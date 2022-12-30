Read full article on original website
Justin Long Pens Epic 40th Birthday Tribute to Girlfriend Kate Bosworth
Justin Long is celebrating his lady love on her special day. The Barbarian star penned a heartfelt tribute to his girlfriend, Kate Bosworth, in recognition of her 40th birthday. Long, 44, took to Instagram on Monday to share a lengthy tribute to the birthday girl, alongside a slideshow of sweet...
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown's Daughter Praises Janelle: 'I Love Her Getting Confident'
Sister Wives star Gwendlyn Brown is starting off the New Year by continuing to give her candid takes on episodes of the TLC reality series. The 21-year-old daughter of Christine and Kody Brown posted her second YouTube recap of a season 17 episode of the hit show and, once again, didn't hold back.
Angela Bassett's Son Slater Apologizes After Pranking Parents With Michael B. Jordan Death Hoax
Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance's 16-year-old son, Slater, is apologizing after participating in a viral TikTok trend. The trend features kids telling their family members that prominent celebrities have died. On New Year's Eve, Slater tearfully took to his own TikTok account to share a video apology after filming...
Matthew Lawrence Dating TLC's Chilli After Cheryl Burke Divorce
Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas and Matthew Lawrence are making things Instagram official with a little song and dance!. The TLC singer and Brotherly Love actor shared a joint Instagram post over the New Year's weekend that featured a video of them singing and dancing in matching pajamas, to A-ha's "Take on Me." "#onesiegang #wecute," the singer tagged within the video's caption.
'Sister Wives' Recap: Robyn Refers to Herself as 'Kody's Whipping Boy'
Robyn Brown is fed up with her former sister wives. As Kody Brown's last remaining wife, the Sister Wives star has plenty to say during part 2 of the show's One-on-One special with host Sukanya Krishnan. The tearful mother of five says she's till mourning the loss of the sister...
'Sister Wives' Recap: Kody Says Christine Painted Him in a Bad Light So Future Men Would Date Her
Kody Brown says that not only is his ex, Christine Brown, raking his name through the mud, he believes she's doing so for a very specific purpose. The Sister Wivesstar sat down for part 2 of the TLC reality series' One-on-One special with host Sukanya Krishnan, where there was plenty of discussion about Christine's decision to leave her ex and their family behind.
Ava Phillippe Starts 'the New Year Off With a Bang' With Emergency Room Visit
Ava Phillippe's New Year's Eve didn't exactly go off without a hitch. The 23-year-old daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe took to Instagram on Saturday to reveal that she wound up in the emergency room on the last day of 2022. "Starting the new year off with a bang…well,...
Celine Dion snubbed from Rolling Stone's '200 greatest singers' list
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rolling Stone recently updated its list of the 200 greatest singers of all time. While you can find plenty of the usual suspects, Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey. There was one big name left off the list and her fans aren't happy about it.
Cher Celebrates New Year's Eve With Alexander 'A.E.' Edwards Amid Engagement Speculation
Cher and Alexander "A.E." Edwards rang in 2023 together! The 76-year-old singer took to Twitter on New Year's Eve to share a pic from their festivities, and made sure to show off the massive diamond ring her 36-year-old music executive beau got her for Christmas. The shot shows Cher smiling...
Bubba Wallace and Amanda Carter Tie the Knot in New Year's Eve Ceremony
Entering 2023 with wedding bells still chiming! Bubba Wallace and Amanda Carter tied the knot in a very special New Year's Eve ceremony!. The 29-year-old NASCAR driver and his longtime lady love said "I do" in front of hundreds of guests at the JW Marriott in Charlotte, North Carolina, on the evening of Dec. 31, People reports.
'Sister Wives' Recap: Christine Shares Her Physical Type and the Answer Is Shocking
Now that she's split from Kody Brown, Sister Wivesstar Christine Brown is looking for another beast entirely... literally. During one particularly bizarre moment in Sunday's One-on-One special with host Sukanya Krishnan, Christine and her pal and former sister wife, Janelle, open up about the newly single mother of six's type.
'90 Day Fiancé' Tell-All: Liz Reveals She Caught Big Ed on an Asian Dating App
When it comes to Big Ed and Liz's on-again, off-again relationship, it's complicated. The two appeared on part one of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After's tell-all special that aired on Sunday on TLC, sharing that they got back together but also live separately and didn't even share a hotel room while filming the tell-all in New York.
Anita Pointer, GRAMMY-Winning Pointer Sisters Singer, Dead at 74
Anita Pointer has died. The GRAMMY-winning founding member of The Pointer Sisters died surrounded by her family on New Year's Eve, her publicist, Roger Neal, said in a press release. She was 74. Anita, whose daughter, Jada, died in 2003, was remembered by her surviving family -- her sister, Ruth,...
