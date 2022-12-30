ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, PA

a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes Near Philadelphia

It is absolutely wonderful and necessary to plunge into ice-cold water when the temperatures soar. Although Philadelphia offers many public swimming pools, it’s great to embrace your sense of adventure and make a short excursion to a natural body of water. Within a three-hour journey of the city, we’ve picked up the top swimming holes. They are sure to help you escape the warmth and have a blast with your friends and family. Let’s discover the best swimming holes near Philadelphia, Pennsylvania!
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

Looking Back at Delaware County’s 2022 Achievements

Delaware County Council has outlined the investments and achievements made in 2022, from January’s swearing-in of the most diverse Council in the county’s history to the 2022 Alternative Fuel Leadership Award presented in December to the Sustainability Office. “This year represented the transition from promises and plans to...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
WHYY

If you call an ambulance in Chester County, you’ll have a longer ride and a longer wait at a crowded hospital

It was dark. It was cold. And the patient screamed in pain as the Keystone Valley Fire Department ambulance parted a sea of traffic. Riding on an ambulance felt more like being on a boat than in a car as the raised interior swayed back and forth with every veer and turn, but emergency medical technician Sophie Eberly remained upright as she calmed the hysterical patient in the back of the massive vehicle.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Epicenter of Philadelphia gun violence found in a few ZIP codes

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- 2022 was a violent year in Philadelphia. 514 people were killed in the city; on average, that's more than one person murdered per day. In total, 2,273 people were shot in Philadelphia last year, according to data provided by the Philadelphia Police Department. That's slightly less than 2021, but it's still well above 2019 before the pandemic. CBS Philadelphia found many shootings are concentrated in just several neighborhoods, leaving behind a horrible toll of trauma for those living in those areas. Security video from October shows three gunmen running from a vehicle and ambushing a 19-year-old man.They were firing more...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thenjsentinel.com

Gloucester County NJ’s 1st New Year’s Baby of 2023 born at Jefferson Health – NJ

Washington Township, NJ, January 1, 2023 — Gloucester County’s first baby of 2023 was born at 9:59 a.m. on Sunday, January 1, at Jefferson Washington Township Hospital. Little Olive Mattioli was born to parents Francesca and Andrew Mattioli of Glassboro, NJ. Olive has a 13-month old big sister at home named Eliza, who was also born at Jefferson Health – New Jersey.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
WGAL

Meet the first babies of 2023

EPHRATA, Pa. — A handful of parents around the country are celebrating. Some can say their new baby was one of the first ones born in 2023. At WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, the first baby was born at 12:20 a.m. Sunday. The baby girl was 5 pounds, 10 ounces,...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Standoff at home in Bethlehem draws officers with long guns

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A standoff at a Bethlehem home had officers armed with long guns Monday. It all began Monday afternoon on East Ninth Street. Several streets in the neighborhood were blocked off as the standoff continued into the night. Emergency dispatchers say police cleared the scene just before 1:30...
BETHLEHEM, PA
delawarepublic.org

Dover Interfaith Mission for Housing to downsize its shelter in January

Dover Interfaith Mission for Housing is leaving the longtime location of its men’s shelter and drop-in center west of downtown Dover in January, with plans to temporarily downsize its shelter as it looks towards future growth. Dover Interfaith has warned that it could lose its men’s shelter near downtown...
DOVER, DE
abc27.com

Mother charged after young son drowns in Lancaster County

CONOY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania woman has been charged after her 5-year-old son drowned in the Susquehanna River in 2021, according to the Susquehanna Regional Police Department. Police said Autumn Lynn Vossler, 29, was charged on Dec. 29, 2022, after a “lengthy investigation” into her son’s drowning....
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
billypenn.com

Hakim’s Bookstore, Philly’s oldest Black-owned book shop, is being honored with a blue historical marker

After 64 years providing books and culture in West Philadelphia, Hakim’s Bookstore is being commemorated with an official state historical marker. Step inside the 52nd Street establishment named after original owner Dawud Hakim, and you can almost hear the pages of history turning. Over the decades, the city’s longest operating Black-owned bookshop has solidified itself as a place for Afrocentric literature, gifts, and discourse.
DELCO.Today

Delaware County, PA
