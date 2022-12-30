Read full article on original website
abc57.com
18-year-old killed in New Year's Eve Crash in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Mich., --- Cass County officials are investigating a New Year’s Eve car crash that claimed the life of an 18-year-old. Sheriff Richard J. Behnke reports his Deputies responded to the fatal crash on Dailey Road near Pokagon Highway around 8:34 p.m. on Saturday evening. Authorities said 57-year-old...
WWMT
2 victims killed by AR-15 fired at New Year's Eve celebration in Van Buren County
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Van Buren County man will likely face felony charges for firing nearly two dozen rounds from his AR-15, killing two men during a New Year's Eve gathering in Lawrence Township, investigators said. The suspect, a 62-year-old Lawrence Township man, is being held on charges...
Two men killed at New Year’s party identified
Dispatch has identified the two men who were shot and killed at a New Year's party near Lawrence as David Reed and Jason McCreary.
inkfreenews.com
Homeowner Injured When Car Hits House
PALESTINE — A homeowner and occupants of a vehicle were taken to a local hospital following an accident Saturday, Dec. 31. The accident occurred on CR 600W. Seward Township-Burket Fire Department responded along with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office. No further information is available.
Wyoming man allegedly drunk during deadly New Year’s Day crash in Indiana
An Indiana State Trooper said he could smell alcohol on Morrissey’s breath and noted there was evidence of “recent drug use” inside his car.
1 killed in crash near Cassopolis on New Year’s Eve
A young man was struck by a car and killed while stopped along the road west of Cassopolis Saturday evening.
Man, 18, struck, killed while trying to strap appliance on vehicle
CASS COUNTY, MI – A 18-year-old was killed late Saturday, Dec. 31, when he was struck by a car while he helped strap an appliance onto a vehicle, police said. Trevor Kyle Nelson of Edwardsburg died in the crash, Cass County sheriff’s deputies said. The crash was reported...
wkzo.com
Busy New Year’s Eve in Van Buren County with separate fatal shooting, domestic assault incidents
PAW PAW, MI (WKZO-AM/FM) – While most law enforcement entities had a full plate of activities over the New Year’s Eve Holiday evening, two separate incidents had the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Department busy overnight. The first incident occurred around 11:15 p.m. Saturday night, when deputies were...
WWMTCw
Man accused of larceny runs into stranger's home to avoid police
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo public safety officers arrested a man accused of stealing from a business Monday. Over the weekend: Four guns seized between Howard Street, Michigan Avenue traffic stops, police say. The suspect allegedly committed larceny at a business on Kilgore Road, near Portage Road, according to the...
WWMT
Van Buren County man arrested in domestic assault case
PORTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Van Buren County Sheriff's Office arrested a man involved in a domestic assault Saturday evening. At 11:15 p.m., deputies reported to an address in Porter Township, near the Michigan-Indiana border. The 49-year-old suspect was found to be very intoxicated and uncooperative, deputies said. Accident:...
WWMT
Early morning fire kills Sturgis man
STURGIS, Mich. — A man is dead after an early morning fire in Sturgis. Firefighters were called to the fire just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of W. West Street. According to the Sturgis Department of Public Safety, firefighters found the man in his 50s in an upstairs apartment unconscious and not breathing.
wkzo.com
Single vehicle crash takes life of 65-year-old Cass County man
CASS COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Michigan State Police troopers from the Niles post are investigating a single vehicle crash that took the life of a Cass County Man on Wednesday, December 28. Authorities say it happened around 7:45 p.m. on Bertrand Street near Batchlor Drive in Milton Township.
WWMT
Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety K-9 helps in arrest of armed robbery suspect
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety K9 helped in the arrest of an armed robbery suspect on Monday, police said. Police said they were responding to reports of an armed robbery that happened near North Westnedge Avenue, north of West Prouty Street. The 19-year-old suspect from...
Man arrested following Porter Twp. assault
A man was arrested in Porter Township on allegations of assault by strangulation. Deputies say he had two other outstanding warrants from two different counties.
WNDU
2 New Year’s Day shootings in South Bend under investigation
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - When the ball dropped at midnight, apparently so did gunshots in South Bend. The South Bend Police Department says there were two shootings in the early hours of New Year’s Day. The first shooting is believed to have taken place around 12:15 a.m. in...
wtvbam.com
Investigators have “person of interest” in Sturgis murder
STURGIS, MI (WTVB) — Sturgis Police say they have a person of interest in connection with the shooting death of a man on Thursday evening at the Country Hearth Inn on South Centerville Road. According to the Sturgis Department of Public Safety, the shooting victim was identified as 32-year-old...
abc57.com
One dead following single-vehicle fatal crash on Bertrand Street
CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- Troopers are investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash that occurred on Wednesday around 7:44 p.m. on Bertrand Street, according to Michigan State Police. Investigations reveal that the driver of a Toyota SUV lost control while traveling east on Bertrand Street, veering off of the roadway and colliding...
2 dead from 'celebratory gunfire' at New Year's Eve party in Van Buren County
Van Buren County Sheriff's are investigating a double shooting that left two men dead during a New Year's Eve party.
WWMTCw
Sturgis Public Safety identifies person of interest in motel parking lot killing
STURGIS, Mich. — A 32-year-old man was identified as the shooting victim in Thursday night's deadly motel parking lot shooting Thursday night. Jeremy Lampeart was found shot in the parking lot of the Country Hearth Inn and Suites around 6 p.m. Thursday, according to Sturgis Department of Public Safety.
Police investigate fatal shooting in St. Joseph County
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI – A man was shot and killed Thursday, Dec 29, in a Sturgis parking lot. The victim’s name has not been released. He was in his early 30s, Sturgis Department of Public Safety said. Police responded to a 6:05 p.m. report of a shooting...
