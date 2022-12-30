Read full article on original website
Police: 3 accused of aggravated kidnapping in Manhattan
MANHATTAN — Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged kidnapping in Manhattan and have three men in custody. Just before 8:30p.m. Monday, the Riley County Communications Center received a 911 call reporting shots were fired at the Links Apartments in the 500 block of Gatlinburg Way, according to a media release.
WIBW
Driver frees himself after SUV flips into Salina creek
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - One driver in Salina was able to free himself from his water-logged car after it flipped into a local creek. The Kansas Highway Patrol says that just after 1 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, emergency crews were called to Gypsum Valley Rd. - south of Schilling or near Gypsum Creek in Salina - with reports of an injury crash.
Saline County Booking Activity, Jan. 1
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Bohnert, Jaynette Louise; 54; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Domestic Battery: rude physical contact.
WIBW
3 Junction City children reported missing by father, believed to be with mother
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Three Junction City children have been reported missing to officials by their father and are believed to be with their mother. Kansas Missing and Unsolved reports that three children from Junction City were reported missing on Dec. 21 - Genevieve, 3, Camden, 4, and Rosie Peterson, 6.
WIBW
Riley Co. Police release photos of Ogden shooting suspects
RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police released photos Friday of three people suspected in an overnight shooting in Ogden. RCPD said surveillance video shows a car arriving in the 600 block of S. Walnut St. in Ogden around 12:45 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30. Authorities said several people were involved in the shooting, but no one was injured.
Arrest made in relation to incident outside Rusty Needle
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Police have made an arrest related to an incident outside the Rusty Needle earlier this week. According to information provided by Lt. Dustin Loepp, officers were sent just after midnight Monday morning to the establishment at 1808 North Plum. The Rusty Needle was locked down...
adastraradio.com
Hutchinson Woman Injured in Thursday Crash on US 50 in Western Reno County
RENO COUNTY – A Hutchinson Woman sustained minor injuries when the vehicle she was driving struck a semi-trailer Thursday afternoon west of South Hutchinson. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Emma Mary Zook, 87, of Hutchinson, was northbound on Dean Rd. and stopped at the stop sign at US 50 in a 2002 Toyota Camry. Her vehicle then pulled into the intersection and struck the trailer of a 2003 Peterbilt, driven by Jeffrey Allen Nelson, 57, of Bruce, Wisconsin. The impact forced the Camry to spin into the south shoulder of US 50 where it came to rest.
Geary County Sheriff’s Office investigating accidental shooting.
On December 30th at 8:54 p.m. Geary County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a residence on Humboldt Creek Road for a pre-teen with a gunshot wound. During the investigation it was revealed to Deputies the victim received his wound as an older sibling was attempting to clear a firearm, the firearm was discharged and the victim was struck in the shoulder.
Cell tower case continues
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — South Hutchinson City Administrator Joseph Turner said the City is still working on the issue with a second cell tower that AT&T would like to see built south of the city. This would be a second tower on the property that is at the intersection...
adastraradio.com
Baby Miles First to be Born in New Year at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System announced Monday that Miles Grissom was the first baby born in the new year at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center (HRMC). Baby Miles was born to parents Kelsey and Haley and Grissom of Nickerson shortly before 4:00 p.m. on New Year’s Day.
Dense Fog Advisory until 6 p.m. Monday
A Dense Fog Advisory will continue all the way until 6 p.m. Monday, with visibility of one-quarter to one-half mile in dense fog in Rice, McPherson, Marion, Chase, Reno, Harvey, Butler, Greenwood, Woodson, Allen, Kingman, Sedgwick, Harper, Sumner, Cowley, Elk, Wilson, and Neosho Counties. This fog can create hazardous driving...
Hentzen Coatings open warehouse at Salina Airport Industrial Center
Continued expansion of Salina-based Great Plains Manufacturing prompted one of its suppliers, Hentzen Coatings, to locate needed products close to the national and international equipment maker. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisc., Hentzen has leased 9,175 square feet of warehouse space, Building 595, Unit A, in the Salina Airport Industrial Center. It...
Piros de Carvalho moving, stepping down
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Jade Piros de Carvalho announced her resignation from the Hutchinson City Council at the meeting on Tuesday. "I will no longer have a residence in Hutchinson after the end of the month," Piros de Carvalho said. "I will need to resign my council seat as of January 31. For the past seven months, I have spent three days a week away from my five-year-old daughter and my husband of 12 years, so that I could work in Topeka. Our family has made a decision to relocate closer to my job so that we can be together."
McPherson 911 gets lots of calls, refinery says it is 'flaring event'
MCPHERSON COUNTY— McPherson County 911 started out Monday morning getting a lot of calls about the refinery. They said on social media, "We have spoken to staff (a few times, actually) and just wanted to pass on that yes, they are aware of what's going on and have assured us it's a flaring event."
Inman superintendent process to go forward this month
INMAN, Kan. —The Inman USD 448 Board of Education is partnering with the Kansas Association of School Boards as the board searches for the district’s next superintendent. Current leader Scott Friesen will retire on June 30, 2023. Applications for the vacancy are due January 16, 2023. Screening begins...
Tripledemic: Salina urgent care wait times exceed 5 hours
Respiratory syncytial virus, RSV, COVID-19 and the seasonal flu, these three diseases are being commonly referred to as "the tripledemic." Hospitals and health centers all over the country are experiencing this triple threat, and according to Dr. Rob Freelove, chief medical officer for Salina Regional Health Center, RSV cases in Salina are lessening.
UPDATED: Ideatek resolves payment processing issue
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Some IdeaTek customers who are on auto pay did not have their automatic payment taken out on the 31st of December as it normally is. According to spokesperson Amy Bickel with Ideatek, the company worked with its payment processor as of midday Monday to correct the issue.
🎙 📰 Eagle Media Sports for Monday Morning
HUTCHINSON, Kan.: (Transcript from KWBW Sports) 7:10am on BW Radio, time to turn to sports, Football bowl games. Yesterday, Penn State beat Utah 35-21 in a shocker. Tulane upset USC 46-45 in a terrific game. LSU blows at Purdue 63-7 and it was Mississippi State beating Illinois 19-10. After wrapping up another consensus all-American season, K-State running back Deuce Vaughn announcing that he is entering the NFL draft. Vaughn thanked K-State coaching staff, his teammates and the Wildcat fan base with his decision. He finished his career at K-State with a very incredible junior year. He ran for 1,580 yards on the ground while hauling in 42 receptions for 378 yards and 12 total touchdowns. He is going to be an NFL draft pick.
Alzheimer's Association: Body health is brain health
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Juliette Bradley with the Alzheimer's Association notes that those who have family history of dementia should begin now trying to improve their overall health to reduce their risk. "Your decisions really have a lot to do with your cognitive health," Bradley said. "When we say take...
Insight: Routine Reflections
We’ve arrived at another intersection of old and new. A time where we say goodbye to one year while also welcoming another. The singing of “Auld Lang Syne” has been sung, well-wishes have been said, and new goals have been declared. This is also a traditional time...
