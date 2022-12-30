Read full article on original website
One Person Taken To Hospital For Assault in Iowa County
Authorities in Iowa County say a person was treated at a hospital following a New Year’s Day assault in Iowa County. The Iowa County Sheriff’s Department responded around 9:30am Sunday to a residence near Midway Lanes ibetween Dodgeville and Mineral Point for a report of an assault. According to a report, 19 year old Tucker Ray of Mineral Point was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and substantial battery-intended bodily harm. Ray was the only person arrested and the victim was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Hit and Run Near Muscoda
Early Sunday, the Grant County Sheriff’s department received a report of a hit and run involving two vehicles around 12:30am. 57 year old Allen Hines of Boscobel was traveling south in a truck on Highway 133 with a passenger, Tammy Hines, of Boscobel. An unknown vehicle was traveling south at a reported high rate of speed and struck the rear of Hines’ vehicle. The offending vehicle did not stop and took off at a high rate of speed south toward Blue River. Muscoda EMS was requested at the scene, but no injuries were reported. The Hines vehicle was driven from the scene. Deputies were unable to locate the offending vehicle. Several pieces of what appear to be chrome from a front bumper were left at the scene. The offending vehicle was described as a smaller, dark colored pick up truck with a topper, with front end damage. If anyone has information about the crash contact the Grant County Sheriff’s Office at (608) 723-2157.
Fitchburg police investigating after person struck by vehicle
FITCHBURG, Wis. — Fitchburg police are investigating after they said a person was struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning. The crash occurred at around 6:30 a.m. South Syene Road is closed between McCoy Road and Ninebark Drive due to the investigation. Police did not give any information on the...
Man suffers life-threatening injuries, arrested for OWI following crashes on Highway 14
BROOKLYN, Wis. — Two crashes on U.S. Highway 14 near the Dane-Rock County line early Sunday morning left a 23-year-old Brooklyn man with life-threatening injuries, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said. The first crash happened around 1:25 a.m. on Highway 14 at West Holt Road between Brooklyn and...
4 injured in overnight crash near Janesville, sheriff’s office says
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 14 outside Janesville early Sunday morning, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash happened just before 1:10 a.m. on Highway 14 at North Burdick Road. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said...
Fire breaks out at Portage industrial plant, no injuries reported
PORTAGE, Wis. — A fire broke out just after 9 p.m. Monday night at Associated Milk Producers, Inc. (AMPI) in Portage. Portage Police confirmed no injuries have been reported and that fire crews were on scene until after 3 a.m. AMPI officials reported that all employees were evacuated safely,...
2 injured in crash that closed Highway 14 near Middleton for roughly 7 hours, sheriff’s office says
MIDDLETON, Wis. — Two people suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries in a crash on U.S. Highway 14 west of Middleton Sunday morning, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash was reported around 4:45 a.m. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said a 24-year-old woman was heading...
Welcome Leah Linscheid’s baby boy Zeke to the News 3 Now family!
MADISON, Wis. — There’s a new member to the News 3 Now family with News 3 Now This Morning anchor Leah Linscheid and her husband welcoming a new baby boy into the world just before the new year. Ezekiel “Zeke” Zachary was born on Dec. 30 — a...
Waukesha man last seen Monday morning found safe; Silver Alert canceled
WAUKESHA, Wis. — A Waukesha man who had last been seen Monday morning has been found safe, officials said. Waukesha police said Gerald Dowdy, 82, left his home at around 7:50 a.m. in a red Toyota Corolla, which police said was out of character and he has not driven in about four months.
‘It’s about legacy’: Madison man hopes to rebuild fire-damaged house owned by grandmother for generations
MADISON, Wis. — A Madison family is starting 2023 without the home that’s been in their family for generations after it caught fire Sunday. The fire broke out at the home on West Lakeside Street just before 6 a.m. on New Year’s Day. It happened just days before the first anniversary of Derek Rose’s grandmother Ruby Rose’s death on Jan. 5.
Fire displaces 4, caused $100K in damage, Madison Fire Department says
MADISON, Wis. — A fire at a home in Madison Sunday morning displaced four people and caused an estimated $100,000 in damage, the city’s fire department said. The fire broke out at the home in the 200 block of West Lakeside Street just before 6 a.m. In an incident report, the Madison Fire Department said firefighters got to the scene to find heavy smoke coming from the home’s roof but no visible flames.
First babies of new year born at Madison hospitals
MADISON, Wis. — Some Madison area parents are starting 2023 with new bundles of joy. At 1:53 a.m., Anna Davila and Evan Schnaitman welcomed baby Jack to the world. The 7 pound, 7 ounce baby is the couple’s second child. “His older brother Nico has a due date...
Goodman Foundation gives $250K to fund new Centro Hispano site
MADISON, Wis. — Centro Hispano’s vision of opening a new facility on Madison’s south side took another step forward Monday. The Goodman Foundation announced a $250,000 for Campaign CENTRO, bringing the group closer to its $20 million goal. The campaign has already raised $16 million, and Centro hoped to wrap thing up by the end of the year.
Hoo’s Woods Raptor Center releases rehabilitated bald eagle on New Year’s Day
FORT ATKINSON, Wis. — The new year means a new lease on life for a bald eagle that spent two months recovering from a shoulder injury. Onlookers watched and cheered as the rehabilitated juvenile bald eagle named Holly set flight at noon Sunday from the Koshkonong Mounds Golf Course near Fort Atkinson. Milton-based Hoo’s Woods Raptor Center released Holly two months after she was found injured in Jackson County.
Cases of RSV, COVID-19, flu remain steady but still high across region
MADISON, Wis. — A new year often brings new beginnings, but for area healthcare systems, last year’s problems remain; namely, the “tripledemic” of COVID-19, RSV and the flu. “It can be a challenge,” said Dr. Jeff Pothof, an emergency medicine physician and chief quality officer for...
Holiday Festival in Lights offers special experience for pedestrians, bicyclists
MADISON, Wis. — Cars made way for cyclists at the Holiday Fantasy in Lights at Olin Park on Monday, giving those on foot or two wheels one last chance to see the display for the season. The display returned in mid-November and New Year’s Day was its last scheduled...
Badgers men’s hoops climbs AP poll for fourth straight week, up to No. 14
MADISON, Wis. — The Badgers are inching their way closer to the top 10 in the Associated Press poll. Wisconsin moved up for the fourth week in a row, coming in at No. 14 this week. The Badgers entered the poll at No. 22 on Dec. 12 and have moved up at least one spot every week since.
