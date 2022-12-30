Madison Fire Department sees dozens of calls of burst pipes, water leaks in recent days amid wild winter weather

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Wisconsin vs Oklahoma State Preview and Prediction For the Guaranteed Rate BowlFlurrySportsMadison, WI
Family struggles with multiple utility issues as temperatures plunge in WisconsinEdy ZooMadison, WI
Madison introduces stricter regulations on ice and snow removal to reduce environmental impactEdy ZooMadison, WI
Wisconsin witness says cigar-shaped object flashed light and disappearedRoger MarshSauk City, WI
Related
Fire breaks out at Portage industrial plant, no injuries reported
PORTAGE, Wis. — A fire broke out just after 9 p.m. Monday night at Associated Milk Producers, Inc. (AMPI) in Portage. Portage Police confirmed no injuries have been reported and that fire crews were on scene until after 3 a.m. AMPI officials reported that all employees were evacuated safely,...
‘It’s about legacy’: Madison man hopes to rebuild fire-damaged house owned by grandmother for generations
MADISON, Wis. — A Madison family is starting 2023 without the home that’s been in their family for generations after it caught fire Sunday. The fire broke out at the home on West Lakeside Street just before 6 a.m. on New Year’s Day. It happened just days before the first anniversary of Derek Rose’s grandmother Ruby Rose’s death on Jan. 5.
Marshall Area EMS signs off after 45 years of service
MARSHALL, Wis. — The New Year marks a new era for first responders in northeastern Dane County. At 7 a.m. Sunday, Marshall Area EMS signed off for the last time after serving the community for 45 years. Moving forward, Sun Prairie EMS will cover the village as well as the surrounding townships of Medina, Sun Prairie and York.
Fitchburg police investigating after person struck by vehicle
FITCHBURG, Wis. — Fitchburg police are investigating after they said a person was struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning. The crash occurred at around 6:30 a.m. South Syene Road is closed between McCoy Road and Ninebark Drive due to the investigation. Police did not give any information on the...
Waukesha man last seen Monday morning found safe; Silver Alert canceled
WAUKESHA, Wis. — A Waukesha man who had last been seen Monday morning has been found safe, officials said. Waukesha police said Gerald Dowdy, 82, left his home at around 7:50 a.m. in a red Toyota Corolla, which police said was out of character and he has not driven in about four months.
Holiday Festival in Lights offers special experience for pedestrians, bicyclists
MADISON, Wis. — Cars made way for cyclists at the Holiday Fantasy in Lights at Olin Park on Monday, giving those on foot or two wheels one last chance to see the display for the season. The display returned in mid-November and New Year’s Day was its last scheduled...
One Person Taken To Hospital For Assault in Iowa County
Authorities in Iowa County say a person was treated at a hospital following a New Year’s Day assault in Iowa County. The Iowa County Sheriff’s Department responded around 9:30am Sunday to a residence near Midway Lanes ibetween Dodgeville and Mineral Point for a report of an assault. According to a report, 19 year old Tucker Ray of Mineral Point was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and substantial battery-intended bodily harm. Ray was the only person arrested and the victim was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Hoo’s Woods Raptor Center releases rehabilitated bald eagle on New Year’s Day
FORT ATKINSON, Wis. — The new year means a new lease on life for a bald eagle that spent two months recovering from a shoulder injury. Onlookers watched and cheered as the rehabilitated juvenile bald eagle named Holly set flight at noon Sunday from the Koshkonong Mounds Golf Course near Fort Atkinson. Milton-based Hoo’s Woods Raptor Center released Holly two months after she was found injured in Jackson County.
Cases of RSV, COVID-19, flu remain steady but still high across region
MADISON, Wis. — A new year often brings new beginnings, but for area healthcare systems, last year’s problems remain; namely, the “tripledemic” of COVID-19, RSV and the flu. “It can be a challenge,” said Dr. Jeff Pothof, an emergency medicine physician and chief quality officer for...
4 injured in overnight crash near Janesville, sheriff’s office says
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 14 outside Janesville early Sunday morning, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash happened just before 1:10 a.m. on Highway 14 at North Burdick Road. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said...
Officials say suspect in Walworth Co. chase reached speeds over 100 mph
LAKE GENEVA, Wis. — Walworth County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man Saturday after they said he reached speeds over 100 mph during a chase. Officials said the 55-year-old Illinois man was driving well below the speed limit on I-43 near Bowers Road around 11:10 a.m. The vehicle was swerving in its lane and blocking traffic.
Man suffers life-threatening injuries, arrested for OWI following crashes on Highway 14
BROOKLYN, Wis. — Two crashes on U.S. Highway 14 near the Dane-Rock County line early Sunday morning left a 23-year-old Brooklyn man with life-threatening injuries, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said. The first crash happened around 1:25 a.m. on Highway 14 at West Holt Road between Brooklyn and...
Welcome Leah Linscheid’s baby boy Zeke to the News 3 Now family!
MADISON, Wis. — There’s a new member to the News 3 Now family with News 3 Now This Morning anchor Leah Linscheid and her husband welcoming a new baby boy into the world just before the new year. Ezekiel “Zeke” Zachary was born on Dec. 30 — a...
First babies of new year born at Madison hospitals
MADISON, Wis. — Some Madison area parents are starting 2023 with new bundles of joy. At 1:53 a.m., Anna Davila and Evan Schnaitman welcomed baby Jack to the world. The 7 pound, 7 ounce baby is the couple’s second child. “His older brother Nico has a due date...
Police searching for missing man last seen on New Year’s Eve in Wisconsin Dells
WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — Police in the Wisconsin Dells are searching for a 37-year-old man who hasn’t been seen since the weekend. Matthew Haas was last seen in the city’s downtown around midnight on New Year’s Eve. Police said he is 5 foot, 6 inches tall, weighs 135 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.
Goodman Foundation gives $250K to fund new Centro Hispano site
MADISON, Wis. — Centro Hispano’s vision of opening a new facility on Madison’s south side took another step forward Monday. The Goodman Foundation announced a $250,000 for Campaign CENTRO, bringing the group closer to its $20 million goal. The campaign has already raised $16 million, and Centro hoped to wrap thing up by the end of the year.
Badgers ready for the challenge that is Big Ten play
MADISON, Wis. — Ahead of 18-straight Big Ten games, the mood could not have been lighter for Greg Gard and the Wisconsin men’s basketball team. Gard opened up with a handful of “dad jokes” during his weekly press conference but noted Minnesota is nothing to joke about.
Badgers men’s hoops climbs AP poll for fourth straight week, up to No. 14
MADISON, Wis. — The Badgers are inching their way closer to the top 10 in the Associated Press poll. Wisconsin moved up for the fourth week in a row, coming in at No. 14 this week. The Badgers entered the poll at No. 22 on Dec. 12 and have moved up at least one spot every week since.
