3 Dividend Kings to Buy for 2023
Top dividend stocks have risen to the occasion during the market downturn and provided investors superior returns while padding their investment accounts with some extra cash. Three great examples are PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP), Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL), and Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG). All have significantly outperformed the S&P 500 index. These companies have solid financials, earn regular sales at grocery stores, and have at least a 50-year streak of growing dividends to shareholders -- earning them the coveted label of Dividend King.
Is PDVYX a Strong Bond Fund Right Now?
Having trouble finding a Mutual Fund Bond fund? Putnam Diversified Income Y (PDVYX) is a potential starting point. PDVYX holds a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance. History of Fund/Manager. PDVYX finds itself in the Putnam...
Top Stocks To Buy In 2023? 2 Tech Stocks To Watch
Technology stocks, also known as tech stocks, are shares of companies that produce and sell technology products and services. These companies can range from small startups to large, well-established firms, and they can operate in a variety of tech-related industries, such as software, hardware, the internet, and telecommunications. Tech stocks...
Is Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (DEF) a Strong ETF Right Now?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Growth category of the market, the Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (DEF) is a smart beta exchange traded fund launched on 12/15/2006. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. For a long time now, the ETF industry has been flooded with...
Is First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (AIRR) a Strong ETF Right Now?
Launched on 03/10/2014, the First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (AIRR) is a smart beta exchange traded fund offering broad exposure to the Industrials ETFs category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. Market cap weighted indexes were created to reflect the market, or a specific segment of...
Should You Invest in the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB)?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Industrials - Engineering and Construction segment of the equity market, the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 05/01/2006. Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency,...
Should You Invest in the SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW)?
The SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW) was launched on 09/28/2011, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Technology - Software segment of the equity market. Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due...
Can Shiba Inu Propel to a $10 Billion Market Cap in 2023?
With 2022 now all but in the books, cryptocurrency investors will be happy to start fresh in 2023 after the crypto winter has gripped the entire industry and brought the momentum that started to build in 2021 to a screeching halt. The meme token Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) has not...
Should WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend ETF (DHS) Be on Your Investing Radar?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market, the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend ETF (DHS) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 06/16/2006. The fund is sponsored by Wisdomtree. It has amassed assets over $1.48 billion, making it one of...
Down 28% in 2022, Is Apple Stock a Buy for 2023?
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has benefited from robust consumer demand and hopes that easing supply chain constraints will boost the tech giant's prospects. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Dec. 29, 2022. The video was published on Dec. 31, 2022. 10 stocks we like better than Apple. When our...
Invest Like Warren Buffett: Buy These 3 Stocks for the Next Bull Market
Warren Buffett has been shopping this year. In the years leading up to 2022, the famed value investor had been sitting on a growing stockpile of cash and was more prone to repurchasing shares of his own company, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), than buying other stocks at what he viewed as mostly overpriced. This contrarian thinking has served Buffett and company well, and with the bear market hitting the reset on stock valuations this year, the Oracle of Omaha has begun buying businesses again in earnest.
Should You Retain Prudential (PRU) Stock in Your Portfolio?
Prudential Financial, Inc. PRU remains well-poised for growth, driven by business growth, lower expenses and higher net investment spread results, cost savings initiatives, solid financial position. Earnings Surprise History. PRU has a decent earnings surprise history. It surpassed estimates in two of the last four quarters and missed in the...
Should You Invest in the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)?
Launched on 01/26/2004, the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Healthcare - Broad segment of the equity market. While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and...
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Apple, Johnson & Johnson, CSX, American International Group and CenterPoint Energy
Chicago, IL – January 3, 2023 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Apple Inc. AAPL, Johnson & Johnson JNJ, CSX Corp. CSX, American International Group, Inc. AIG and CenterPoint Energy, Inc. CNP.
Bear of the Day: Ford Motor Company (F)
Ford Motor Company (F) is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) that designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. The stock is trading near 2022 lows after handful of earnings misses that has forced analysts to...
Raymond James & Associates Makes Revised Proposal for $75M Investment in Republic First Bancorp
Fintel reports that Norcross George E Iii has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5,174,662 shares of Republic First Bancorp Inc (FRBK). This represents 8.1% of the company. In the last filing, dated Dec. 9, 2022, they reported owning 8.10% of the company, indicating no change...
Better Large-Cap Buy: Roche Holding or Gilead Sciences Stock?
Roche Holding (OTC: RHHBY) and Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) both saw increased sales during the pandemic, due in part to their COVID-19 products. For Gilead, it was its COVD-19 antiviral, Veklury, and for Roche, its revenue was boosted mostly by coronavirus tests. Now the large-cap drug companies are looking for...
Lattice (LSCC) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
Investors might want to bet on Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC), as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This rating change essentially reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The sole determinant of the Zacks rating is...
Mid Penn Bancorp (MPB) Loses -9.04% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why a Trend Reversal May be Around the Corner
A downtrend has been apparent in Mid Penn Bancorp (MPB) lately with too much selling pressure. The stock has declined 9% over the past four weeks. However, given the fact that it is now in oversold territory and Wall Street analysts are majorly in agreement about the company's ability to report better earnings than they predicted earlier, the stock could be due for a turnaround.
Down 24% in 2022, Is Verizon an Excellent Dividend Stock to Buy for 2023?
Verizon's (NYSE: VZ) business is relatively sticky, with consumers reluctant to cancel their internet services. This video will determine if Verizon is an excellent dividend stock to buy. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Dec. 30, 2022. The video was published on Jan. 1, 2023. 10 stocks we...
