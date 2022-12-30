One person killed in a Thursday night crash in Coppell

One person has died in a Thursday night crash in Coppell.

Just before 9 p.m. the 9-1-1 calls came in reporting a collision in the intersection of West Bethel and Freeport Parkway.

Police and paramedics arrived to find one victim already dead. It's not clear what caused the crash and police have not said which driver was to blame.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Tell your Smart Speaker to "PLAY 1080 KRLD"

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram