BBC
Tournament of Champions in Hawaii begins 'significant year in men's professional golf'
Arguably the most significant year in the history of men's professional golf begins with a star-studded line-up in Hawaii this week. A mark of how the landscape has altered is reflected by the fact that this traditional new year opener on the PGA Tour has attracted eight of the world's top 10 players. The 39-man elite field is playing for $15m (£11.8m).
Viking Orion: Cruise passengers stranded after marine growth halts ship
Hundreds of passengers have been stranded on a cruise ship off the Australian coast after a potentially harmful growth was found on its hull. The Viking Orion was denied permission to dock in Adelaide after authorities discovered "biofoul" - an accumulation of microorganisms, plants, algae or small animals. This can...
Bristol: Work to begin on England's biggest wind turbine
Work to build England's biggest wind turbine will start in February. The 150-metre structure will dwarf the other turbines already in Avonmouth, Bristol, when it is finished. Around 100 tonnes of steel and 1,000 tonnes of concrete will be needed to build it. Project development manager David Tudgey said the...
Barry Lane: Former Ryder Cup player dies aged 62
Former Ryder Cup player Barry Lane has died at the age of 62 after a short illness. The Englishman was a five-time winner on the European Tour and played in the 1993 Ryder Cup defeat by the United States at The Belfry. He was one of the most popular figures...
