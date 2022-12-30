ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Viking Orion: Cruise passengers stranded after marine growth halts ship

Hundreds of passengers have been stranded on a cruise ship off the Australian coast after a potentially harmful growth was found on its hull. The Viking Orion was denied permission to dock in Adelaide after authorities discovered "biofoul" - an accumulation of microorganisms, plants, algae or small animals. This can...
BBC

Bristol: Work to begin on England's biggest wind turbine

Work to build England's biggest wind turbine will start in February. The 150-metre structure will dwarf the other turbines already in Avonmouth, Bristol, when it is finished. Around 100 tonnes of steel and 1,000 tonnes of concrete will be needed to build it. Project development manager David Tudgey said the...
BBC

Barry Lane: Former Ryder Cup player dies aged 62

Former Ryder Cup player Barry Lane has died at the age of 62 after a short illness. The Englishman was a five-time winner on the European Tour and played in the 1993 Ryder Cup defeat by the United States at The Belfry. He was one of the most popular figures...

Comments / 0

Community Policy