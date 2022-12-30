Read full article on original website
Related
lincolnparishjournal.com
Ruston Regional Specialty Hospital offers wide-range of services
Ruston Regional Specialty Hospital and Rehabilitation Hospital. Ruston Regional Specialty Hospital and Rehabilitation Hospital is a multi-faceted health facility in our community that specializes in the treatment of a wide-range of health issues. Certified by the Joint Commission, a national accredited agency, Ruston Regional Specialty Hospital provides a continuation of...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Teacher Feature: Kim Robison uses world experience in classroom
Kimberly Robison teaches second and third grade math and science at Dubach Elementary where she was recently chosen Teacher of the Year. Robison has taught in California, Arizona and overseas. This is her fifth year in Lincoln Parish, and receiving such an award is a first for her. “It’s a...
KNOE TV8
Police investigating vandalism of Louisiana Tech Engineering building
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Tech Police Department is investigating the Integrated Engineering and Science Building vandalism that occurred on Dec. 31, 2022. Tech Police say they believe a firearm was used to cause damage to the building. Several of the building’s windows were destroyed. This is an ongoing...
Ouachita Parish hit-and-run crash claims the life of Monroe man
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The Louisiana State Police Troop F began investigating a hit-and-run accident that occurred just after 7:00 AM on Saturday, December 31, 2022, on U.S. Highway 165, just north of U.S. Highway 165 Business. Corkey Williams, 39, was killed as a result of this crash. During the initial investigation, it was determined that […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Remembering Ruby Jane Pipes
Funeral services for Mrs. Ruby Jane Pipes, age 96 of Choudrant, LA will be held at 2:00 PM, January 3, 2023 at Longstraw Baptist Church in Choudrant with Rev. Larry Emory officiating. Burial will follow in the Longstraw Cemetery in Choudrant under the direction of Owens Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Ruston, LA.
Monroe Police Department seeking public’s help locating a runaway juvenile
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is requesting the public’s help with locating the runaway juvenile pictured below. If anyone has information on the whereabouts of the juvenile, please call the Monroe Police Department at (318) 329-2600.
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Identifying Driver Involved in Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash on US 165
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Identifying Driver Involved in Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash on US 165. Ouachita Parish – On December 31, 2022, a hit-and-run crash on US Highway 165 claimed the life of a 39-year-old Louisiana man. The vehicle involved in the incident is currently unknown, and it is unclear if impairment played a role in the crash.
State Police execute search warrant; Monroe duo arrested for allegedly possessing one pound of narcotics and firearm
Louisiana State Police executed a search warrant at a residence on the 100 block of Palmwood Drive in Monroe locating 21-year-old Cierra S. Brown and 28-year-old Rodderick Bradley.
Elderly Louisiana Man Dies in House Fire Caused by Burning Books and Branches to Keep Warm
Elderly Louisiana Man Dies in House Fire Caused by Burning Books and Branches to Keep Warm. West Monroe, Louisiana – An 80-year-old man in West Monroe, Louisiana died on December 28 after suffering injuries in a house fire on Christmas night. The fire is believed to have started when the victim was burning books and branches inside metal containers in the living room for heat.
Ruston man dies in fatal house fire; investigation underway
On Monday, December 19, 2022, around 10 PM, the State Fire Marshal's Office responded to a house fire on the 300 block of Arizona Street in Ruston, La.
Union Parish Sheriff’s Office requesting assistance locating suspect involved in hit-and-run crash
UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance locating 42-year-old James Earl Turnbow. Turnbow is described as a White male standing at five feet and nine inches tall and weighing about 165 pounds. The suspect is frequently around the Downsville and West Monroe areas. Turnbow is wanted by authorities for […]
Louisiana Man Killed in Crash on LA 177 After Failing to Yield While Making a Left Turn
Louisiana Man Killed in Crash on LA 177 After Failing to Yield While Making a Left Turn. Evelyn, Louisiana – A two-vehicle crash in Louisiana resulted in the death of a 95-year-old Coushatta man after his vehicle failed to yield while turning. Louisiana State Police reported that on Saturday,...
Monroe Police Department searching for two suspects wanted for aggravated battery
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is requesting assistance locating the two individuals pictured below. Mikhail Capers and Antonio Mobley are both wanted for aggravated 2nd degree battery. If you or anyone you know has information on the whereabouts of the two subjects, please contact the Monroe Police Department at (318) 329-2600 or […]
Louisiana nurse indicted, charged with illegally distributing controlled substances
A Louisiana nurse has been indicted by a federal grand jury for illegally distributing controlled substances.
lincolnparishjournal.com
American Mattress Outlet opens today in Ruston
Ruston is getting a new mattress business. Robby Compton, who has owned and operated American Mattress Outlet in West Monroe since 2017, is opening a store in Lincoln Parish. The new store is located at 208 West Alabama Avenue. Store hours will be Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m....
KNOE TV8
5 arrested regarding death of Winnfield infant
WINNFIELD, La. (KNOE) - Four adults and one juvenile were arrested following the death of an infant in Winnfield. Winnfield Fire and Rescue and EMS responded to a 911 call on Dec. 19, 2022, regarding an unresponsive infant on Louisiana Street. The infant was taken to Winn Parish Medical Center...
KNOE TV8
LSP: Hit-and-run crash kills Monroe man while riding bicycle on U.S. Hwy. 165
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police - Troop F is investigating a hit-and-run fatal crash that claimed the life of a Monroe man Saturday morning. LSP - Troop G sent out additional information about the fatal crash to KNOE 8 News Saturday afternoon:. Ouachita Parish – On Saturday, December...
Louisiana man and minor arrested, allegedly burglarized unlocked vehicles
A man and a minor have been arrested following a string of car burglaries in Louisiana.
39-year-old killed in hit-and-run on U.S. Hwy 165
A 39-year-old man is dead following a hit-and-run crash in Louisiana.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Man charged with assault with knife
Ruston Police arrested a 34-year-old man last Thursday after he threatened a woman with a knife. Officers responded to an East Line Avenue home about 3:00 p.m. in response to a report of a disturbance between the resident and Christopher Beard. Beard had been previously banned from returning to the home.
Comments / 0