The city of Grambling brings in a new year with a new regime in its civil governance. On New Year’s Day at Grambling University’s Black and Gold Room, more space and chairs were added to the already fully packed venue, to accommodate hundreds of supportive residents, as they convened to witness the inauguration of Mayor-elect Alvin Bradley and the new city council members: John Brown Jr., Kathy-Giles, Jerry Lewis, DeVaria Hudson Ponton and Delores Wilkinson-Smith.

GRAMBLING, LA ・ 5 HOURS AGO