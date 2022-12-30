ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owosso, MI

WWMT

A sad reality in some animal shelters as more and more pets are surrendered

MIDLAND, Mich. - A sad reality right now is more and more pets are being surrendered that's according to the Humane Society in Midland County. It's something the executive director of the Humane Society says she has not seen in her 25 years. “This last year has marked a major...
WWMT

Police: Missing 9-year-old Flint boy found safe, mother in custody

FLINT, Mich. - UPDATE (1/3/23): Michigan State Police say that the young boy has been found safe and the biological mother is now in custody. Police have issued an endangered missing advisory for a 9-year-old boy after his biological mother allegedly took him from his elementary school. The incident happened...
FLINT, MI
WWMT

Jackson man arrested for alleged stabbings, attack with a hammer

UNION CITY, Mich. — A 31-year-old man from Jackson was arrested after attacking two victims on Burlington Road on Monday, according to the Branch County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect first attacked a 33-year-old man from Union City from behind and stabbed him several times in the back, chest, and neck, according to deputies.
JACKSON, MI

