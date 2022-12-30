Read full article on original website
BBC
Tournament of Champions in Hawaii begins 'significant year in men's professional golf'
Arguably the most significant year in the history of men's professional golf begins with a star-studded line-up in Hawaii this week. A mark of how the landscape has altered is reflected by the fact that this traditional new year opener on the PGA Tour has attracted eight of the world's top 10 players. The 39-man elite field is playing for $15m (£11.8m).
BBC
Barry Lane: Former Ryder Cup player dies aged 62
Former Ryder Cup player Barry Lane has died at the age of 62 after a short illness. The Englishman was a five-time winner on the European Tour and played in the 1993 Ryder Cup defeat by the United States at The Belfry. He was one of the most popular figures...
