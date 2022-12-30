ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — TCAT is back to normal weekday service this morning after yesterday, which was a Sunday schedule. The transit company has announced changes for the rest of this week. Routes 53, 82, 83, 90, and 92 are not running. Route 10, the Commons to Cornell loop, will only run between 7:50 and 3:50 with a reduced frequency to every 20 minutes.

ITHACA, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO