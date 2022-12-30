Read full article on original website
Inclusive Play: Teamwork On and Off the Playground
More and more communities are recognizing the importance of accessible, inclusive play for children of all abilities, including one community in Montgomery Township that brought in General Recreation experts to help plan a vibrant, inclusive playground.
Be an Ice Sculpture Sponsor for Media’s First-Ever Ice on State
The Media Business Authority (MBA) is inviting companies, organizations, and individuals to sponsor an ice sculpture for its’ first-ever ICE ON STATE in Media Borough taking place Saturday, Jan. 14, and Sunday, Jan. 15. The event will bring shoppers and diners to downtown Media during a time that is...
These 11 Montgomery County Zip Codes Are Among the 50 Wealthiest in Greater Philadelphia
The Korman House Fort Washington. Fort Washington is one of the eleven wealthiest communities in Montgomery County. Here are the eleven wealthiest communities by zip code in Montgomery County for communities with greater than 2,000 people, as compiled by Sharon Oliver for Philadelphia Business Journal. The chart shows how these...
Firstrust Bank Execs, Having Conquered Mount Kilimanjaro, Return with New Outlooks, Deep Friendships, and Professional Takeaways
Despite being home two weeks after a life-changing climb of Mount Kilimanjaro, Firstrust Bank EVP Michael Dinda still sported the sunburnt face he got during the adventure. But if anything, Dinda’s rosy glow caused the commercial banking division manager’s smile appear yet more dazzling white. His climbing partner...
12 Montgomery County Towns Are Among 100 Safest Places to Live; One Town Reports Zero Violent Crimes
Twelve Montgomery County cities ranked among the 100 safest places to live in Pennsylvania in 2022, according to a list recently published by ElitePersonalFinance. To determine which places in Pennsylvania are safest, ElitePersonalFinance extracted the latest available data from the FBI crime statistics in the United States, taking violent crime as the main factor.
Obsession with Waves Helped Phoenixville Photographer Capture Perfect Photo
An obsession with waves helped Nathaniel Hawes, a Phoenixville photographer, capture the perfect photo of “Frame of a Frozen A-Frame,” he writes for The Inertia. Hawes, who also loves taking photos of snow, does not mind driving for hours in hopes of finding the right spot or the right moment for a great shot. That is why he headed out to New Jersey for the state’s first blizzard since 2018.
Parx Casino One of Many Fighting to Establish What Gambling Looks Like in Pennsylvania
An area casino has become a major player in the recent movement to bring gambling back to its traditional roots. Katherine Sayre wrote about Parx Casino in Bucks County in The Wall Street Journal. Earlier this year, Parx Casino in Bensalem became embroiled in one of the most contentious topics...
Montgomery County Leadership: Phil Closius, Dean, Wilmington University School of Law
Phil Closius, dean of the Wilmington University School of Law, spent his childhood in two very different environments – New York City and the suburbs of Kansas City – but appreciated both. He had two dreams that remained constant since he was in second grade: to go to the University of Notre Dame and to become a lawyer.
Philadelphia’s Big Banks Subject of Two New Books That Look at Their Rise and Fall, and Survivor That Has Grown in Vacuum They Created
Big banks like PSFS once dominated Philadelphia's skyline and the Delaware Valley's business scene. Philadelphia’s big banks — including Girard and Fidelity, Provident and PSFS, and PNB and First Pennsylvania — thrived for generations and financed factories, transportation, and trade in the region, writes Joseph N. DiStefano for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Slow Supply Chains, Fast Rise in Need Affect Montgomery County’s Food Insecurity Outreaches
Like their counterparts across the Philadelphia region, Montgomery County providers of emergency food services are struggling against an ongoing convergence of negatives: supply-chain delays in an inflationary economy at a time of increased demand. Erin McCarthy reported the difficulties in The Philadelphia Inquirer. The Share Food Program that serves seniors...
Volunteers Working to Save Long-Neglected Gladwyne Jewish Memorial Cemetery
A volunteer in the restoration of the Gladwyne Jewish Memorial Cemetery assesses damage.Photo byJose F. Moreno at The Philadelphia Inquirer. A group of volunteers is working to save the historic six-acre Gladwyne Jewish Memorial Cemetery at 1130 Vaughan Lane in Gladwyne after the site was neglected for decades, writes Paul Jablow for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Malvern Bank House of the Week: Nearly Mint-in-Box Townhome in Bridgeport
This Bridgeport townhouse, built in 2020 and having had only one owner, is a unique real estate opportunity in Upper Merion SD. The 711 Mill Street townhome on the market in Bridgeport is a real find. Built in 2020, it sold that same year and then was relisted as available in Nov. 2022.
Celebrate New Year’s Eve in Montco
Pop open a bottle of sparkling champagne and kiss a loved one for good luck because 2023 is just around the corner. Hype up the new year by attending the most exciting events here in Montgomery County. With 80 hotels in the area, it’s easy to turn New Year’s Eve...
These Two Montco Eateries Are Among Best Spots to Grab Mexican Food
El Primo in Norristown and Coyote Crossing in Conshohocken are among the best spots in the Philadelphia region to eat Mexican food. You can rarely go wrong with Mexican food, but there are always eateries that stand out and offer that extra zing to your taste buds. Among such restaurants...
The Mummers and a Pottstown Distillery Step Out Together for Hard Iced Tea Brand
The Mummers are branching out into the adult beverage industry with a hard iced tea produced in collaboration with a Pottstown distillery.Photo byKiki Vodka at The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Where to Sled: Valley Forge National Historical Park Tops List of Montco’s Slippery Slopes
Sledding can be enjoyed by both young and old, and luckily those who are looking for the best spots to enjoy the winter activity do not have to go far from home. Although Old Man Winter has only dusted Montgomery County’s landscape with snow, more is assuredly on the way. And there’s no better way to enjoy it than streaking down a white hillside. Best, it’s a healthy afternoon in the fresh air that can benefit children and adults alike. Luckily, Montgomery County residents have numerous spots with terrific hills, as reported by Nick Vadala for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
KoP Conference Examined the Political, Economic, Faith-Based Juncture of Catholicism and Crypto
The 2022 Catholic Crypto Conference at the Sheraton Valley Forge in King of Prussia brought together two seemingly disparate topics: religion and technocurrency. Christopher Parker chronicled the convergence in America, the Jesuit Review. The two-day forum, the first of its kind, featured speakers from Goldman Sachs, the University of Notre...
Rare Gladwyne Estate — Designed by a Famed SoCal Architect — Carries $4.5 Million Price Tag
1020 North Lane, Gladwyne, a listed home of Richard Neutra's design. A 22-room estate in Gladwyne is on the market with a $4.5 million asking price. Ryan Mulligan unlocked its backstory of its architect, Richard Neutra, and the justification behind its cost in the Philadelphia Business Journal. The property at...
Bala Cynwyd-based WatchBox Ready to Expand Luxury Watch Resale to Include High-End Jewelry
Bala Cynwyd-based WatchBox, a Govberg Jewelers spinoff backed by Michael Jordan, is planning on expanding its luxury watch resale model next year to include high-end jewelry, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Owner of Conshohocken’s Chimney Scientists Offers Tips on Fireplace Safety
Joseph Ochal, owner of Chimney Scientists in Conshohocken, knows a lot about fireplace safety, writes Michaelle Bond for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The chimney sweep founded his company in 2014 and has been keeping the region’s fireplaces clean and safe ever since.
