze will fly on Wednesdays and Saturdays with plans to expand. When the deal was announced in October, CVG had no direct connection to the Bay Area.
Man dead after being pulled from Great Miami River in Piqua
PIQUA, Ohio (WKEF) -- A kayak that overturned on the Great Miami River left one man dead Sunday evening. Two fisherman found the kayak partially submerged, and duck hunting decoys around it near the Piqua Power Plant at about 5:11 p.m., according to Piqua Police Deputy Chief Marty Grove. Grove...
After winners paid out, state will receive 10% of earnings from sports betting companies
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) ---- You can now place your wager at Geez Pub & Grill and many other places in the Miami Valley. “We have noticed a lot of people maintaining interest with it coming in,” said Manager Tony Giallombardo. Giallombardo believes it’s only the beginning. “Definitely bring...
Sports betting kicks off at Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Sports betting is a lot easier in Ohio, as it is now legal across the state with the start of the New Year. Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway kicked it off by having a ribbon cutting with the Dayton area chamber of commerce earlier today. There...
"Lift your booty, love your body" How to keep your fitness resolutions this new year
KETTERING, Ohio (WKEF) -- Setting fitness-related goals is simple, such as losing weight, improving strength, or enhancing health. However, to achieve those goals, you need a game plan. Find an workout routine that works for you and your body is one tip given by fitness instructors for staying in shape all year long.
Head on crash in Jefferson Township leaves three people dead
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- Two children were among three killed in a head-on collision that occurred in Jefferson Township Sunday. Montgomery County Sheriff deputies responded to the 5900 block of State Route 4 (Germantown Pike) in Jefferson Township at about 7:02 p.m., on a reported injury crash. Deputies found...
Countdown is on to 2023 and legal sports betting in Ohio
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The countdown is on to 2023 and legalized sports betting in Ohio. The Hard Rock Casino is one of three locations in Cincinnati opening sportsbooks this weekend for in-person sports betting. Set up today began at 4 o’clock Saturday morning inside the sportsbook and for the New...
2 people hospitalized after being shot at home in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Springfield Police are investigating after a man and woman were found shot inside a home Sunday morning. Officers responded to the 100 block of South Race Street at about 7:32 a.m., after receiving a report of two people receiving gunshot wounds, a Springfield Police Division Sergeant said.
'New Year, New Me' mental health experts say to set realistic goals
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF)-- As 2022 comes to an end many people are setting new goals for themselves in the New Year. Mental health experts share that people should set realistic goals, and don’t worry too much about them. Dayton 24/7 Now Clara Faith asked people about their New Year...
Kettering Health launches American Heart Association mobile CPR training kiosk
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A new mobile hands-only CPR training kiosk will be made available to the public in Dayton. Through a partnership with the American Heart Association and Kettering Health, The kiosk provides hands-only CPR training in five minutes or less. The kiosk features a touchscreen video program with...
Two people arrested after fatal shooting in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Two people are in custody following an early morning shooting Sunday in which one man died and a woman was injured, according to Springfield Police Division officials. Officers responded to the 100 block of South Race Street at about 7:32 a.m., after receiving a report of...
Catholic community reflects on Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
CINCINNATI, Ohio (WKEF) -- Archbishop Dennis M. Schnurr of the Archdiocese of Cincinnati on Saturday released the following statement upon the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. “Please join me in praying for the soul of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, who was a vicar of Peter and faithful shepherd of...
