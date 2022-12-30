ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota High School Band Honored with Performing in Rose Parade

As someone who played the alto sax from fifth grade until a senior in high school, I found it incredibly cool to see the 2023 Rose Parade and watch as a Minnesota High School Marching Band made their way through the route in Pasadena, California on January 2, ahead of the iconic Rose Bowl, which this year was played between Utah and Penn State.
PASADENA, CA
Icy Roads in Rochester Area, Travel Not Advised in SW Minnesota

Worthington, MN (KROC-AM News)- Officials are advising motorists against traveling in the southwestern corner of Minnesota. MnDOT said Tuesday morning that heavy snow with strong winds has reduced visibility in Rock and Nobles Counties. The no travel advisory includes I-90 from Worthington to the South Dakota border, Hwy. 75 from Luverne to the Iowa border and Hwy. 59 from north of Worthington to the Iowa border.
ROCHESTER, MN
Hilarious TikTok About Minnesota TP Has 1.8 Million Views (WATCH)

Remember last week when it was so cold in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin, Mother Nature was trying to kill us? Now she is feeling sorry about her behavior and giving up some 30-degree weather again. We might be nice in Minnesota but we don't forget. We just add more layers on and get ready because we know Ms. Mother is going to do it again. Next time she does, you've got to try this hilarious trick!
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesotans Could See a New $1,000 Check in Their Accounts Soon

Now that the Legislature is back in session again, chances are good you could see another stimulus check in your account soon, courtesy of the state of Minnesota. The pieces are now in place in Minnesota thanks to the results of last fall's election. During the 2022 midterm election last...
New and Inclusive St. Paul Coffee Shops That Opened In 2022

2022 is almost over, and in reflecting on the year, I want to look back at some of my favorite things… coffee, coffee shops, and finding inclusive and welcoming places. Like most of America, my love for the taste and variety of coffee has definitely expanded in 2022, and so has the variety of coffee shops in Minnesota.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Walz Sworn In For Second Term as Minnesota Governor

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tim Walz has taken the oath of office for his second term as Minnesota's chief executive. Walz tweeted Sunday night that he was feeling “proud, honored, and ready” to kick off his new term. He'll be starting out with a $17.6 billion projected budget surplus.
MINNESOTA STATE
Winter Storm & Ice Storm Warnings for Southern Minnesota

The National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm and Ice Storm Warnings for most of southern Minnesota, in effect from 3:00 pm Monday through 6:00 pm Tuesday. The Winter Storm Warning includes Brown, Le Sueur, Nicollet, Rice, and Sibley counties (+more), as well as the entire Twin Cities metro area. Total snow.
MINNESOTA STATE
More Cows on Minnesota Highways? Here are Laws on What to Do

As I was driving on 35 this morning on my way to work, traffic began to suddenly slow down. As I traveled through traffic to my surprise, I saw 3 cows standing in the ditch! What the heck! According to reports, Tuesday evening there was a crash involving a chevy pickup hauling a livestock trailer. The trailer was going northbound on Interstate 35 when it left the roadway near mile marker 14.
MINNESOTA STATE
Winter Storm Possible Late Monday Into Tuesday for Minnesota

While there is still much uncertainty, the National Weather Service says there is potential for a winter storm to impact Minnesota late Monday into Tuesday. Depending on exactly what path the storm ultimately takes, we could see snow, freezing rain, or rain. The storm track will also determine how much snow will accumulate for locations on the cold side of the system.
MINNESOTA STATE
Jump at the Pump: Gas Prices Rose Last Week

UNDATED (WJON News) -- For the first time in two months, the nation's average price of gasoline rose last week. Gas Buddy says the extreme cold temperatures led to many refinery issues, shutting down over a million barrels of refining capacity. In addition, China's reopening plans gave markets inspiration that...
MINNESOTA STATE
You’ve Never Seen This Item On Iowa’s Facebook Marketplace Before [PHOTOS]

Do you ever tap the marketplace button when you're scrolling through Facebook trying to waste time during the day? Facebook Market place can be a fascinating rabbit hole to dive into. If you're looking for a certain item or just want to do some internet window shopping, Facebook's marketplace is a fantastic place to start. It's also a fantastic way to waste a quick 30 minutes if you're waiting at the DMV or the doctor's office.
IOWA STATE
Medical Examiner ID’s Body of Missing Minnesota Man

Stillwater, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed the body found Christmas night near Stillwater was 20-year-old George Musser. Musser was reported missing Saturday morning. He was last seen leaving a downtown Stillwater bar shortly after 2 a.m....
STILLWATER, MN
FFA Growing in Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) - Minnesota FFA chapters are enjoying unprecedented growth. Over the past three years, officials say there have been more than 20 new chapters added statewide, with a dozen new chapters in the works next year. Val Aarsvold is the Executive Director of the Minnesota FFA Foundation. She...
MINNESOTA STATE
