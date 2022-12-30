ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deforest, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
x1071.com

One Person Taken To Hospital For Assault in Iowa County

Authorities in Iowa County say a person was treated at a hospital following a New Year’s Day assault in Iowa County. The Iowa County Sheriff’s Department responded around 9:30am Sunday to a residence near Midway Lanes ibetween Dodgeville and Mineral Point for a report of an assault. According to a report, 19 year old Tucker Ray of Mineral Point was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and substantial battery-intended bodily harm. Ray was the only person arrested and the victim was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
IOWA COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Hit and Run Near Muscoda

Early Sunday, the Grant County Sheriff’s department received a report of a hit and run involving two vehicles around 12:30am. 57 year old Allen Hines of Boscobel was traveling south in a truck on Highway 133 with a passenger, Tammy Hines, of Boscobel. An unknown vehicle was traveling south at a reported high rate of speed and struck the rear of Hines’ vehicle. The offending vehicle did not stop and took off at a high rate of speed south toward Blue River. Muscoda EMS was requested at the scene, but no injuries were reported. The Hines vehicle was driven from the scene. Deputies were unable to locate the offending vehicle. Several pieces of what appear to be chrome from a front bumper were left at the scene. The offending vehicle was described as a smaller, dark colored pick up truck with a topper, with front end damage. If anyone has information about the crash contact the Grant County Sheriff’s Office at (608) 723-2157.
GRANT COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Fitchburg police investigating after person struck by vehicle

FITCHBURG, Wis. — Fitchburg police are investigating after they said a person was struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning. The crash occurred at around 6:30 a.m. South Syene Road is closed between McCoy Road and Ninebark Drive due to the investigation. Police did not give any information on the...
FITCHBURG, WI
x1071.com

4 injured in overnight crash near Janesville, sheriff’s office says

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 14 outside Janesville early Sunday morning, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash happened just before 1:10 a.m. on Highway 14 at North Burdick Road. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said...
JANESVILLE, WI
x1071.com

Fire breaks out at Portage industrial plant, no injuries reported

PORTAGE, Wis. — A fire broke out just after 9 p.m. Monday night at Associated Milk Producers, Inc. (AMPI) in Portage. Portage Police confirmed no injuries have been reported and that fire crews were on scene until after 3 a.m. AMPI officials reported that all employees were evacuated safely,...
PORTAGE, WI
x1071.com

‘It’s about legacy’: Madison man hopes to rebuild fire-damaged house owned by grandmother for generations

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison family is starting 2023 without the home that’s been in their family for generations after it caught fire Sunday. The fire broke out at the home on West Lakeside Street just before 6 a.m. on New Year’s Day. It happened just days before the first anniversary of Derek Rose’s grandmother Ruby Rose’s death on Jan. 5.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Fire displaces 4, caused $100K in damage, Madison Fire Department says

MADISON, Wis. — A fire at a home in Madison Sunday morning displaced four people and caused an estimated $100,000 in damage, the city’s fire department said. The fire broke out at the home in the 200 block of West Lakeside Street just before 6 a.m. In an incident report, the Madison Fire Department said firefighters got to the scene to find heavy smoke coming from the home’s roof but no visible flames.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

First babies of new year born at Madison hospitals

MADISON, Wis. — Some Madison area parents are starting 2023 with new bundles of joy. At 1:53 a.m., Anna Davila and Evan Schnaitman welcomed baby Jack to the world. The 7 pound, 7 ounce baby is the couple’s second child. “His older brother Nico has a due date...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Goodman Foundation gives $250K to fund new Centro Hispano site

MADISON, Wis. — Centro Hispano’s vision of opening a new facility on Madison’s south side took another step forward Monday. The Goodman Foundation announced a $250,000 for Campaign CENTRO, bringing the group closer to its $20 million goal. The campaign has already raised $16 million, and Centro hoped to wrap thing up by the end of the year.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Hoo’s Woods Raptor Center releases rehabilitated bald eagle on New Year’s Day

FORT ATKINSON, Wis. — The new year means a new lease on life for a bald eagle that spent two months recovering from a shoulder injury. Onlookers watched and cheered as the rehabilitated juvenile bald eagle named Holly set flight at noon Sunday from the Koshkonong Mounds Golf Course near Fort Atkinson. Milton-based Hoo’s Woods Raptor Center released Holly two months after she was found injured in Jackson County.
FORT ATKINSON, WI
x1071.com

Cases of RSV, COVID-19, flu remain steady but still high across region

MADISON, Wis. — A new year often brings new beginnings, but for area healthcare systems, last year’s problems remain; namely, the “tripledemic” of COVID-19, RSV and the flu. “It can be a challenge,” said Dr. Jeff Pothof, an emergency medicine physician and chief quality officer for...
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy