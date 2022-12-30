Read full article on original website
Over 30% of Americans cited building their emergency fund as their top financial resolution—follow these 4 steps to hit your 2023 financial resolutions
Certain financial milestones like eliminating debt, investing, and purchasing a home can help you build lasting wealth. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photo by Getty Images. After a busy spending season, consumers are ready to hit some major money goals in 2023. A recent survey by Personal Capital, a California-based...
Cboe reports lowest turnover for spot FX in 2022
Cboe’s institutional spot FX platform reported lower trading turnover for December as investors interest faded somewhat ahead of the holiday season after the sheer weight of bets on central banks’ policies eased. During December 2022, Cboe FX disclosed a total trading volume of $773 billion, down -16 percent...
DSE: Bangladesh stock exchange upgrades Nasdaq´s X-stream INET to accomodate higher volumes
“Since our commercial relationship with Nasdaq was established in 2014, DSE has continued to evolve in line with our ambition to become the leading exchange in the region and a key driver of growth for the broader economy.”. Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Nasdaq have extended their trading technology partnership,...
Deutsche Börse: Most traded stocks on Xetra in 2022 were SAP, Linde, and Allianz
The stock with the highest order book turnover on Xetra in 2022 within the DAX was SAP SE with €59.9 billion, followed by Linde plc with €57.8 billion and Allianz SE with €56.8 billion. Deutsche Börse has announced that the trading volumes on the venues Xetra, Börse...
Dubai FMT upholds DFSA’s largest fine on an individual: Abraaj founder ordered to pay $135 million
The Dubai Financial Services Authority has announced its enforcement action against Arif Naqvi, Founder of Abraaj was confirmed by the Financial Markets Tribunal. Nearly a year ago, the financial watchdog had imposed a $135 million fine – the largest fine ever imposed on an individual – against Arif Naqvi for his serious failings in respect of the Abraaj Group. In addition, he was prohibited and restricted from performing any function in or from the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).
US CFIUS mayn’t clear Binance’s acquisition of Voyager
The United States Committee on Foreign Investment (CFIUS), which reviews deals for potential national security risks, may challenge Binance’s attempt to acquire the bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital. According to the United States bankruptcy court filing, Binance’s $1 billion bid could be delayed or blocked while CFIUS analyzing the...
UnionPay celelebrates 200 million cards issued since 2012, and 20 million in 2022
UnionPay International has stepped into a new decade of cross-border payment services to the world’s largest cardholder base after issuing more than 200 million UnionPay cards outside the Chinese Mainland since 2012. The payments firm has expanded from 60 initial members since its establishment in 2012 to 2,500 institutions...
