Cass County, MI

abc57.com

18-year-old killed in New Year's Eve Crash in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mich., --- Cass County officials are investigating a New Year’s Eve car crash that claimed the life of an 18-year-old. Sheriff Richard J. Behnke reports his Deputies responded to the fatal crash on Dailey Road near Pokagon Highway around 8:34 p.m. on Saturday evening. Authorities said 57-year-old...
CASS COUNTY, MI
inkfreenews.com

Homeowner Injured When Car Hits House

PALESTINE — A homeowner and occupants of a vehicle were taken to a local hospital following an accident Saturday, Dec. 31. The accident occurred on CR 600W. Seward Township-Burket Fire Department responded along with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office. No further information is available.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
WWMTCw

Man accused of larceny runs into stranger's home to avoid police

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo public safety officers arrested a man accused of stealing from a business Monday. Over the weekend: Four guns seized between Howard Street, Michigan Avenue traffic stops, police say. The suspect allegedly committed larceny at a business on Kilgore Road, near Portage Road, according to the...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Van Buren County man arrested in domestic assault case

PORTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Van Buren County Sheriff's Office arrested a man involved in a domestic assault Saturday evening. At 11:15 p.m., deputies reported to an address in Porter Township, near the Michigan-Indiana border. The 49-year-old suspect was found to be very intoxicated and uncooperative, deputies said. Accident:...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Early morning fire kills Sturgis man

STURGIS, Mich. — A man is dead after an early morning fire in Sturgis. Firefighters were called to the fire just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of W. West Street. According to the Sturgis Department of Public Safety, firefighters found the man in his 50s in an upstairs apartment unconscious and not breathing.
STURGIS, MI
wkzo.com

WNDU

2 New Year’s Day shootings in South Bend under investigation

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - When the ball dropped at midnight, apparently so did gunshots in South Bend. The South Bend Police Department says there were two shootings in the early hours of New Year’s Day. The first shooting is believed to have taken place around 12:15 a.m. in...
SOUTH BEND, IN
wtvbam.com

Investigators have “person of interest” in Sturgis murder

STURGIS, MI (WTVB) — Sturgis Police say they have a person of interest in connection with the shooting death of a man on Thursday evening at the Country Hearth Inn on South Centerville Road. According to the Sturgis Department of Public Safety, the shooting victim was identified as 32-year-old...
STURGIS, MI
abc57.com

One dead following single-vehicle fatal crash on Bertrand Street

CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- Troopers are investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash that occurred on Wednesday around 7:44 p.m. on Bertrand Street, according to Michigan State Police. Investigations reveal that the driver of a Toyota SUV lost control while traveling east on Bertrand Street, veering off of the roadway and colliding...
NILES, MI

