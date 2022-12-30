Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas witness shoots video of three disc-shaped objects overheadRoger MarshSan Antonio, TX
These are the highest rated burgers in San Antonio. Do you agree?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Graze Craze, Charcuterie Board Concept Opens a New Location In San AntonioMadocSan Antonio, TX
The most-read San Antonio news stories of 2022Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
These are the highest rated breakfast tacos in San Antonio. Do you agree?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
lincolnparishjournal.com
American Mattress Outlet opens today in Ruston
Ruston is getting a new mattress business. Robby Compton, who has owned and operated American Mattress Outlet in West Monroe since 2017, is opening a store in Lincoln Parish. The new store is located at 208 West Alabama Avenue. Store hours will be Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m....
lincolnparishjournal.com
Remembering Ruby Jane Pipes
Funeral services for Mrs. Ruby Jane Pipes, age 96 of Choudrant, LA will be held at 2:00 PM, January 3, 2023 at Longstraw Baptist Church in Choudrant with Rev. Larry Emory officiating. Burial will follow in the Longstraw Cemetery in Choudrant under the direction of Owens Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Ruston, LA.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Teacher Feature: Kim Robison uses world experience in classroom
Kimberly Robison teaches second and third grade math and science at Dubach Elementary where she was recently chosen Teacher of the Year. Robison has taught in California, Arizona and overseas. This is her fifth year in Lincoln Parish, and receiving such an award is a first for her. “It’s a...
Louisiana nurse indicted, charged with illegally distributing controlled substances
A Louisiana nurse has been indicted by a federal grand jury for illegally distributing controlled substances.
lincolnparishjournal.com
New year, new regime in Grambling
The city of Grambling brings in a new year with a new regime in its civil governance. On New Year’s Day at Grambling University’s Black and Gold Room, more space and chairs were added to the already fully packed venue, to accommodate hundreds of supportive residents, as they convened to witness the inauguration of Mayor-elect Alvin Bradley and the new city council members: John Brown Jr., Kathy-Giles, Jerry Lewis, DeVaria Hudson Ponton and Delores Wilkinson-Smith.
Louisiana Man Killed in Crash on LA 177 After Failing to Yield While Making a Left Turn
Louisiana Man Killed in Crash on LA 177 After Failing to Yield While Making a Left Turn. Evelyn, Louisiana – A two-vehicle crash in Louisiana resulted in the death of a 95-year-old Coushatta man after his vehicle failed to yield while turning. Louisiana State Police reported that on Saturday,...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Ruston Regional Specialty Hospital offers wide-range of services
Ruston Regional Specialty Hospital and Rehabilitation Hospital. Ruston Regional Specialty Hospital and Rehabilitation Hospital is a multi-faceted health facility in our community that specializes in the treatment of a wide-range of health issues. Certified by the Joint Commission, a national accredited agency, Ruston Regional Specialty Hospital provides a continuation of...
Ruston man dies in fatal house fire; investigation underway
On Monday, December 19, 2022, around 10 PM, the State Fire Marshal's Office responded to a house fire on the 300 block of Arizona Street in Ruston, La.
Ouachita Parish hit-and-run crash claims the life of Monroe man
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The Louisiana State Police Troop F began investigating a hit-and-run accident that occurred just after 7:00 AM on Saturday, December 31, 2022, on U.S. Highway 165, just north of U.S. Highway 165 Business. Corkey Williams, 39, was killed as a result of this crash. During the initial investigation, it was determined that […]
Monroe Police Department searching for two suspects wanted for aggravated battery
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is requesting assistance locating the two individuals pictured below. Mikhail Capers and Antonio Mobley are both wanted for aggravated 2nd degree battery. If you or anyone you know has information on the whereabouts of the two subjects, please contact the Monroe Police Department at (318) 329-2600 or […]
fgazette.com
UNION PARISH ARRESTS
Harold Levell Matthews, 4/20/1993; 707 Rodeo Circle, Farmerville, La; Poss. Of Sch I Misd, contraband in Penal Institution Prohibited Anthony Gregg Woods, 10/12/1973; 259 Ruggs Circle, Farmerville, La; Domestic Abuse Battery Strangulation, False Imprisonment, Agg. Battery, domestic Abuse Aggravated Assault, Cruelty to the Infirm. December 22. Hayley Danielle Crenshaw, 9/8/1992;...
KNOE TV8
5 arrested regarding death of Winnfield infant
WINNFIELD, La. (KNOE) - Four adults and one juvenile were arrested following the death of an infant in Winnfield. Winnfield Fire and Rescue and EMS responded to a 911 call on Dec. 19, 2022, regarding an unresponsive infant on Louisiana Street. The infant was taken to Winn Parish Medical Center...
Winnsboro house fire claims 2 lives
WINNSBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD)— Authorities report two people have died in a house fire in Winnsboro on Thursday, December 29, 2022. According to a Facebook post by the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal, the Winnsboro Fire Department were called to the 500 block of Dummyline Road around noon for a report of the house fire. […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Shoplifting suspect returns to the scene
Ruston police arrested a man on several charges Wednesday after a report of a trespasser at a local convenience store. The Delta Mini Mart at 200 W. California Ave. reported a man had entered the store a few days earlier and stole over $150 worth of alcohol before fleeing. The suspect returned Wednesday and was loitering outside the store. He refused to depart the premises when told to leave.
39-year-old killed in hit-and-run on U.S. Hwy 165
A 39-year-old man is dead following a hit-and-run crash in Louisiana.
Union Parish Sheriff’s Office requesting assistance locating suspect involved in hit-and-run crash
UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance locating 42-year-old James Earl Turnbow. Turnbow is described as a White male standing at five feet and nine inches tall and weighing about 165 pounds. The suspect is frequently around the Downsville and West Monroe areas. Turnbow is wanted by authorities for […]
KTBS
2 in custody in death of Natchitoches toddler
NATCHITOCHES, La. -- Natchitoches police have arrested two people in connection with the death of a toddler on Christmas day. Damian Jewett, 27, and Jocelyn Crenshaw, 23, both of Natchitoches, are charged with negligent homicide, a NPD spokesman said Wednesday in a news release. Both were booked into the Natchitoches...
Monroe Police Department seeking public’s help locating a runaway juvenile
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is requesting the public’s help with locating the runaway juvenile pictured below. If anyone has information on the whereabouts of the juvenile, please call the Monroe Police Department at (318) 329-2600.
Two men arrested during vehicle theft investigation, Farmerville Police confirm
Farmerville Police Department confirm that they arrested two suspects in recent vehicle thefts.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Man charged with assault with knife
Ruston Police arrested a 34-year-old man last Thursday after he threatened a woman with a knife. Officers responded to an East Line Avenue home about 3:00 p.m. in response to a report of a disturbance between the resident and Christopher Beard. Beard had been previously banned from returning to the home.
Comments / 0