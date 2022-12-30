Read full article on original website
Related
literock973.com
IPD: Gunshots damage two cars on Jay Street
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An investigation continues in Ithaca, after two cars were damaged by gunfire. Police say shots were fired just before 1 AM on Friday. They say the cars were parked on Jay Street near North Cayuga Street. No one was injured, and no suspects have been...
literock973.com
IPD investigating after finding stolen gun
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca Police are searching for a suspect, after a stolen loaded handgun was found. Officers say a resident on West State Street discovered the weapon early Sunday morning. It was reportedly left between the window and screen of their apartment. The suspect is a bicyclist,...
literock973.com
Binghamton man faces charges in Ithaca robbery attempt
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Binghamton man faces felony charges after an attempted robbery in Ithaca. Police say 18-year-old Sean Reese held up the Dandy Mart on West Buffalo Street on Friday night. He allegedly pointed a rifle at the cashier. He then reportedly fled the scene, but was later captured.
literock973.com
New York’s gas tax holiday is over
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – New York’s gas tax holiday is now over. Governor Hochul did not extend the statewide suspension of the gas tax, which began June 1st. Hochul says drivers saved an average of 48 cents a gallon at a time when gas prices soared to nearly five dollars a gallon.
wxhc.com
One Dead After Police Chase on Route 281
Yesterday, December 28th, around 10:15pm the Cortland County Sheriff’s Department attempted to make a traffic stop after an officer witnessed a white SUV go through a red light at the intersection of Route 281 and West Main St. in the Town of Cortlandville. The driver of the SUV failed...
Comments / 0