Coppell, TX

One person killed in a Thursday night crash in Coppell

By Curt Lewis
KRLD News Radio
 4 days ago

One person has died in a Thursday night crash in Coppell.

Just before 9 p.m. the 9-1-1 calls came in reporting a collision in the intersection of West Bethel and Freeport Parkway.

Police and paramedics arrived to find one victim already dead. It's not clear what caused the crash and police have not said which driver was to blame.

Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Driver Killed, Passenger Critical in Street Racing Crash Along I-30, Man Arrested

A man was killed and another was critically injured in a street racing crash along Interstate 30 in Arlington Sunday afternoon. An uninjured driver was also arrested. Arlington Police told NBC 5 Monday morning that two vehicles were apparently racing westbound along I-30 near Fielder Road at about 5:15 p.m. when one of the drivers lost control of his car and crashed into a creek.
ARLINGTON, TX
dfwscanner.net

UPDATE: One killed, one arrested after racing vehicle crashes off I30 in Arlington

The Arlington Police Department says one driver was killed and another arrested following a racing-related crash. At around 5:14pm Sunday evening, Arlington Fire, Police, and EMS responded to the scene of a major accident on westbound Interstate 30 near Fielder Road. First arriving crews located an overturned vehicle off the highway submerged in a small body of water. The department’s Technical Rescue Team from Station 8 and Dive Team from Station 7 all responded to assist in the rescue.
ARLINGTON, TX
fox4news.com

Family mourns man killed trying to stop robbery at Dallas gas station

DALLAS - Dallas police have a murder suspect in custody who they say killed a bystander and injured a store clerk when the two men tried to stop a robbery. Police say 18-year-old Kauren Mayo is the gunman who fatally shot 41-year-old Martin Noguez and wounded the store clerk. PREVIOUS...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fiery Crash Closes Central Expressway Early Monday Morning

A fiery crash closed U.S. Highway 75 at Mockingbird Lane early Monday morning. The southbound lanes of Central Expressway were closed just after 4 a.m. when a crash involving a car and a pickup truck. The truck crashed into the lane divider and burst into flames. The driver of the...
PLANO, TX
fox4news.com

1 killed, 1 injured when car drives off I-30 in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Texas - One person is dead in a crash that shut down part of Interstate 30 for several hours in Arlington Sunday night. Police said a car went off the roadway in the westbound lanes of the highway near Fielder Road. It went down an embankment and into the...
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

Stolen car crashes into Royse City Buc-ee's after police chase, officials say

ROYSE CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — One person is in custody after driving a stolen car into a Buc-ee's in Royse City Sunday afternoon, officials said.On Jan. 1, Rockwall County deputies were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle on I-30 that exited at FM 2642. Police said the suspect drove into the convenience store's parking lot and then drove into the east side entrance.No one was injured in the crash and the driver was taken into custody, police said. They have not been identified at this time.Facebook user Paolo Walker wrote that she was there when the crash took place."We had just walked out when we heard people screaming and running behind us. It was a packed store. Thank goodness no one was hurt," she said.
ROYSE CITY, TX
Larry Lease

North Texas man arrested for killing 8-year-old grandson on New Year's Day

A young child was stabbed by his own grandfather.Photo byScott RodgersononUnsplash. On New Year's Day, a man from North Texas was arrested and charged with killing his 8-year-old grandson. Fox 4 reports the incident occurred at a home on Labadie Drive in Richland Hills and was reported to police through a 911 call at around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday. The motive for the stabbing is currently under investigation.
RICHLAND HILLS, TX
KRLD News Radio

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

