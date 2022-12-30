Read full article on original website
Update on possible Severe Weather Outbreak for January 3, 2023Limitless Production Group LLCLouisiana State
Cedar Creek and Lincoln Prep Grab All-District 2-1A HonorsUnder The Radar NWLAGrambling, LA
Homer Finishes As Division IV Nonselect State Runner UpUnder The Radar NWLAHomer, LA
Homer and Many Heading To State ChampionshipsUnder The Radar NWLAHomer, LA
American Mattress Outlet opens today in Ruston
Ruston is getting a new mattress business. Robby Compton, who has owned and operated American Mattress Outlet in West Monroe since 2017, is opening a store in Lincoln Parish. The new store is located at 208 West Alabama Avenue. Store hours will be Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m....
Weekly events
Each Monday and Friday, the Lincoln Parish Journal will post a list of non-for-profit upcoming events happening in the parish. If you would like to add your event to this list or advertise your for-profit events, please email us at lpjnewsla@gmail.com. Tuesday, Jan. 3. 10 a.m.: Storytime at Lincoln Parish...
Remembering Ruby Jane Pipes
Funeral services for Mrs. Ruby Jane Pipes, age 96 of Choudrant, LA will be held at 2:00 PM, January 3, 2023 at Longstraw Baptist Church in Choudrant with Rev. Larry Emory officiating. Burial will follow in the Longstraw Cemetery in Choudrant under the direction of Owens Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Ruston, LA.
New year, new regime in Grambling
The city of Grambling brings in a new year with a new regime in its civil governance. On New Year’s Day at Grambling University’s Black and Gold Room, more space and chairs were added to the already fully packed venue, to accommodate hundreds of supportive residents, as they convened to witness the inauguration of Mayor-elect Alvin Bradley and the new city council members: John Brown Jr., Kathy-Giles, Jerry Lewis, DeVaria Hudson Ponton and Delores Wilkinson-Smith.
Teacher Feature: Kim Robison uses world experience in classroom
Kimberly Robison teaches second and third grade math and science at Dubach Elementary where she was recently chosen Teacher of the Year. Robison has taught in California, Arizona and overseas. This is her fifth year in Lincoln Parish, and receiving such an award is a first for her. “It’s a...
Ruston Regional Specialty Hospital offers wide-range of services
Ruston Regional Specialty Hospital and Rehabilitation Hospital. Ruston Regional Specialty Hospital and Rehabilitation Hospital is a multi-faceted health facility in our community that specializes in the treatment of a wide-range of health issues. Certified by the Joint Commission, a national accredited agency, Ruston Regional Specialty Hospital provides a continuation of...
Shoplifting suspect returns to the scene
Ruston police arrested a man on several charges Wednesday after a report of a trespasser at a local convenience store. The Delta Mini Mart at 200 W. California Ave. reported a man had entered the store a few days earlier and stole over $150 worth of alcohol before fleeing. The suspect returned Wednesday and was loitering outside the store. He refused to depart the premises when told to leave.
Man charged with assault with knife
Ruston Police arrested a 34-year-old man last Thursday after he threatened a woman with a knife. Officers responded to an East Line Avenue home about 3:00 p.m. in response to a report of a disturbance between the resident and Christopher Beard. Beard had been previously banned from returning to the home.
