The Dubai Financial Services Authority has announced its enforcement action against Arif Naqvi, Founder of Abraaj was confirmed by the Financial Markets Tribunal. Nearly a year ago, the financial watchdog had imposed a $135 million fine – the largest fine ever imposed on an individual – against Arif Naqvi for his serious failings in respect of the Abraaj Group. In addition, he was prohibited and restricted from performing any function in or from the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

7 HOURS AGO