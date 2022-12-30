Read full article on original website
Related
Missouri judge hands Planned Parenthood a Medicaid win
A judge has rejected Missouri lawmaker's effort to stop Planned Parenthood from receiving any public funding.
Missouri Is Set to Execute Amber McLaughlin, First Openly Transgender Death Row Inmate
Unless Missouri Gov. Mike Parson (R) intervenes, Missouri will begin the new year by conducting the first-ever execution of an openly transgender person in the United States when it puts Amber McLaughlin to death on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. McLaughlin, 49, is a transgender woman who has been held at...
Where minimum wage hikes are taking effect in the new year
The minimum wage rose in nearly half of all U.S. states.
