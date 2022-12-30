ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

Firstrust Bank Execs, Having Conquered Mount Kilimanjaro, Return with New Outlooks, Deep Friendships, and Professional Takeaways

Despite being home two weeks after a life-changing climb of Mount Kilimanjaro, Firstrust Bank EVP Michael Dinda still sported the sunburnt face he got during the adventure. But if anything, Dinda’s rosy glow caused the commercial banking division manager’s smile appear yet more dazzling white. His climbing partner...
HORSHAM, PA
12 Montgomery County Towns Are Among 100 Safest Places to Live; One Town Reports Zero Violent Crimes

Twelve Montgomery County cities ranked among the 100 safest places to live in Pennsylvania in 2022, according to a list recently published by ElitePersonalFinance. To determine which places in Pennsylvania are safest, ElitePersonalFinance extracted the latest available data from the FBI crime statistics in the United States, taking violent crime as the main factor.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Obsession with Waves Helped Phoenixville Photographer Capture Perfect Photo

An obsession with waves helped Nathaniel Hawes, a Phoenixville photographer, capture the perfect photo of “Frame of a Frozen A-Frame,” he writes for The Inertia. Hawes, who also loves taking photos of snow, does not mind driving for hours in hopes of finding the right spot or the right moment for a great shot. That is why he headed out to New Jersey for the state’s first blizzard since 2018.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
Philadelphia’s Big Banks Subject of Two New Books That Look at Their Rise and Fall, and Survivor That Has Grown in Vacuum They Created

Big banks like PSFS once dominated Philadelphia's skyline and the Delaware Valley's business scene. Philadelphia’s big banks — including Girard and Fidelity, Provident and PSFS, and PNB and First Pennsylvania — thrived for generations and financed factories, transportation, and trade in the region, writes Joseph N. DiStefano for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Slow Supply Chains, Fast Rise in Need Affect Montgomery County’s Food Insecurity Outreaches

Like their counterparts across the Philadelphia region, Montgomery County providers of emergency food services are struggling against an ongoing convergence of negatives: supply-chain delays in an inflationary economy at a time of increased demand. Erin McCarthy reported the difficulties in The Philadelphia Inquirer. The Share Food Program that serves seniors...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Celebrate New Year’s Eve in Montco

Pop open a bottle of sparkling champagne and kiss a loved one for good luck because 2023 is just around the corner. Hype up the new year by attending the most exciting events here in Montgomery County. With 80 hotels in the area, it’s easy to turn New Year’s Eve...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Where to Sled: Valley Forge National Historical Park Tops List of Montco’s Slippery Slopes

Sledding can be enjoyed by both young and old, and luckily those who are looking for the best spots to enjoy the winter activity do not have to go far from home. Although Old Man Winter has only dusted Montgomery County’s landscape with snow, more is assuredly on the way. And there’s no better way to enjoy it than streaking down a white hillside. Best, it’s a healthy afternoon in the fresh air that can benefit children and adults alike. Luckily, Montgomery County residents have numerous spots with terrific hills, as reported by Nick Vadala for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

