financefeeds.com
SC Malaysia appoints Kamarudin Hashim and Datin Azalina Adham as Managing Directors
The Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) has appointed Kamarudin Hashim and Datin Azalina Adham as its new Managing Directors, effective 1 January 2023. Kamarudin Hashim and Datin Azalina Adham will assist the SC Chairman in setting the overall strategic direction for the Malaysian capital market and in overseeing the SC’s dual mandate of capital market regulation and development.
financefeeds.com
DSE: Bangladesh stock exchange upgrades Nasdaq´s X-stream INET to accomodate higher volumes
“Since our commercial relationship with Nasdaq was established in 2014, DSE has continued to evolve in line with our ambition to become the leading exchange in the region and a key driver of growth for the broader economy.”. Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Nasdaq have extended their trading technology partnership,...
Video Game Workers Win Microsoft’s First U.S. Union
In a major breakthrough for labor organizing in tech, video game workers at The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle developer ZeniMax Studios have successfully organized Microsoft’s first U.S. union. A majority of quality assurance (QA) professionals at the developer opted to join the Communications Workers of America (CWA) union in a card count whose results were tabulated on Tuesday, the CWA announced. Microsoft subsequently voluntarily recognized the union, adhering to a set of labor principles that vice chair and president Brad Smith published in June, which stated the company did not believe it was beneficial to resist organizing drives. The Hollywood Reporter...
financefeeds.com
Deutsche Börse: Most traded stocks on Xetra in 2022 were SAP, Linde, and Allianz
The stock with the highest order book turnover on Xetra in 2022 within the DAX was SAP SE with €59.9 billion, followed by Linde plc with €57.8 billion and Allianz SE with €56.8 billion. Deutsche Börse has announced that the trading volumes on the venues Xetra, Börse...
financefeeds.com
Dubai FMT upholds DFSA’s largest fine on an individual: Abraaj founder ordered to pay $135 million
The Dubai Financial Services Authority has announced its enforcement action against Arif Naqvi, Founder of Abraaj was confirmed by the Financial Markets Tribunal. Nearly a year ago, the financial watchdog had imposed a $135 million fine – the largest fine ever imposed on an individual – against Arif Naqvi for his serious failings in respect of the Abraaj Group. In addition, he was prohibited and restricted from performing any function in or from the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).
financefeeds.com
US CFIUS mayn’t clear Binance’s acquisition of Voyager
The United States Committee on Foreign Investment (CFIUS), which reviews deals for potential national security risks, may challenge Binance’s attempt to acquire the bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital. According to the United States bankruptcy court filing, Binance’s $1 billion bid could be delayed or blocked while CFIUS analyzing the...
financefeeds.com
UnionPay celelebrates 200 million cards issued since 2012, and 20 million in 2022
UnionPay International has stepped into a new decade of cross-border payment services to the world’s largest cardholder base after issuing more than 200 million UnionPay cards outside the Chinese Mainland since 2012. The payments firm has expanded from 60 initial members since its establishment in 2012 to 2,500 institutions...
financefeeds.com
easyMarkets CMO Ohad Golan quits after four years
CySEC-regulated forex broker easyMarkets has parted ways with Ohad Golan, who served as its chief marketing officer for nearly four years. At easyMarkets, Golan was focused on applying industry practices to achieve better customer experience, regulatory compliance, data security, and lower costs. He announced the news in a Linkedin post...
