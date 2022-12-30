Read full article on original website
literock973.com
TCAT makes several cuts for first week of January
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — TCAT is back to normal weekday service this morning after yesterday, which was a Sunday schedule. The transit company has announced changes for the rest of this week. Routes 53, 82, 83, 90, and 92 are not running. Route 10, the Commons to Cornell loop, will only run between 7:50 and 3:50 with a reduced frequency to every 20 minutes.
literock973.com
IPD: Gunshots damage two cars on Jay Street
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An investigation continues in Ithaca, after two cars were damaged by gunfire. Police say shots were fired just before 1 AM on Friday. They say the cars were parked on Jay Street near North Cayuga Street. No one was injured, and no suspects have been...
literock973.com
Binghamton man faces charges in Ithaca robbery attempt
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Binghamton man faces felony charges after an attempted robbery in Ithaca. Police say 18-year-old Sean Reese held up the Dandy Mart on West Buffalo Street on Friday night. He allegedly pointed a rifle at the cashier. He then reportedly fled the scene, but was later captured.
