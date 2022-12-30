Read full article on original website
wisr680.com
Blood Drives Happening To Start The New Year
Healthy community members are encouraged to help neighbors in need through participation in a couple upcoming blood drives. The first American Red Cross drive is taking place today from noon to 5 p.m. at Grace Church of Harmony. Another drive is planned for Friday also from noon to 5 p.m....
wtae.com
Pittsburgh Polar Bears take the plunge into 2023
PITTSBURGH — Here's one way to start off the new year: a plunge into the Monongahela River. The Pittsburgh Polar Bear Plunge had hundreds of people up early this morning for a cause very close to our hearts. The air temperatures weren't bad Sunday morning, but the Mon? That's...
explore venango
Winners of 2022 Franklin Downtown Christmas Window Contest Announced
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – The winners of the Franklin Downtown Christmas Window Contest have been announced. (Photos by Eight One Four Photography.) Best Window – Feldman Jewelers – $100 Prize Sponsor – Galaxy Federal Union. Best Outdoor Display – Benjamin’s Roadhouse – $100 Prize Sponsor –...
Meadville bridge closes for winter, CATA offers alternate access
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Alternative access has been sanctioned for pedestrians looking to cross one local bridge. In an agreement between the City of Meadville, Vernon Township, West Mead Township and the Crawford Area Transportation Authority (CATA), alternative transportation has been arranged for pedestrians who wish to cross Smock Bridge while the sidewalk is closed. According to […]
wdadradio.com
CLOSURES IN EFFECT FOR NEW YEAR’S HOLIDAY
Today is the observance of New Year’s Day. There will be some closures in effect today. Federal, state and local government offices are closed today, including Indiana County courts and PennDOT driver’s license centers. After being closed yesterday, all PA liquor stores are open today. Many banks will follow a holiday schedule today, so check with your bank to determine if you’re able to have teller service today.
venangoextra.com
Pet of the Day 1/2/23
Charlie came back to us because his owner was moving and could not take him. He is a very affectionate, energetic boy that would love an active family to go on adventures with. We aren’t sure of his background, but he can be nervous in new situations. Older children who are familiar with dogs would be best for him. He has so much potential, he just needs someone patient to work with him. Charlie would like to meet any other dogs in the home prior to adoption, though he seems to like other dogs pretty well! If he sounds like a good fit for you, apply today! Visit Charlie at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
wisr680.com
Some Local Businesses Observing New Years Holiday Today
With New Year’s Day falling on a Sunday, some places are observing the holiday today. All federal, county, and city government buildings are closed today. Meanwhile, the U.S. Postal Service is not operating as today, as all local post offices will be shut down and no mail will be delivered.
Popular Hermitage Italian restaurant announces closure
An Italian restaurant in Hermitage, Pennsylvania announced its closure on Thursday after eight years of operation.
Duo charged after 36 dead cats found at Clearfield County home
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A duo from Hyde are facing charges after 36 dead cats were found stacked in boxes near their front door. Lawrence Township Police said they were called to assist the SPCA at the home of 32-year-old Ana Houston and 36-year-old Thomas Rowles on Dec. 30. Police reported that seven boxes […]
pittsburghmagazine.com
Opportunity Knocks in One of Pittsburgh’s Up-and-Coming Neighborhoods
Once plagued by blight, Sheraden in Pittsburgh’s West End neighborhoods is finally making its mark on the region’s real estate market. “People who have options are [choosing] to move to Sheraden now,” says neighborhood developer Kelly Carter, who grew up in Sheraden. “That was not the case five years ago. It happened really fast — just like in Lawrenceville.”
Two women who went missing in 2022 in Crawford County remain missing
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — While many people gathered with their families to celebrate the holiday season, two families spent their first holiday seasons without their missing loved ones. Both Candice Caffas and Debra Sue Daniel have been missing from Meadville since the summer of 2022. Candice Candice Leeann Caffas is a Meadville resident who was last seen […]
wtae.com
Historic Mt. Washington church to close permanently following New Year's Eve service
PITTSBURGH — A historic church in Pittsburgh’s Mount Washington neighborhood is closing its doors. The Grandview United Presbyterian Church on Grandview Avenue will officially close after its final service on New Year’s Eve. For the past few years, congregant Greg Barton said the church has been run...
Lawrence County family escapes fire on New Year’s Eve
A family of five escaped a Lawrence County house fire on New Year’s Eve. Three adults and two children were able to get out of the home at 311 E. Wallace Ave., in New Castle when flames broke out around 7:15 p.m. New Castle Fire Chief Mike Kobbe said...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Several hundred birders slough through rain to count thousands of birds, some rare
The 123rd Christmas Bird Count several hundred people scoured all types of habitats from Pittsburgh’s three rivers to the brushy fields of Hartwood Acres in Indiana Township to the Laurel Highlands for the annual census of the birds. There’s never enough boots on the ground for the longest-running community...
yourdailylocal.com
Warren County 7-Day Forecast for Jan. 2, 2023
WARREN, Pa. – Here’s your 7-day weather forecast for Warren County as of Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. Today: Occasional drizzle between 3pm and 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph. Tonight: Occasional drizzle between 9pm and 3am, then rain likely...
Crews battle Beaver County fire
Crews battled a structure fire in Beaver County this morning. The fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Monaca Road, Aliquippa. A Channel 11 photographer at the scene said the building appeared to be abandoned. No injuries were reported, according to a 911 dispatcher. Firefighters cleared...
Greensburg Police investigating New Year's Day burglary
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police in Westmoreland County are looking for help identifying a suspect in a burglary that happened on New Year's Day. City of Greensburg Police say the burglary happened at a a business in the early morning hours on Sunday.Police say the suspect is believed to have been wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and a mask along with yellow and white tennis shoes.Anyone with information about the suspect or incident is asked to contact police at 724-834-3800.
wisr680.com
No Injuries Following House Fire in New Castle
No injuries were reported following a house fire that occurred on Saturday night in nearby Lawrence County. According to our news partners at WPXI, a family of five was able to escape the house fire on East Wallace Avenue in New Castle. Officials say that the fire started in the kitchen around 7:15pm when someone stepped away from the stove while cooking.
WFMJ.com
Hermitage Italian restaurant closing, new business announced for property
An Italian restaurant in Hermitage has announced on Thursday that it will be closing its doors after eight years of operation. Toss'd Italian Bar & Grille announced the closure via Facebook stating that the closure was a "life decision." "With COVID and Jeff's illness, life has changed us. Our priorities...
wisr680.com
One Person Injured In Weekend Rt. 268 Crash
State police are providing more information on an accident that sent one person to the hospital. The one vehicle crash happened Sunday around 3:10 p.m. on Route 268 (Kittanning Pike) in Fairview Township. Police say 61-year-old Slyvia Verzinskie of Emlenton was driving south when she lost control of her while...
