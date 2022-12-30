Read full article on original website
Related
louisianaradionetwork.com
New law requires carbon monoxide detectors in some homes after January 1st
A new law taking effect January 1st requires carbon monoxide detectors be installed in one or two-family homes sold or newly leased in Louisiana. Metairie State Representative Stephanie Hilferty says she and other family members were staying in her mother-in-law’s home after Hurricane Ida when her portable carbon monoxide detector went off in the middle of the night.
See Damage in Northeast Louisiana from Tornado
Northeast Louisiana is hard hit by the late night storms. The Jackson Parish Sheriff's Department has jumped into high gear to help those impacted. The sheriff says "If your house has been damaged from the storm, tarps will be issued out at the Jackson Parish Community Center on Industrial Drive."
ktalnews.com
New Louisiana laws take effect Jan. 1, 2023
BATON ROUGE (KTAL/KMSS) — A new year means new laws for the state of Louisiana. More than 30 of the bills passed during the 2022 Louisiana legislative session and signed into law by Gov. John Bel Edwards will take effect on Jan.1, and they cover a wide range of topics.
postsouth.com
What are the most generous parishes in Louisiana?
A study has ranked the most generous parishes in Louisiana. SmartAsset, a web-based financial services company, dug into IRS data to find the places where residents were giving the most. The study measured how much people donate as a percentage of their net income and the proportion of people in...
With new year comes new laws across Louisiana
LOUISIANA (KLFY)– With a new year comes new laws and regulations across Louisiana. One ensures that all homes sold or rented must have a carbon monoxide detector. Ashley Rodrigue with the Louisiana State Fire Marshal‘s office says this comes after a spike in carbon monoxide related deaths during and after the 2020 and 2021 hurricane […]
New Louisiana laws for 2023 cover children, state taxes and disasters
The new legislation covers a wide range of topics and will all take effect on Jan.1.
mississippicir.org
Louisiana tribe gets $5 million to prepare for more floods, rising seas
A Louisiana tribe under threat from flooding, storms and rising seas will receive a federal grant aimed at helping Native American communities adapt to climate change or move to safer ground. The Chitimacha Tribe of Louisiana was awarded $5 million as part of the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs’ greatly...
WDSU
LaPlace woman undercharged by Entergy forced to pay thousands
Sky-high Entergy bills are an issue that comes as no surprise to many people living in Southeast Louisiana, but one woman says her high bill is no fault of her own. Suzanne Robinson in LaPlace says Entergy mistakenly undercharged her for six months and is now required to pay her $2546.50 bill within six months.
ktalnews.com
TSA announces 'Top 10 catches of 2022'
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) counted down its annual list of "Top 10 Catches" of the weirdest, wackiest, and most unusual items found at airport security checkpoints nationwide in 2022. TSA announces ‘Top 10 catches of 2022’. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) counted down its annual list of "Top...
Louisiana lieutenant governor accused of harassing whistleblower
Louisiana State Librarian Rebecca Hamilton has filed a lawsuit accusing Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser of removing her from the physical office and cutting off access to her work after she reported him for "questionable contracts."
Cane farmers struggle to save crop after freezing temperatures
After December's arctic blast and with just more than two weeks left in the season, Acadiana's sugarcane farmers struggle to save their crop -- and it could cost you.
theadvocate.com
Clean sweep? Louisiana may be in line for big grant to create regional hydrogen hub
Louisiana's petrochemical industry and its greenhouse gas emissions have long contributed to the warming climate putting the state at high risk. Gov. John Bel Edwards' administration is now advocating a cleaner source of fuel for those plants — and the state's bid to develop a regional hub for that purpose could be in line for a major federal grant.
Louisiana's plan to ban TikTok and how it may affect you.
Tiktok has gained major popularity in the US since it was first released in 2018. The Chinese-owned company earned its popularity after it merged with another very successful app at the time named Musical.ly which offered the same platform as TikTok.
Smoke-free Louisiana offers help for New Year resolutions
The Smoke-free Louisiana coalition includes the American Nonsmokers’ Rights Foundation and numerous health organizations.
bigeasymagazine.com
Entergy Denies Refunds Due Customers in Defiance of Federal Regulators
On Dec. 23, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) ruled that Entergy Corp. owes around $500 million in refunds to ratepayers in Louisiana and Arkansas related to the management and operation of the Grand Gulf nuclear plant. The FERC’s ruling comes as the result of a joint lawsuit filed by Arkansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi claiming the company overcharged customers to operate the facility. Both Arkansas and Louisiana Public Service Commissions rejected settlement offers in the case earlier this year in part because they did not include refunds to ratepayers. However, on Monday Entergy issued a press release saying that no refunds are due to its customers, in direct defiance of the FERC ruling.
q973radio.com
Have You Ever Driven Across The Scariest Bridge in Louisiana??
Some people are legit afraid of bridges. Luckily in the ArkLaTex and Shreveport area, our bridges aren’t too scary to drive across but, Louisiana does have a few – especially in the southern part of the state. The Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles is one of the...
Louisiana State Employees and Retirees May Be Forced to Find a New Pharmacy Starting January 1
BATON ROUGE, La. (KPEL News) - A new pharmaceutical contract being pushed by the Edwards administration may force state employees and retirees to find a new pharmacy, starting Monday. The contract, which takes effect on January 1, will go forward after a legal challenge from independent pharmacists, who say the...
KSLA
Helicopter located in Gulf after oil rig crash; new details surrounding Louisiana-based aircraft company, other passengers
LIZANA, Miss. (WLOX) - Four days after the helicopter crash that killed four men in the Gulf of Mexico, family confirms the helicopter has been located. Three oil rig workers and a pilot were on board when the Bell 407 helicopter crashed Thursday morning as it was departing an oil platform. Now, the next steps are raising the aircraft and recovering the men, though family isn’t yet sure when this process officially begins or how soon their loved ones will come home.
Houston Chronicle
Inside Louisiana's forced prison labor and a failed overhaul attempt
BATON ROUGE - Breakfast at Louisiana's state Capitol includes fresh coffee, cookies and egg sandwiches - made and served in part by incarcerated people working for no pay. "They force us to work," said Jonathan Archille, 29, who is among more than a dozen current and formerly incarcerated people in Louisiana who told The Washington Post they have felt like enslaved people in the state's prison system.
KPLC TV
Jacob's Law
The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Staying safe while celebrating the new year with fireworks. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
Comments / 1