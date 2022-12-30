ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Justin Long Pens Epic 40th Birthday Tribute to Girlfriend Kate Bosworth

Justin Long is celebrating his lady love on her special day. The Barbarian star penned a heartfelt tribute to his girlfriend, Kate Bosworth, in recognition of her 40th birthday. Long, 44, took to Instagram on Monday to share a lengthy tribute to the birthday girl, alongside a slideshow of sweet...
Matthew Lawrence Dating TLC's Chilli After Cheryl Burke Divorce

Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas and Matthew Lawrence are making things Instagram official with a little song and dance!. The TLC singer and Brotherly Love actor shared a joint Instagram post over the New Year's weekend that featured a video of them singing and dancing in matching pajamas, to A-ha's "Take on Me." "#onesiegang #wecute," the singer tagged within the video's caption.
'Sister Wives' Recap: Robyn Refers to Herself as 'Kody's Whipping Boy'

Robyn Brown is fed up with her former sister wives. As Kody Brown's last remaining wife, the Sister Wives star has plenty to say during part 2 of the show's One-on-One special with host Sukanya Krishnan. The tearful mother of five says she's till mourning the loss of the sister...
'Sister Wives' Recap: Kody Says Christine Painted Him in a Bad Light So Future Men Would Date Her

Kody Brown says that not only is his ex, Christine Brown, raking his name through the mud, he believes she's doing so for a very specific purpose. The Sister Wivesstar sat down for part 2 of the TLC reality series' One-on-One special with host Sukanya Krishnan, where there was plenty of discussion about Christine's decision to leave her ex and their family behind.
Ava Phillippe Starts 'the New Year Off With a Bang' With Emergency Room Visit

Ava Phillippe's New Year's Eve didn't exactly go off without a hitch. The 23-year-old daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe took to Instagram on Saturday to reveal that she wound up in the emergency room on the last day of 2022. "Starting the new year off with a bang…well,...
Bubba Wallace and Amanda Carter Tie the Knot in New Year's Eve Ceremony

Entering 2023 with wedding bells still chiming! Bubba Wallace and Amanda Carter tied the knot in a very special New Year's Eve ceremony!. The 29-year-old NASCAR driver and his longtime lady love said "I do" in front of hundreds of guests at the JW Marriott in Charlotte, North Carolina, on the evening of Dec. 31, People reports.
'Sister Wives' Recap: Christine Shares Her Physical Type and the Answer Is Shocking

Now that she's split from Kody Brown, Sister Wivesstar Christine Brown is looking for another beast entirely... literally. During one particularly bizarre moment in Sunday's One-on-One special with host Sukanya Krishnan, Christine and her pal and former sister wife, Janelle, open up about the newly single mother of six's type.
Anita Pointer, GRAMMY-Winning Pointer Sisters Singer, Dead at 74

Anita Pointer has died. The GRAMMY-winning founding member of The Pointer Sisters died surrounded by her family on New Year's Eve, her publicist, Roger Neal, said in a press release. She was 74. Anita, whose daughter, Jada, died in 2003, was remembered by her surviving family -- her sister, Ruth,...
