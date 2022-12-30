Read full article on original website
Minnesota High School Band Honored with Performing in Rose Parade
As someone who played the alto sax from fifth grade until a senior in high school, I found it incredibly cool to see the 2023 Rose Parade and watch as a Minnesota High School Marching Band made their way through the route in Pasadena, California on January 2, ahead of the iconic Rose Bowl, which this year was played between Utah and Penn State.
Icy Roads in Rochester Area, Travel Not Advised in SW Minnesota
Worthington, MN (KROC-AM News)- Officials are advising motorists against traveling in the southwestern corner of Minnesota. MnDOT said Tuesday morning that heavy snow with strong winds has reduced visibility in Rock and Nobles Counties. The no travel advisory includes I-90 from Worthington to the South Dakota border, Hwy. 75 from Luverne to the Iowa border and Hwy. 59 from north of Worthington to the Iowa border.
Death of 2 Kids Reason for Latest Recall in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois
204,000 blankets sold throughout Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and nationwide have been recalled by Target due to the deaths of two children. Blanket Recalled By Minnesota-Based Target Due to Death of 2 Children. Check your Christmas gifts and stash of blankets in your kids' rooms. According to the Consumer Product...
Hilarious TikTok About Minnesota TP Has 1.8 Million Views (WATCH)
Remember last week when it was so cold in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin, Mother Nature was trying to kill us? Now she is feeling sorry about her behavior and giving up some 30-degree weather again. We might be nice in Minnesota but we don't forget. We just add more layers on and get ready because we know Ms. Mother is going to do it again. Next time she does, you've got to try this hilarious trick!
Minnesotans Could See a New $1,000 Check in Their Accounts Soon
Now that the Legislature is back in session again, chances are good you could see another stimulus check in your account soon, courtesy of the state of Minnesota. The pieces are now in place in Minnesota thanks to the results of last fall's election. During the 2022 midterm election last...
VIDEO: Minnesota Goats Are Ready To Eat Your Christmas Tree!
"Wherever there's a need for a goat, I'll get a goat in there!" The G.O.A.T. Christmas tree removal system is available an hour from Rochester, Minnesota, or IN Rochester if you want to rent the machines to do it. Well, not machines, really. Animals. And by animals, I mean goats!
New and Inclusive St. Paul Coffee Shops That Opened In 2022
2022 is almost over, and in reflecting on the year, I want to look back at some of my favorite things… coffee, coffee shops, and finding inclusive and welcoming places. Like most of America, my love for the taste and variety of coffee has definitely expanded in 2022, and so has the variety of coffee shops in Minnesota.
Walz Sworn In For Second Term as Minnesota Governor
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tim Walz has taken the oath of office for his second term as Minnesota's chief executive. Walz tweeted Sunday night that he was feeling “proud, honored, and ready” to kick off his new term. He'll be starting out with a $17.6 billion projected budget surplus.
Check It Out! A Minnesota Man Appeared On The TV Hit ‘Yellowstone’
The show Yellowstone has been going strong now on the Paramount Network for some time, heck it has even brought out a clothing line and spinoffs. One thing that it hasn't done, until now, is have a Minnesotan appear during the show. Well, you can now check that one off your Yellowstone bingo card.
Winter Storm & Ice Storm Warnings for Southern Minnesota
The National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm and Ice Storm Warnings for most of southern Minnesota, in effect from 3:00 pm Monday through 6:00 pm Tuesday. The Winter Storm Warning includes Brown, Le Sueur, Nicollet, Rice, and Sibley counties (+more), as well as the entire Twin Cities metro area. Total snow.
USFDA Reports 99% Of Food Sold In Minnesota + Wisconsin Safe From Pesticides
Rest easy, Northland. The food we buy at the grocery store is relatively safe to eat for our families. While food safety is a valid concern these days - with the large number of recalls and hype in the news - there isn't a lot of reason to worry. This is especially true when it comes to residual pesticide levels on the produce that's available in the grocery store.
Minnesota Highway Camera Catches Driver’s Desperate Escape Attempt After Crash
It took several people to contain this Minnesota driver after he crashed head-on into another vehicle recently. It took two rounds with a taser and several minutes of a foot chase along a busy and slippery Minnesota freeway to contain the suspect. Check it out below. https://www.facebook.com/SafetyAlertsMN/videos/549826537195736/. According to the...
Fun Things to do in Minnesota with Kids to Celebrate New Year’s
We are all excited as the new year is closer and closer. With new year’s eve planning swirling our heads we tend to think about the parties to go to and the friends to see and chat with over champaign, but what about those of us with kids?. Here...
More Cows on Minnesota Highways? Here are Laws on What to Do
As I was driving on 35 this morning on my way to work, traffic began to suddenly slow down. As I traveled through traffic to my surprise, I saw 3 cows standing in the ditch! What the heck! According to reports, Tuesday evening there was a crash involving a chevy pickup hauling a livestock trailer. The trailer was going northbound on Interstate 35 when it left the roadway near mile marker 14.
Winter Storm Possible Late Monday Into Tuesday for Minnesota
While there is still much uncertainty, the National Weather Service says there is potential for a winter storm to impact Minnesota late Monday into Tuesday. Depending on exactly what path the storm ultimately takes, we could see snow, freezing rain, or rain. The storm track will also determine how much snow will accumulate for locations on the cold side of the system.
Jump at the Pump: Gas Prices Rose Last Week
UNDATED (WJON News) -- For the first time in two months, the nation's average price of gasoline rose last week. Gas Buddy says the extreme cold temperatures led to many refinery issues, shutting down over a million barrels of refining capacity. In addition, China's reopening plans gave markets inspiration that...
You’ve Never Seen This Item On Iowa’s Facebook Marketplace Before [PHOTOS]
Do you ever tap the marketplace button when you're scrolling through Facebook trying to waste time during the day? Facebook Market place can be a fascinating rabbit hole to dive into. If you're looking for a certain item or just want to do some internet window shopping, Facebook's marketplace is a fantastic place to start. It's also a fantastic way to waste a quick 30 minutes if you're waiting at the DMV or the doctor's office.
Medical Examiner ID’s Body of Missing Minnesota Man
Stillwater, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed the body found Christmas night near Stillwater was 20-year-old George Musser. Musser was reported missing Saturday morning. He was last seen leaving a downtown Stillwater bar shortly after 2 a.m....
Jason Aldean + His Wife, Brittany, Spread Holiday Cheer — But There Was One Hilarious Catch [Watch]
The holiday season is the season of giving, and Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany, took that to heart in 2022. The couple hit up a Tennessee gas station to pay for people's gas. There was just one catch: Customers had to dance to get their gas. Donning their Mr....
FFA Growing in Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) - Minnesota FFA chapters are enjoying unprecedented growth. Over the past three years, officials say there have been more than 20 new chapters added statewide, with a dozen new chapters in the works next year. Val Aarsvold is the Executive Director of the Minnesota FFA Foundation. She...
