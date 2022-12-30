ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln Parish, LA

lincolnparishjournal.com

Ruston Regional Specialty Hospital offers wide-range of services

Ruston Regional Specialty Hospital and Rehabilitation Hospital. Ruston Regional Specialty Hospital and Rehabilitation Hospital is a multi-faceted health facility in our community that specializes in the treatment of a wide-range of health issues. Certified by the Joint Commission, a national accredited agency, Ruston Regional Specialty Hospital provides a continuation of...
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Teacher Feature: Kim Robison uses world experience in classroom

Kimberly Robison teaches second and third grade math and science at Dubach Elementary where she was recently chosen Teacher of the Year. Robison has taught in California, Arizona and overseas. This is her fifth year in Lincoln Parish, and receiving such an award is a first for her. “It’s a...
DUBACH, LA
KNOE TV8

Police investigating vandalism of Louisiana Tech Engineering building

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Tech Police Department is investigating the Integrated Engineering and Science Building vandalism that occurred on Dec. 31, 2022. Tech Police say they believe a firearm was used to cause damage to the building. Several of the building’s windows were destroyed. This is an ongoing...
RUSTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Ouachita Parish hit-and-run crash claims the life of Monroe man

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The Louisiana State Police Troop F began investigating a hit-and-run accident that occurred just after 7:00 AM on Saturday, December 31, 2022, on U.S. Highway 165, just north of U.S. Highway 165 Business. Corkey Williams, 39, was killed as a result of this crash. During the initial investigation, it was determined that […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Remembering Ruby Jane Pipes

Funeral services for Mrs. Ruby Jane Pipes, age 96 of Choudrant, LA will be held at 2:00 PM, January 3, 2023 at Longstraw Baptist Church in Choudrant with Rev. Larry Emory officiating. Burial will follow in the Longstraw Cemetery in Choudrant under the direction of Owens Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Ruston, LA.
CHOUDRANT, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Identifying Driver Involved in Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash on US 165

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Identifying Driver Involved in Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash on US 165. Ouachita Parish – On December 31, 2022, a hit-and-run crash on US Highway 165 claimed the life of a 39-year-old Louisiana man. The vehicle involved in the incident is currently unknown, and it is unclear if impairment played a role in the crash.
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Elderly Louisiana Man Dies in House Fire Caused by Burning Books and Branches to Keep Warm

Elderly Louisiana Man Dies in House Fire Caused by Burning Books and Branches to Keep Warm. West Monroe, Louisiana – An 80-year-old man in West Monroe, Louisiana died on December 28 after suffering injuries in a house fire on Christmas night. The fire is believed to have started when the victim was burning books and branches inside metal containers in the living room for heat.
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Union Parish Sheriff’s Office requesting assistance locating suspect involved in hit-and-run crash

UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance locating 42-year-old James Earl Turnbow. Turnbow is described as a White male standing at five feet and nine inches tall and weighing about 165 pounds. The suspect is frequently around the Downsville and West Monroe areas. Turnbow is wanted by authorities for […]
UNION PARISH, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

American Mattress Outlet opens today in Ruston

Ruston is getting a new mattress business. Robby Compton, who has owned and operated American Mattress Outlet in West Monroe since 2017, is opening a store in Lincoln Parish. The new store is located at 208 West Alabama Avenue. Store hours will be Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m....
RUSTON, LA
KNOE TV8

5 arrested regarding death of Winnfield infant

WINNFIELD, La. (KNOE) - Four adults and one juvenile were arrested following the death of an infant in Winnfield. Winnfield Fire and Rescue and EMS responded to a 911 call on Dec. 19, 2022, regarding an unresponsive infant on Louisiana Street. The infant was taken to Winn Parish Medical Center...
WINNFIELD, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Man charged with assault with knife

Ruston Police arrested a 34-year-old man last Thursday after he threatened a woman with a knife. Officers responded to an East Line Avenue home about 3:00 p.m. in response to a report of a disturbance between the resident and Christopher Beard. Beard had been previously banned from returning to the home.
RUSTON, LA

