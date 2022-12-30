Read full article on original website
In 2017, Marple Man ‘the Clark Griswold of Delaware County
Steve Reynolds is sort of the Clark Griswold of his neighborhood, known around Marple for his home’s elaborate Christmas decorations, and this year, he has raised the bar even higher, writes Pete Bannan for the Delaware County News Network. Reynolds decided to pay homage to the Eagles’ successful season...
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near Philadelphia
It is absolutely wonderful and necessary to plunge into ice-cold water when the temperatures soar. Although Philadelphia offers many public swimming pools, it’s great to embrace your sense of adventure and make a short excursion to a natural body of water. Within a three-hour journey of the city, we’ve picked up the top swimming holes. They are sure to help you escape the warmth and have a blast with your friends and family. Let’s discover the best swimming holes near Philadelphia, Pennsylvania!
Beloved West Philadelphia barber retires after nearly 60 years
James Rice, 75, helped to shape minds for more than half a century at his barber shop.
A Sunday strut: Mummers perform their way through Philly for the 123rd year
Music, confetti, glitter, bright colored costumes and people of all ages filled the streets of Philadelphia Sunday for the city’s annual Mummers Day Parade, which kicked off at 9 a.m. outside City Hall.
gridphilly.com
A Philadelphia woman supports girls to grow into confident adults
In 2011, an enraged 12-year-old stormed into the office at a charter school and marched up to Edwena Lanier, the office manager at the time and founder and leader of Girls Talk, a forum for girls aged 10 to 19. “She was furious because she’d gotten a D on an...
fox29.com
'They’re just plain stupid': Woman, 87, grazed by bullet while celebrating new year on her doorstep
PHILADELPHIA - The city of Philadelphia said goodbye to a violent 2022, and unfortunately, 2023 started off on the same foot. Police are investigating more than ten shootings on New Year's Day, including one homicide. The majority of the shootings happened within hours after midnight—starting off with an 87-year-old woman,...
Looking Back at Delaware County’s 2022 Achievements
Delaware County Council has outlined the investments and achievements made in 2022, from January’s swearing-in of the most diverse Council in the county’s history to the 2022 Alternative Fuel Leadership Award presented in December to the Sustainability Office. “This year represented the transition from promises and plans to...
If you call an ambulance in Chester County, you’ll have a longer ride and a longer wait at a crowded hospital
It was dark. It was cold. And the patient screamed in pain as the Keystone Valley Fire Department ambulance parted a sea of traffic. Riding on an ambulance felt more like being on a boat than in a car as the raised interior swayed back and forth with every veer and turn, but emergency medical technician Sophie Eberly remained upright as she calmed the hysterical patient in the back of the massive vehicle.
Copy of Chester County Leadership: Phil Closius, Dean, Wilmington University School of Law
Phil Closius, dean of the Wilmington University School of Law, spent his childhood in two very different environments – New York City and the suburbs of Kansas City – but appreciated both. He had two dreams that remained constant since he was in second grade: to go to the University of Notre Dame and to become a lawyer.
Epicenter of Philadelphia gun violence found in a few ZIP codes
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- 2022 was a violent year in Philadelphia. 514 people were killed in the city; on average, that's more than one person murdered per day. In total, 2,273 people were shot in Philadelphia last year, according to data provided by the Philadelphia Police Department. That's slightly less than 2021, but it's still well above 2019 before the pandemic. CBS Philadelphia found many shootings are concentrated in just several neighborhoods, leaving behind a horrible toll of trauma for those living in those areas. Security video from October shows three gunmen running from a vehicle and ambushing a 19-year-old man.They were firing more...
thenjsentinel.com
Gloucester County NJ’s 1st New Year’s Baby of 2023 born at Jefferson Health – NJ
Washington Township, NJ, January 1, 2023 — Gloucester County’s first baby of 2023 was born at 9:59 a.m. on Sunday, January 1, at Jefferson Washington Township Hospital. Little Olive Mattioli was born to parents Francesca and Andrew Mattioli of Glassboro, NJ. Olive has a 13-month old big sister at home named Eliza, who was also born at Jefferson Health – New Jersey.
WGAL
Meet the first babies of 2023
EPHRATA, Pa. — A handful of parents around the country are celebrating. Some can say their new baby was one of the first ones born in 2023. At WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, the first baby was born at 12:20 a.m. Sunday. The baby girl was 5 pounds, 10 ounces,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Standoff at home in Bethlehem draws officers with long guns
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A standoff at a Bethlehem home had officers armed with long guns Monday. It all began Monday afternoon on East Ninth Street. Several streets in the neighborhood were blocked off as the standoff continued into the night. Emergency dispatchers say police cleared the scene just before 1:30...
delawarepublic.org
Dover Interfaith Mission for Housing to downsize its shelter in January
Dover Interfaith Mission for Housing is leaving the longtime location of its men’s shelter and drop-in center west of downtown Dover in January, with plans to temporarily downsize its shelter as it looks towards future growth. Dover Interfaith has warned that it could lose its men’s shelter near downtown...
abc27.com
Mother charged after young son drowns in Lancaster County
CONOY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania woman has been charged after her 5-year-old son drowned in the Susquehanna River in 2021, according to the Susquehanna Regional Police Department. Police said Autumn Lynn Vossler, 29, was charged on Dec. 29, 2022, after a “lengthy investigation” into her son’s drowning....
billypenn.com
Hakim’s Bookstore, Philly’s oldest Black-owned book shop, is being honored with a blue historical marker
After 64 years providing books and culture in West Philadelphia, Hakim’s Bookstore is being commemorated with an official state historical marker. Step inside the 52nd Street establishment named after original owner Dawud Hakim, and you can almost hear the pages of history turning. Over the decades, the city’s longest operating Black-owned bookshop has solidified itself as a place for Afrocentric literature, gifts, and discourse.
Family-run men's shop serving North Philly community for nearly 7 decades
If you want to look sharp, take David Rosenblum's fashion advice. He's been fitting men for dress clothes for decades at Leo's Apparel in North Philadelphia.
Plastic bag ban goes into effect in Media & Haverford Twp.
A plastic bag ban is now in effect in two Delaware County communities.
Philadelphia crossing guard turns to Action News over vanishing paychecks
"I show up every day. I don't have a problem going to work. I just want to be paid for what I do," she said.
Bacon Brothers: Ocean City, NJ & Philadelphia Story About Their Father
Here’s another very cool thing that happened in 2022. The Bacon Brothers (Kevin and Michael) have made the Ocean City, New Jersey Music Pier a regular stop each and every summer in recent years. This 2022 year was no exception. They last performed in New Jersey in Ocean City...
